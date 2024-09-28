The Premier League is stacked with some of the best players in the world, but every club needs at least one man, or two in this case, that stands out from the rest and leads their team to glory. The club captain is a player who dedicates every ounce of their energy to the club, plays with pride and passion, and leads by example.

As for a vice captain, they do exactly the same and possess the same qualities, but they do so without the armband to show for it. The selection choice is never determined by a singular factor and they could just be one of the best players in the side, or they may simply be one of the longest serving players at their respective club and are rewarded for their loyalty by having the potential to wear the armband.

Either way, many clubs have a number of leaders within their squad, and here are all 20 Premier League vice captains for the 2024/25 season.

Premier League Club Vice Captain Arsenal Jorginho Aston Villa Emiliano Martínez Bournemouth Adam Smith Brentford Vitaly Janelt Brighton Adam Webster Chelsea Enzo Fernández Crystal Palace Marc Guehi Everton James Tarkowski Fulham Bernd Leno Ipswich Conor Chaplin Leicester Ricardo Pereira Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Manchester United Casemiro Newcastle Kieran Trippier Nottingham Forest Ryan Yates Southampton Adam Armstrong Tottenham Hotspur James Maddison/Christian Romero West Ham Aaron Cresswell Wolves Craig Dawson/Tommy Doyle

1 Arsenal

Jorginho

After making Martin Ødegaard captain in 2022, Mikel Arteta selected two vice captains to deputise the Norwegian, with these being Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Jesus. However, since the Swiss' departure to Bayer Leverkusen less than a year later, and the arrival of Jorginho from Chelsea, the Italian appears to have leapfrogged his way above the Brazilian in the pecking order.

Perhaps not the most obvious choice due to only joining in 2023, particularly given the leadership qualities that players like William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhães possess, but nobody can deny the Premier League experience - and European experience - that he brings to the side.

Although never winning the Premier League, Jorginho's trophy cabinet is still pretty stacked, and he also captained Chelsea on numerous occasions, making it understandable as to why Arteta has given him this role at the club already.

2 Aston Villa

Emiliano Martínez

Next up is one that is hardly a surprise, as Martínez is a player that oozes leadership and authority. The Argentine has been a revelation since his move from the Gunners in 2020, with the goalkeeper going on to win two Copa Américas and the World Cup.

Featuring 165 times for the Villans and keeping 55 clean sheets, it is hard to argue that the 32-year-old does not deserve this title after some of his unforgettable performances, especially as he won the Goalkeeper of the Year award for his efforts in 2021/22.

With John McGinn as captain and Martínez as deputy, it is no wonder Aston Villa have propelled themselves up the league and turned into a force to be reckoned with.

3 Bournemouth

Adam Smith

The next vice-captain on this list is a player who has been at his club longer than most, with Smith entering his 11th season with the Cherries. Joining in 2014, the right-back has featured over 380 times for the south coast club, working his way up the leadership pecking order.

With former captain Neto departing for Arsenal during the summer of 2024, it is yet to be confirmed as to who the new one will be, but with Smith hardly featuring for Bournemouth as he enters the latter stage of his career, it is likely to be Lewis Cook who wears the armband.

4 Brentford

Vitaly Janelt

With Christian Norgaard out injured on the weekend, vice captain Janelt wore the armband during their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The German has entered his fifth season with the Bees since joining from Bundesliga side VfL Bochum in 2020, and has made 167 appearances during that time.

The defensive midfielder - like many at Brentford - is known for his tenacity and hard work, something that will make him very popular among any fanbase. Like many on this list, Janelt does not look out of place when wearing the armband, and it is something he could be donning on a regular occasion if Norgaard's injury is more serious than hoped.

5 Brighton

Adam Webster

Perhaps another surprising one given the defender's lack of game time, but Webster is still officially the Seagulls' vice captain - deputising for the ever-present Lewis Dunk. The 29-year-old joined Brighton from Bristol City in 2019 - making this his sixth season - although his leadership qualities have always shone through and been a key part of his game.

Although Dunk is the key authority figure at the back, Webster is never shy of organising the backline and offering encouragement to those around him, a trait that helped keep him in the team for so many years.

Although Jan Paul van Hecke has taken his place in recent years, Webster is not surplus to requirements, and he will get chances - like he received in the cup this season - to prove himself once again.

6 Chelsea

Enzo Fernández

Despite the controversy surrounding him during his Copa América celebrations, Fernández was promoted to vice captain by new boss Enzo Maresca ahead of the 2024/25 season. However, with Reece James hardly ever available due to injury, the £107m player regularly captains the side - although there are not many clear candidates for this role within the squad anyway.

The World Cup winner certainly looks more comfortable in a double pivot alongside the £115m Moisés Caicedo and, under his leadership, Chelsea currently sit fifth in the Premier League. It may not have been a popular choice to give him this job title, but it appears to have worked so far this season.

7 Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi

Similarly to Fernández, Guehi is not the club captain, but he regularly wears the armband on matchdays. With Joel Ward rarely featuring, the Englishman leads his team out on the pitch more often than not - doing so in all seven of their games so far this season.

Linked heavily with a move to Newcastle this summer - with the Eagles rejecting four bids for the defender which were worth as much as £65m - Palace fans will be relieved that he remains at the club, although he may not be around for much longer.

That being said, Guehi may not wear the armband in the future but, for now, he is still their vice-captain.

