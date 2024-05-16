Highlights The final day of the Premier League is often filled with drama, excitement and goals.

Some of the most prolific players in the competition, such as Sergio Aguero and Andrew Cole, scored regularly at the end of the campaign.

Less widely heralded figures, including the cult hero Yakubu, have also racked up plenty of final-day goals.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters once compared each season of the English top flight to a soap opera. Much like the nation's favourite afternoon dramas, the final week of a Premier League season is packed with excitement and intrigue.

Scoring on the final day of a season - at a time when titles are decided, relegation races come to a cruel conclusion and some of the craziest results are produced - is no easy feat. Wayne Rooney is the third-highest scorer in Premier League history, boasting 208 goals, but he could only muster two on the final day of a campaign - fewer than Middlesbrough's infamous flop Afonso Alves.

Some of the division's leading lights have been able to sign off on a high, while other less prolific figures have saved their glut for the long days of May. Here are the top scorers on the final day of each Premier League season.

Top Scorers on Premier League Final Days Rank Player Goals 1 Harry Kane 11 2= Les Ferdinand 9 2= Andrew Cole 9 4 Matt Le Tissier 8 5= Thierry Henry 7 5= Teddy Sheringham 7 5= Sergio Aguero 7 5= Jamie Vardy 7 5= Sadio Mane 7 5= Yakubu 7

10 Yakubu

Seven goals

Only 32 players have scored four or more goals in a single Premier League match, but Yakubu stands alone as the only figure to have exceeded a hat-trick on the final day of a season. The cult hero accounted for four of Portsmouth's haul in a 5-1 thrashing of Middlesbrough in 2004, during a riotous conclusion to the season.

After missing a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in mid-March which left Pompey inside the relegation zone, Yakubu almost singlehandedly hauled the club to safety with 11 goals across the final 10 games of the campaign. Portsmouth were assured of a comfortable mid-table finish by the time Middlesbrough arrived at Fratton Park, but Yakubu was still hell-bent on bolstering his personal tally after making a £20,000 bet with manager Harry Redknapp that he would score 20 goals. Despite his best efforts, the Yak could only muster 19.

Premier League Final Day Stats Clubs Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Blackburn Appearances 5 Minutes 311 Assists 0

9 Sadio Mane

Seven goals

Alisson's dramatic header against West Bromwich Albion is understandably upheld as the decisive moment in Liverpool's Champions League qualification during the 2021/22 campaign, but it was a brace from Sadio Mane on the final day to secure victory over Crystal Palace which rubber-stamped the club's place in Europe's elite competition. The Senegal forward is used to being overlooked.

Few players in Premier League history have ever produced the same unerring consistency as Mane. The former Southampton winger scored at least 10 goals in each of his eight seasons in the competition - the most number of campaigns by any player in the competition's history while hitting double digits each and every time.

Premier League Final Day Stats Clubs Southampton, Liverpool Appearances 7 Minutes 550 Assists 0

8 Jamie Vardy

Seven goals

More than half of Jamie Vardy's final-day haul came in two matches against Tottenham Hotspur - on each occasion, the fearsome striker finished on the losing side. Three years after losing a 5-4 ding-dong, Vardy won and converted a pair of penalties during a 4-2 loss to Spurs at the King Power Stadium.

Defeat to the capital club in 2021 cruelly denied Leicester a spot in the top four after spending 241 days inside the division's leading quartet - more than any other club. Vardy had finished as the division's Golden Boot winner one year earlier but failed to find the net in a 2-0 loss to Manchester United as Leicester again missed out on Champions League qualification.

Premier League Final Day Stats Club Leicester Appearances 9 Minutes 709 Assists 0

7 Sergio Aguero

Seven goals

Sergio Aguero had the entire Etihad Stadium in tears after scoring the goal that earned Manchester City's first top-flight title in 44 years on the most dramatic final day in Premier League history in 2012. When the prolific Argentine nabbed a brace in the last game of his nine years in Manchester, Pep Guardiola produced the waterworks.

We love him so much - he is a special person for all of us. We can not replace him.

Manchester City's emotional manager sent Aguero on for the final 25 minutes against Everton in 2021 and watched him sail off into the sunset with another two goals added to his swollen tally. Erling Haaland would argue that Guardiola did find a replacement for Aguero, but the burly Norwegian will do well to match Aguero's contributions at the business end of a campaign.

