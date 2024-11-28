Key Takeaways GIVEMESPORT provides comprehensive info on Premier League matches this December from various broadcasters.

Several key matches feature top teams battling for position; available to watch on platforms like Sky Sports, Amazon Prime, and more.

Fans can watch all the action with paid subscriptions from Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime, among others, for the EPL matches.

The festive period is a crucial and exciting time for football fans, as the season ramps up with an intense schedule of matches that can define the course of the campaign. At the same time, it’s a season to embrace the joys of winter and spending quality moments with family and friends as the build-up to Christmas takes centre stage. December truly offers the best of both worlds – the magic of the holidays combined with wall-to-wall football action.

For Premier League enthusiasts, this month promises a feast of thrilling games, with an abundance of fixtures to enjoy from the comfort of your home. Whether it’s a heated derby or a nail-biting relegation battle, there’s something for everyone.

At GIVEMESPORT, we’ve got everything you need to stay in the know and never miss a moment of the action. From channel details to match times and streaming options, we provide a comprehensive guide to all the broadcasters, including Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Amazon Prime Video. Let us make your December even more memorable by ensuring you’re fully prepared for the ultimate football experience this Christmas and New Year.

Related Watch Live Football On TV Today: UK TV guide Live football on TV today. Our UK listings guide with fixtures, kick-off times and channels for all upcoming games on TV and streaming platforms.

Match Schedule

Throughout December, there will be live coverage of some of the biggest Premier League (EPL) clashes. From fixtures that could help decide the title race, to those which could decide the fate of those clubs hovering in and around the relegation zone, there is a lot of football to enjoy over the coming month. All times are in UK time (GMT).

Sunday 1st December

Time Fixture TV Channel 1:30pm Chelsea vs Aston Villa Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League 4:00pm Liverpool vs Manchester City Sky Sports Main Event/Premier Lague

December kicks off with back-to-back clashes on Super Sunday which may prove pivotal by the end of the season in determining where teams will finish as it pertains to the top four/European places.

Chelsea will host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, with Unai Emery's side having failed to have picked up three points in their last four league outings, while the Blues will be looking to capitalise on Manchester City's poor run of form and overtake them for a second, at least for a few hours in the table.

The second match of a blockbuster double-header will see Liverpool look to stretch their lead at the top of the table over Man City to 11 points, with Pep Guardiola's side heading to Anfield needing to find something after dropping a three-goal lead over Feyenoord in the Champions League mid-week.

Tuesday 3rd December

Time Fixture TV Channel 7:30pm Ipswich Town vs Crystal Palace Amazon Prime Video 8:15pm Leicester City vs West Ham United Amazon Prime Video

With mid-week Premier League fixtures running throughout December - all of which are available on Amazon Prime - attention turns to the lower end of the table, and the relegation battle, with newly-promoted Ipswich Town seeking to stretch their lead over struggling Crystal Palace, with the two sides meeting at Portman Road.

Wednesday 4th December

Time Fixture TV Channel 7:30pm Everton vs Wolves Amazon Prime Video 7:30pm Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Amazon Prime Video 7:30pm Newcastle United vs Liverpool Amazon Prime Video 7:30pm Southampton vs Chelsea Amazon Prime Video 8:15pm Arsenal vs Manchester United Amazon Prime Video 8:15pm Aston Villa vs Brentford Amazon Prime Video

There is a six-game slate of games happening on Wednesday, with key fixtures including Man City vs Nottingham Forest, with Forest looking to end a slump in form of their own at the Etihad, having lost two on the bounce, while Liverpool travel to Newcastle United in a northern heavy-weight clash.

One of two games kicking off at the slightly later time of 8:15pm, Arsenal play host to Manchester United, where Ruben Amorim will be eager to put some more points on the board with his new side.

Thursday 5th December

Time Fixture TV Channel 7:30pm Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Amazon Prime Video 8:15pm Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Amazon Prime Video

Brighton & Hove Albion will look to be strengthening their case for a top four position as they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage, while Dominic Solanke will return to the south coast for the first time since his summer switch to Tottenham Hotspur, as he takes on his former side, Bournemouth.

Saturday 7th December

Time Fixture TV Channel 12:30pm Everton vs Liverpool TNT Sports 1/Discovery+ 5:30pm Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

We only have to wait until the first full weekend's fixtures in December for a major derby to take place with the broadcast coming to Merseyside, where Liverpool will be the visitors of Everton in a lunchtime kick-off, available on TNT Sports and Discovery +.

Then, later on that evening, Amorim's first broadcast game at Old Trafford will take place, with Man United playing host to Nottingham Forest as they both seek to make a bid for European football this season.

Sunday 8th December

Time Fixture TV Channel 2:00pm Fulham vs Arsenal Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League 4:30pm Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

Two London derbies are the choices for Sky Sports' Super Sunday, with Fulham vs Arsenal at Craven Cottage where Emile Smith-Rowe will face his former club for the first time, before Chelsea head to north London to take on Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Last season, the battle between the two sides was as ferocious as ever, with the Blues recording a 4-1 win after a Nicolas Jackson hat-trick after Spurs saw out the game with nine men.

