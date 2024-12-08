The transfer window reopens in less than a month and the rumour mill will soon be going into overdrive.

From the top of the Premier League, all the way down to the bottom, there are teams struggling to live up to expectations or grappling to stay clear of the relegation zone.

Such insecurities and uncertainty give us hope of an exciting month of transfer business.

Here’s an early look at how each Premier League club looks to be shaping up for the January window...

Arsenal

The main expectation is for Arsenal to add to their attack but they have to find the right fit for that to happen.

With Edu departing, there will be a slight change in dynamic when it comes to recruitment, but Arsenal have been very careful about profiling the right characters for their team and this year will be no different. It is unlikely they spend huge amounts but there are whispers that they would sign a significant player if a good value deal could be negotiated.

There is talk of them aiming for another midfield player too but Thomas Partey’s form has been returning to such a level that they are not concerned about the area, unless fitness issues begin to flare up.

Potential targets: Viktor Gyokeres, Mateu Retegui, Alexander Isak, Leroy Sane, Rayan Cherki, Martin Zubimendi

Aston Villa

Villa would love to bring in a new right-back but there will be caution around any deal as they do not want any missteps in the transfer market at a time when they are at such a crucial stage of their team build under Unai Emery.

Villa have a chance to crash the top six on a regular basis if they get things right on and off the pitch and sources say recruitment staff have been working hard to unearth ideal candidates for January. Residual as they have started to slip away recently.

Bolstering their defensive ranks is key but they will also look for a little more guile in attack, and exciting news is possible as they are on the lookout for players with big potential who are waiting for the chance to explode.

Potential targets: Michael Kayode, Oscar Gloukh, Oihan Sancet, Bryan Mbeumo, Ferran Torres, Luca Koleosho, Malik Tillman, Semih Kilicsoy

AFC Bournemouth

Much of Bournemouth’s window might focus around actually keeping this crop together, as Milos Kerkez, Ilya Zabarnyi and Antoine Semenyo are all linked with high-profile moves.

There is no plan to let any of them leave but it is feasible that one might go - in which case Bournemouth would need time to react and replace.

January is not a great time to be replacing such key players but the club will be working on strategies to make sure they are well prepared in such a case.

Outside of replacing players, there are whispers of the club looking for a new attacking figure and a defensive midfielder.

Potential targets: Volodymyr Brazhko, Bryan Cristante, Christantus Uche

Brentford

A new midfielder is possible as they look to build on another strong period but transfer links have been quiet so far.

They hope to hold onto Bryan Mbeumo until the end of the season but have begun to eye up other players of his type for the future.

They recovered from losing Ivan Toney and remain confident there is no one player that can derail their current positioning in terms of status.

Potential targets: Morten Frendrup, Nicolas Kuhn

Brighton and Hove Albion

They have been knocking on the door of the top two and the main aim is to continue the momentum and ensure everyone remains focused.

This should not be a time to expect major recruitment as they have just been through a period of change - but they will bulk up the squad if their top targets become attainable.

And midfielder Diego Gomez is arriving from Inter Miami after a deal was stuck a few months back.

Potential targets: Josh Brownhill, Ngal’ayel Mukau, Olivier Boscagli

Chelsea

Many fans would like a new goalkeeper but word out of the club so far suggests they remain committed to Robert Sanchez as the No.1.

More likely would be a signing at centre-back and, perhaps, another new striker.

They already have Nicolas Jackson as their man man with Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu as alternate options but there has been a sense that the club are going to look to sign a traditional No.9 in 2025.

Varying levels of player have been suggested for that role and we are about to find out if the league’s big spenders can resist the urge to spend.

Potential targets: Evan Ferguson, Alexander Isak, Victor Osimhen, Liam Delap, Patrick Dorgu, Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace

The main plan for January is to revitalise the attack as they need more creativity and a new edge in the final third.

