Key Takeaways Mohamed Salah has moved up to 9th in the elite list of Premier League goalscorers, surpassing former Tottenham and Portsmouth striker Jermain Defoe.

Salah is the only winger and Frank Lampard is the only midfielder in this list, which strikers dominate.

These players are the best when it comes to clinical finishing.

Since the formation of the Premier League, there have been many top goalscorers. Mohamed Salah is the most recent name to join the exclusive list of the top 10 scorers in the history of the competition after overtaking former Liverpool hero, Michael Owen. Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero are modern-day examples of top marksmen who have broken into the list, with many players from eras gone by completing the top 10. Salah is the only out-and-out winger to make the cut, and there is even a central midfielder that makes it onto the list.

The other eight names are strikers who always had their eyes firmly fixed on the goals and doing everything in their power to get the ball into the net. After launching in 1992, the Premier League has become one of the toughest divisions in Europe and the quality on display has risen year-on-year. Here are the top 20 goalscorers in Premier League history and the stats behind each player. These are the best of the best when it comes to clinical finishers in Premier League history.

Top Goalscorers in Premier League History - 20-11 Rank Player Premier League clubs Total number of goals 1 Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers & Newcastle United 260 2 Harry Kane Norwich City (loan) & Tottenham Hotspur 213 3 Wayne Rooney Everton & Manchester United 208 4 Andy Cole Newcastle United, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth & Sunderland 187 5 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 184 6 Frank Lampard West Ham United, Chelsea & Manchester City 177 7 Thierry Henry Arsenal 175 8 Robbie Fowler Liverpool, Leeds United & Manchester City 163 9 Mohamed Salah Chelsea & Liverpool 163 10 Jermaine Defoe West Ham United, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Sunderland & Bournemouth 162 11. Michael Owen Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester Utd & Stoke City 150 12. Les Ferdinand QPR, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester & Bolton Wanderers 149 13. Teddy Sheringham Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Manchester Utd, Portsmouth and West Ham United 146 14. Robin van Persie Arsenal and Manchester United 144 15. Jamie Vardy Leicester City 139 16. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Leeds United, Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic 127 17. Robbie Keane Coventry City, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, West Ham United & Aston Villa 126 18. Nicolas Anelka Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Bolton and West Brom 125 19. Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 123 20. Raheem Sterling Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea & Arsenal 123

10 Jermain Defoe - 162 goals

Premier League clubs: West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Bournemouth

A man of many clubs - who played until he was 39 years old. Jermain Defoe deserves credit for managing to hit double figures in the Premier League with three different clubs - West Ham, Tottenham and Sunderland over 15 years. The English forward scored the bulk of his goals for Spurs across two different spells with the North London club, netting 91 times in the famous white shirt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Defoe is the highest-scoring substitute in Premier League history, having notched 24 strikes in 149 substitute appearances.

Defoe's best season in the Premier League was in the 2015/16 campaign, when he scored 15 goals in 22 games for now-Championship level outfit, Sunderland. Defoe might not be the biggest name on the list, but his remarkable consistency over such a long period of time deserves to be honoured, and he is well worth his place as the ninth-highest-scoring player in Premier League history.

Jermaine Defoe's Premier League Goals Club Appearances Goals West Ham 74 18 Tottenham 276 91 Portsmouth 31 16 Sunderland 87 34 Bournemouth 28 4

9 Mohamed Salah - 163 goals

Premier League clubs: Chelsea and Liverpool

Close

Mohamed Salah has been a consistent goalscorer ever since he walked through the door at Anfield in 2017 from Roma. The Egyptian broke the goalscoring record in a 38-game Premier League season in his first campaign with the club as he netted 32 times - although that record has now been bettered by Erling Haaland - and the winger has never looked back since. His lowest-scoring seasons in the league for Jurgen Klopp's side came in 2019/20 and 2022/23, when he still scored 19 goals.

The 32-year-old joined this illustrious list with a powerful drive during Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Arsenal during the 2023/24 campaign, and it was fitting that he did so in front of his home support in a big game. Salah is always a man to step up at the vital moment for the Reds, and his landmark goal was no different as he stepped inside Oleksandr Zinchenko and unleashed a bullet of a shot into the near post, leaving David Raya with no chance. Two of his goals came in his underwhelming spell at Chelsea, but Salah will go down as a Liverpool legend.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League Goals Club Appearances Goals Chelsea 13 2 Liverpool 256 161