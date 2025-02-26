The Premier League has issued a statement following the controversial decision to rule out Erling Haaland’s late goal during Manchester City's 1-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday night. The Norwegian had already found the net earlier in the match to secure three points for Pep Guardiola’s side on his return from injury but was left baffled as to why he couldn’t celebrate a second.

The incident sparked widespread confusion online, as initial reports suggested the on-field decision was no handball. However, VAR later overturned it despite claims that there was no conclusive evidence to disallow the goal. The controversy has certainly raised a few eyebrows, but the Premier League has since attempted to clear up the confusion - though only after Haaland publicly criticised the decision after the ball seemed to hit a few raised arms before hitting the back of the net. He said (see his interview and the incident below):

"I think it's the wrong decision clearly. It's more of a penalty, but because he gave the decision on the pitch, I think that's a bit why he stood with the decision... But I never think that should be disallowed..."

Why Erling Haaland Was Denied Second Goal

The confusion has since been cleared up

The Premier League has since clarified that the referee did, in fact, call handball on the incident - despite the scoreboards failing to reflect it and leaving both fans inside the stadium and those watching at home completely unaware. The statement posted to X read:

"The referee’s call of no goal for a handball by Haaland was checked and confirmed by VAR – with no conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field decision."

It means Haaland - the Golden Boot winner in the previous two seasons - is on 20 Premier League goals for the season as Man City endure a lull in their pursuit of silverware.

He remains a sizeable five goals behind current top goalscorer Mohamed Salah, who is running away with Liverpool as the Reds look to clinch a 20th League title following a 2-0 victory over Newcastle later in the night.