Sources have indicated to GMS that a new forward player is very likely to come in but that they must also work smartly around the issue as there are not big funds to be injected at this moment.

Keeping hold of Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton continues to have a high level of importance - especially as the team took time to recover from the losses of Michael Olise and Joachim Anderson.

Potential targets: Jobe Bellingham, Mathys Tel, James McAtee, Oumar Diakite, Mykhailo Mudryk

Everton

New full-back options are being weighed up at a time when finances are tight around the club.

The potential of a takeover has been looming and there will be big changes kicking in during 2025 - but January is going to be a time of clever deals if they are to improve the squad.

They could do with a new body in both midfield and attack but quite how they do it depends on how other scenarios open up.

There is some potential that offers land for Dominic Calvert-Lewin as his contract expires at the end of the season and no new agreement has been reached at the time of writing.

But they already have their domestic loan signings filled with Jack Harrison and Armando Broja, so currently they're unable to move on that front unless the status of one of those players changes.

Potential targets: Yuri Alberto, Bryan Cristante

Fulham

They still lack conviction at centre forward and there is reason to believe they could strengthen in that area.

A new full back is plausible, too, as talk of a bid for Antonee Robinson - who has been described as "one of the best left-backs in the world" - from a big Premier League club gets louder.

Fulham are confident they could hold onto him but will work on long-term contingency plans. Marco Silva believes the squad will stick together to the end of the season - but if they can find a new goal threat then the second half of the season might have real promise.

Potential targets: Evan Ferguson, Jonathan David, Igor Jesus, Kostas Tsimikas

Ipswich Town

Midfield looks like being the place to watch: Kalvin Phillips has been unconvincing and Ipswich are keen to find some better depth options than they have right now. The club seem happy with Jens Cajuste and Sam Morsy but if they make signings then this is looking like an area of need.

There is some potential for a striker but whoever it is will be playing back-up to Liam Delap. Their star man is starting to be linked with other teams but it would take a mega-bid for Ipswich to sell him.

Potential targets: Carney Chukwuemeka, Wataru Endo, Rubin Colwill

Leicester City

A new manager always brings hope of new signings and Leicester fans hope there are more entertaining times ahead for them.

A new defender is probable if they do dig into the market but it’s up front that could really bring new promise for 2025.

A striker to help out Jamie Vardy, 37, would come in useful - especially as his contract expires soon Having a legendary Premier League striker as boss should help find a solution on that front

Potential targets: Evan Ferguson, Mathys Tel, James McAtee

Liverpool

There is a need in several positions for Liverpool to start shopping but whether that happens now or in the summer remains to be seen.

Positional considerations are being made at centre-back, left back, centre midfield and in attack. So there is plenty to think about.

Arne Slot has settled brilliantly and will be allowed a say in the development of his squad. With a title push now looking very much a reality, this is not a time when we should expect them to stand still.

Potential targets: Rayan Cherki, Leroy Sane, Omar Marmoush, Antonee Robinson, Milos Kerkez, Orkan Kocka, Murillo

Manchester City

Rodri’s injury has shattered their season and the lack of additions in the summer has caught them out. Ilkay Gundogan’s return has not been enough to fill the void and City are on the lookout for someone with energy, tenacity and great mindset to boost the ranks.

Publicly they are playing down the chances of signing a big name but insiders have belief that there are various options being worked upon. Pep Guardiola does not like to work with a big squad but conversations have taken place about the need for more depth.

Away from the midfield they will also consider back-up for Erling Haaland. Claudio Echeverri is joining them from River Plate but is young and inexperienced. Meanwhile, City do have a buyback-clause for Liam Delap. They are able to match any offer made for the Ipswich Town striker but currently the likelihood of them doing so is thought to be low.

There is a small possibility they move for a left back, too.

Potential targets: Martin Zubimendi, Ederson, Adam Wharton, Randal Kolo Muani, Evan Ferguson, Illia Zabarnyi, Antonee Robinson, Juma Bah

Manchester United

There is a general feeling that United will make two signings in January but that could open up if they were able to get a couple of fringe first-teamers off the books.