Monday 9th December

Time Fixture TV Channel 8:00pm West Ham United vs Wolves Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

Saturday 14th December

Time Fixture TV Channel 5:30pm Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

Sunday 15th December

Time Fixture TV Channel 2:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League 4:30pm Manchester City vs Manchester United Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League 7:00pm Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur TNT Sports 1/Discovery+

The run of programming on Sunday 15th December differs from usual, with the TNT Sports/Discovery + broadcast not taking place in its regular lunchtime slot on a Saturday, and instead hosting the third of three fixtures, following Super Sunday.

While the day kicks off with Brighton vs Palace, the 4:30om fixture sees Pep Guardiola face Amorim for the first time in the Premier League, with Man United making the short five-mile trip to the Etihad, with the Red Devils looking to clinch three points in the league away against their neighbouring rivals for the first time since March 2021.

Monday 16th December

Time Fixture TV Channel 8:00pm Bournemouth vs West Ham United Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

Saturday 21st December

Time Fixture TV Channel 12:30 pm Aston Villa vs Manchester City TNT Sports 1/Discovery+ 5:30pm Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

In the final gameweek before Christmas, Man City will travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa, where it is very possible that several sides could be jostling for position in the top six, before Arsenal head to Selhurst Park, as they aim to continue closing the gap at the top of the table.

Sunday 22nd December

Time Fixture TV Channel 2:00pm Fulham vs Southampton Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League 4:30pm Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

Fulham will take on Southampton in the run-up to the main event between two heavyweights, whereas Tottenham will take on Liverpool in north London in the final fixture before Christmas. The last time the two sides met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, there was huge VAR controversy, with the Reds having to finish the contest with nine men, and a Joel Matip own goal in stoppage time sealed a 2-1 win for Spurs.

Thursday 26th December

Time Fixture TV Channel 12:30pm Manchester City vs Everton Amazon Prime Video 3:00pm Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Amazon Prime Video 3:00pm Chelsea vs Fulham Amazon Prime Video 3:00pm Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Amazon Prime Video 3:00pm Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Amazon Prime Video 3:00pm Southampton vs West Ham United Amazon Prime Video 5:30pm Wolves vs Manchester United Amazon Prime Video 8:00pm Liverpool vs Leicester City Amazon Prime Video

All eight league fixtures on Boxing Day will be available to watch on Amazon Prime with the west London derby between Chelsea and Fulham being a particular standout, with the Blues going into that contest as slight favourites with Cole Palmer at the helm. By this point, Chelsea could well be challenging for the title.

The match-up between Newcastle vs Villa at St James' Park could also be a key fixture to keep an eye on, with the two sides both challenging for Europe, though both not currently being exactly where they want to be in the league table.

Friday 27th December

Time Fixture TV Channel 7:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Amazon Prime Video 8:00pm Arsenal vs Ipswich Town Amazon Prime Video

Four sides will have to wait until after Boxing Day to play their festive fixture, with Brighton facing up against Brentford - both of whom have arguably defied expectations and impressed this season - while Ipswich have a tough test against in-form Arsenal at the Emirates.

Sunday 29th December

Time Fixture TV Channel 2:30pm Leicester City vs Manchester City Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League 5:15pm West Ham United vs Liverpool Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

With the fixtures coming thick and fast, teams will play for the second time after Christmas and before New Year's Eve, with Leicester City and Man City drawing the short straws of having the least amount of rest, as they are the two to kick-off first on a day when six contests will take place. West Ham vs Liverpool are the later 5:15pm fixture, with the Hammers looking to enter the top half of the table.

Monday 30th December

Time Fixture TV Channel 8:00pm Manchester United vs Newcastle United Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

The final December fixture will be a blockbuster clash between Man United and Newcastle at Old Trafford, with the two sides having provided a lot of entertainment over recent years. In their last five league meetings, it's the Magpies who have the slight upper hand, having won two and drawn two, though Man United won the last fixture with a 3-2 victory in the penultimate matchweek of the 2023/24 campaign.

Wednesday 1st January

Time Fixture TV Channel 5:30pm Brentford vs Arsenal TNT Sports 1/Discovery+

The first broadcast fixture of 2025 will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium with Brentford welcoming London rivals Arsenal. Over the years, the Gunners have had their opponent's number, winning four of their six contests against each other. But Brentford will be hoping to buck that trend as they enter a new calendar year.

How to watch Premier League football in the UK

All Premier League fixtures are broadcast on channels which require a paid subscription. Most fixtures will take place on Sky Sports, which can be accessed via package add-ons available with Sky or Every month or so be bought separately with a NOW TV streaming membership, with prices starting from £14.99 for a day, and £34.99 per month with no contract, meaning that you can cancel at any time.

For those matches broadcast on TNT Sports channels, these are also available as package add-ons on Sky or Virgin TV, along with EE TV, but can also be purchased via a discovery + membership, beginning at £30.99 per month.

All fixtures being broadcast on Amazon Prime are available with a Prime membership, which costs as little as £8.99 a month or £95.00 annually. If you are a student, you are eligible for 50% off.

Information gathered from Premier League - Correct as of 28/11/24.