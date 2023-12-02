Highlights Premier League clubs have long been targeting clubs in the Bundesliga, with that unlikely to change in January.

Erling Haaland and Micky van de Ven are just two recent Bundesliga exports who have shone since moving to the Premier League.

And with the January window just around the corner, here are 10 more Bundesliga talents who could be transfer targets for Premier League clubs.

Premier League clubs have for a long time been raiding the Bundesliga for its top talents, with some of the best players in England's top tier having plied their trade in Germany.

Just this summer Tottenham Hotspur reaped the benefits of shopping in the Bundesliga market, by signing superstar defender Micky van de Ven for a bargain fee of £43 million. Whereas last season, Manchester City snatched Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for an eye-catching £51 million, with the Norweigan striker scoring a whopping 51 goals in 52 games for the treble-winners.

The days of 'Bundesliga Tax' being used as an insult for exports from Germany are long gone and as a result, GIVEMESPORT have compiled a list of 10 players from the Bundesliga who Premier League clubs should be targeting during the January transfer window.

Victor Boniface

A natural goalscorer, it looks as if Victor Boniface will follow in the footsteps of Haaland in becoming the next top striker in Europe to have played in the Bundesliga.

After just 16 games of the season, the Nigerian international has 11 goals to his name, having shone for Xabi Alonso's high-flying Bayer Leverkusen. And while he may have only arrived from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer, should a Premier League club put down a suitable offer, there's nothing to say Leverkusen won't be tempted into a sale.

Boniface could be the ideal target for Arsenal or Chelsea, with the pair of them said to be chasing a striker in January.

Serhou Guirassy

From one Bundesliga baller to another now, Serhou Guirassy captured the imagination of the continent earlier in the season when he scored an astonishing 10 goals in VfB Stuttgart's first five league matches of the campaign.

Having seen his market value rocket from around £13 million at the start of the season, to a healthy £34 million right now, according to Tranfermarkt, it's clear to see why Guirassy is attracting attention.

While the 27-year-old might not be the shiny new striker Arsenal and Chelsea are after, he could prove the ideal signing for goal-shy West Ham United or even Brentford, should Ivan Toney depart as expected.

Florian Wirtz

Another one of Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen stars now, Florian Wirtz has been commanding attention from big clubs across Europe ever since he broke on to the scene as a teenager three years ago.

Ranking inside the top one per cent of midfielders across Europe for assists each match, according to FBref, Wirtz managed to notch up an impressive 16 G/A contributions from his first 17 appearances of the season.

In truth, Wirtz looks destined to sign for Man City, with Team Talk reporting the Premier League champions would be willing to match Leverkusen's £80 million asking fee. And while that is most likely to come during the summer transfer window, with Kevin De Bruyne still out injured, what's to say City don't chase after Wirtz during the January window instead?

Castello Lukeba

Now for one of the league's hottest defensive prospects now, RB Leipzig may have lost the likes of Josko Gvardiol, Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai in the summer transfer window, but the East German outfit continue reeling talent off their production line.

This time it's Castello Lukeba attracting all the attention, with the promising centre-back having started the season in fine form, starting eight of RB Leipzig's first 11 Bundesliga outings.

It's little surprise the Frenchman is garnering interest from the Premier League, with his profile matching the kind Chelsea often go for, with reports from Germany also claiming Manchester United have been tracking his progress.

Leroy Sane

One of the more recognisable names on this list, Leroy Sane could be heading towards a Premier League return, with his contract situation at Bayern Munich continuing to stall.

The former Man City forward has enjoyed a profitable spell in Bavaria, contributing to over 80 goals in the 150 or so matches he's played for the Munich outfit. But now it looks like he could be on the move.

City have been linked to the explosive winger, along with Liverpool, who could look to sign the 27-year-old as a Mohamed Salah replacement, but according to a report by The Athletic, Sane is said to prefer a move to London, opening the door for the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and possibly even Tottenham Hotspur.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Much like RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund have been famed for producing high-level youth products in recent years, with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens emerging as the new kid on the North Rhine-Westphalia block.

Born in London, Bynoe-Gittens moved to Dortmund from Man City in 2020 and broke into the senior set-up as a teenager last year, where he has since proven his worth to the Black and Yellow faithful.

Linked with a move back to England, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT in September that Arsenal are keeping a tab on the electrifying winger, as Arteta looks to bolster his threadbare attack. But should the England under-21 international be made available for transfer, expect all the big Premier League hitters, like Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United, to be involved in negotiations.

Joe Scally

A modern-day fullback, Joe Scally has been making waves for Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, which in turn has led to keen interest from Premier League outfits.

Scally, who is a full international for the USA, made the move to Europe from New York City FC in 2020 and has since amassed over 70 appearances for Monchengladbach.

At just 20-years-old, the right-back has plenty of time to develop into a world-class talent, but that hasn't stopped both Man United and Tottenham having registered interest in his services during the past. With both sides having struggled for depth at full-back, it would come as no shock to see a move made in January.

Edmond Tapsoba

One more entry from Leverkusen now, it had looked as if Edmond Tapsoba might've made the move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window, but in the end the defender stayed put at the BayArena instead.

It may prove to be a short-lived stay, with consensus growing that teams from England might reignite interest in the 24-year-old, such has been his impact under Alonso at Leverkusen.

Ranking in the top 10 per cent of defenders for passes made, it's clear he'd suit a ball-dominant side, with Man United having been linked to a move, along with Ange Postecoglou's Spurs as well.

Nico Elvedi

Another player who looked destined for a move to England's top-flight in the summer, Nico Elvedi has been a fixture in the Monchengladbach side for the best part of a decade, but amid talk of him leaving Germany, Premier League clubs are on high-alert surrounding his availability.

The Swiss international boasts over 300 senior appearances, and is also said to average over five clearances each match, highlighting his natural defensive instincts and resilient qualities at the back.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a long-standing interest in Elvedi, having courted him for much of the summer window, with Everton also mooted as a potential suitor.

Manu Kone

And finally, Manu Kone, who joins fellow Monchengladbach teammates Scally and Elvedi on this list as Bundesliga players who could secure moves to the Premier League during the January transfer window.

A high-energy midfielder, Kone can perform in a variety of positions in the middle of the park, from a traditional box-to-box operator, to a midfield anchor sitting just in front of the defence.

Featuring in 30 of Monchengladbach's 34 Bundesliga matches last term, Kone was subject to interest from Premier League sides during the summer, with Liverpool, Aston Villa and Wolves all mentioned in the conversation. And with injuries having hampered all three of those sides, there could yet be movement on the Kone front when the January window opens for business at the start of 2024.