Premier League Final Day Stats Club Man City Appearances 8 Minutes 587 Assists 1

6 Teddy Sheringham

Seven goals

Teddy Sheringham was born before England won the World Cup yet was still scoring in the top flight as late as 2006. ​​​​​​​Two years before the timeless striker found the net for West Ham against Portsmouth at the ripe age of 40, Sheringham scored for Pompey on the final day of the 2003/04 season. His strike partner on that afternoon, the aforementioned Yakubu, was born a year before Sheringham had made his professional debut.

The former England international bookended the inaugural season of Premier League football with goals. After scoring the first-ever top-flight strike broadcast on Sky Sports, Sheringham rounded off the campaign with the opener for Tottenham against Arsenal in May 1993.

Premier League Final Day Stats Clubs Spurs, Man Utd, Portsmouth, West Ham Appearances 13 Minutes 1,022 Assists 2

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Teddy Sheringham is the oldest player to ever score a goal on the final day of a Premier League season, finding the net for Portsmouth against Middlesbrough in 2004, aged 38 years and 42 days.

5 Thierry Henry

Seven goals

Arsenal's helter-skelter 4-3 victory over Everton at the end of the 2001/02 campaign was a classically bonkers contest reserved for the final day of a season. The Gunners had already secured both legs of a league and cup double, while Everton were safe from relegation with nothing to play for.

Thierry Henry, as was so often the case, sparked the entertainment with a brace to win the Golden Boot ahead of his personal rival Ruud van Nistelrooy. Henry's uncle Aurelien - a talented 400m runner who was working as Everton's physio - had a front-row seat for his nephew's heroics from the opposition dugout at Highbury.

Premier League Final Day Stats Club Arsenal Appearances 5 Minutes 450 Assists 5

4 Matt Le Tissier

Eight goals

In a sequence of events that some conspiracy theorists may consider rather too perfect, Matt Le Tissier scored the final goal in Southampton's final match at The Dell to defeat Arsenal 3-2 in the 89th minute. The Saints icon wasn't surprised by the poetic turn of events. "I'd prepared myself for it before it actually happened," he later revealed.

While Le Tissier's effortless grace and individual excellence helped Southampton avoid relegation throughout his top-flight career, the final day didn't always offer happy memories. The struggles of a player so talented he was nicknamed 'Le God' were captured at the end of the inaugural Premier League campaign. Le Tissier scored a hat-trick for Southampton but still ended up on the losing side in a 4-3 defeat to Oldham Athletic.

Premier League Final Day Stats Club Southampton Appearances 8 Minutes 536 Assists 1

3 Andrew Cole

Nine goals

The most important goal Andrew Cole ever scored on the final day of the season earned Manchester United victory over Tottenham Hotspur in 1999, completing the first leg of the maiden European treble in English football history. A deft lob over Ian Walker was even sweeter for United's number nine after he had endured undue criticism following a goalless performance against West Ham four years earlier to cede the title to Blackburn Rovers.

It brought me back to when we should have won the league, but Ludek Miklosko was unbelievable that day. A lot of fingers were pointed at me, saying I cost United the Premier League.

Cole started on the bench for United against Spurs in 1999 and watched Tottenham take a first-half lead. David Beckham hauled the title-chasers level shortly before the England striker was introduced to stylishly win the game. "It was the start of something very special," he rightly reflected.

Premier League Final Day Stats Clubs Newcastle, Man Utd, Blackburn, Fulham Appearances 10 Minutes 718 Assists 1

2 Les Ferdinand

Nine goals

Les Ferdinand always knew how to make fans smile. The elegant forward dubbed 'Sir Les' by everyone aside from the English royal family either scored or assisted in all nine of his appearances on the season's final day, most of which resulted from his unrivalled ability off the ground.

The former forward for QPR, Newcastle and Tottenham - among many others - was an aerial artist despite a modest stature. "People assume I must be 6ft 7in-8in, rather than bordering 6ft," Ferdinand told The Athletic. Boasting a prolific leap that took him above far taller opponents, the springs in Ferdinand's heels were still in full working order by the end of the season.

Premier League Final Day Stats Clubs QPR, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham Appearances 9 Minutes 799 Assists 3

1 Harry Kane

11 goals

The first time Harry Kane ever appeared for Tottenham on the final day of the season, he lined up alongside Emmanuel Adebayor with just three Premier League goals to his name. By the time he signed off his record-breaking Spurs career nine years later, the England captain scored his 213th goal in the competition.

It wasn't confirmed at the time, but Kane marked his final appearance in a Tottenham shirt before joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 with a brace, relegating Leeds United as a consequence. That fitting conclusion was a consequence of consistency rather than sentimentality; Kane found the net in the final game of each of his last six seasons in England.