A left back and central midfielder are areas of key focus. There was a chance they would push back the left back search if Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were able to put forward convincing cases over their ongoing fitness over the coming weeks - but Shaw’s setback means the area is now a priority to fix.

Ruben Amorim is continuing to assess the squad and their plans will become clearer soon. There is an outside chance of them signing a forward but, again, that would probably mean someone leaving - like Joshua Zirkzee or Antony.

Potential targets: Sverre Nypan, Chris Rigg, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Antonee Robinson, Milos Kerkez, Alvaro Fernandez

Newcastle United

The forward line is going to be looked at as Newcastle continue to seek new options in the final third.

They have an eye out for a centre forward, but that would only happen if a very good value deal was to land at their feet. Much more likely is a right sided attacker according to sources, even though the club themselves are playing down their intent for the next window.

Newcastle have also considered going to market for a centre back, but it is undecided whether they follow through with their intent on this front.

Potential targets: Rayan Cherki, Johan Bakayoko, Jonathan David, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Antoine Semenyo, Marc Guehi, Angel Gomes

Nottingham Forest

There has been a growing expectation that Forest attempt to sign another forward in January, as they seek to build on an outstanding start to the season.

There is cash available if the right deals crop up but this is not a time for major change, with big business more likely to come in the summer when Edu has his feet under the table.

Holding onto defender Murillo will be important and they are hopeful of pricing him out of any move.

Potential targets: Yuri Alberto, Mathys Tel, Rayan, Omar Marmoush

Southampton

The club tried to show patience in manager Russell Martin as they settled into Premier League life but January is a time to consider how they can change the outlook of their season.

There is a major need to inject new life into their attack as part of the three or four squad changes that are possible.

A few outgoings are going to be needed and while new star Tyler Dibling is being watched by big clubs, he is not expected to leave yet.

They have been linked with Real Madrid’s Endrick but that one feels extremely hopeful, as other names are starting to materialise.

Potential targets: Kwame Poku, Lewis O’Brien, Wellington

Tottenham Hotspur

There are two main areas of focus for Spurs as they head into the winter window.

Sources told GiveMeSport that a left-sided defender and another attacker or potential areas of recruitment for the club in January. There is a small chance of them signing a central midfielder if a good market opportunity arises.

Links with elite players, such as Jack Grealish, are extremely unlikely to become reality as Tottenham will not be spending big sums on fees or wages at this stage.

It continues to be the case that Tottenham are looking to identify players who are on the verge of a breakthrough rather than being already established at the top level.

Potential targets: Andreas Skov Olsen, Dario Osorio, Rayan Cherki, Angel Gomes, Jonathan Tah, Patrick Dorgu

West Ham United

Injury to Niclas Fullkrug has been a problem since he was signed as their new striker but West Ham do not have the budget to go out and make a splash in the market.

It is possible that they sign a new striker, but they only have a small budget and would also even consider the possibility of a good loan deal.

Recruitment staff have been focusing on Championship players recently as they seek good value targets for 2025. West Ham had a big summer in the last market so that has had a knock-on effect and a major arrival is not expected unless an unbelievable opportunity arises.

Potential targets: Rayan Cherki, Jobe Bellingham, Josh Brownhill, James McAtee, Randal Kolo Muani

Wolverhampton Wanderers

The priority is to find a new centre back as the club seek depth for the second half of the season.

It was a difficult start to the season for Wolves, but they continue to believe in Gary O’Neil, and will help him to find a suitable candidate to bulk up the defence. They never replaced Max Kilman and while they do not regret the decision there is now an acceptance that they must act. Wolves may also try to bring in a new attacker.

Potential targets: Giorgi Chakvetadze, Daniel Cummings, Ibrahim Maza, Yunus Akgun, Nico Elvedi, Max Wober