8 Everton

James Tarkowski

Another one who is hardly a surprise - and one that usually captains the side - Tarkowski is the Toffees' second in command. Seamus Coleman is still club captain, a deserved title since joining in 2009, but the former Burnley centre-back takes charge in his absence.

A no-nonsense defender, Tarkowski is a true leader at the back and it is no surprise to see him in a leadership role after just two years at the club, especially as he has been reunited with former boss Sean Dyche - someone who knew what he would bring to the side more than anyone else.

With the Merseyside club struggling towards the foot of the table again, Tarkowski's leadership may prove vital if they are to narrowly avoid relegation for the third consecutive season.

9 Fulham

Bernd Leno

Just one of two goalkeepers on this list - with both formerly of Arsenal - Leno is the vice-captain at Fulham, only behind Tom Cairney in the leadership pecking order.

Joining in 2022, Leno has swiftly made his mark at Craven Cottage and established himself as one of the league's most underrated goalkeepers - something that has helped Fulham go from a yo-yo club to a consistent Premier League outfit.

With Tim Ream moving on after nine years at the club, Leno was promoted to vice-captain - although his leadership qualities were well-known even without the title.

10 Ipswich

Conor Chaplin

The first of the three new boys, Chaplin has helped his side get from League One to the Premier League in two seasons, with the attacker captaining them at points during their promotion-winning campaign last season.

Deputising Sam Morsy, who captained them in their back-to-back promotions, Chaplin was vital for the Tractor Boys last year and registered 22 goal involvements in the league alone - only further cementing himself as a fan favourite.

If they are to stay in the division, they are going to need all the help they can get, with the combination of Morsy and Chaplin hoping to be the ones that lead them to safety.

11 Leicester City

Ricardo Pereira

Arriving from Porto in 2018, Pereira would usually have found himself captain by now if he were at another club, but the longevity of Jamie Vardy means he is still the vice.

The Portuguese right-back appears to have fallen out of favour at the King Power despite an excellent Championship campaign last season, with Steve Cooper opting for the younger legs of James Justin instead.

His time at Leicester may be slowly fizzling out, but for now, he remains the vice-captain.

12 Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold

There is no doubt that if he stays, Alexander-Arnold will be the future captain of Liverpool Football Club. It has always been the scouser's dream to captain his boyhood club and, at 25 years old, he is one step away from doing so.

However, strong interest from Real Madrid has put his future into doubt, particularly as he has just one year left on his contract, meaning that he might not choose to live out his lifelong dream.

With Virgil Van Dijk the current captain, it would be sad to see Alexander-Arnold leave without wearing the armband permanently, but when Madrid come calling, it is hard to say no.

13 Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne

The captains are usually some of the best players in the team and De Bruyne is certainly one of them. Playing at City for almost a decade now, the Belgian has won everything available to him - including six Premier Leagues.

A key reason for this is his creativity and threat when going forward, with his passing ability being one of the best to ever grace the league. As well as his technical ability, his work rate and leadership make him the perfect player, making it no surprise he is Pep Guardiola's second in command.

Kyle Walker may be the official captain, but De Bruyne is regularly seen wearing it in his absence, with the midfielder leading the team out in their first three games of the season.

14 Manchester United

Casemiro

The captaincy at Old Trafford has been a hotly contested topic over recent years, but it appears to have found a resolution. Bruno Fernandes has taken the armband off Harry Maguire, whilst Casemiro's experience has pushed him up the pecking order and into the vice-captaincy position.

The five-time Champions League winner has been under the spotlight since arriving, but particularly in the last few years as he has struggled to adapt to the speed of the Premier League. However, his leadership skills have never been a problem, thus making him a reliable vice-captain.

15 Newcastle

Kieran Trippier

Trippier is another player that suits the vice-captain title, with the Englishman bringing a wealth of experience with him to St James' Park. The 34-year-old has a raft of expertise in the top flight, played numerous times for his country, and even won the La Liga title during his time with Athletico Madrid.

With Bruno Guimarães appointed as the new club captain - mainly due to Jamaal Lascelles' injury record - Trippier is a more than adequate deputy, making Newcastle's leadership group one of the best in the division.

16 Nottingham Forest

Ryan Yates

Nottingham Forest is another club that has seen a few changes to their leadership team, but it is Ryan Yates who deputises Morgan-Gibbs White as the vice. The 26-year-old has been at the club since 2016 -albeit with a few loan spells in that time - and is known for his 'do-or-die' attitude.

Featuring over 200 times for the Tricky Trees, Yates is a well-liked figure among fans and his dedication to the club has been rewarded with this promotion. After narrowly avoiding relegation last time out, Yates and Gibbs-White will be hoping to steer the ship to a much safer spot this time around.

17 Southampton

Adam Armstrong

The last of the newly promoted clubs to feature on this list, Armstrong is the second in command at the South Coast club. Finishing as the Saints' top goalscorer last season with 24 goals, the striker has had a tricky start to life back in the Premier League and has lost his place in the starting lineup to new arrival Cameron Archer.

Despite his lack of confidence on the pitch, off the pitch, he is an incredibly important character, perhaps the reason Russell Martin has given him the vice-captaincy.

With the Saints languishing towards the foot of the table, Southampton fans will be hoping that Armstrong can lead by example and push them up the table.

18 Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison and Christian Romero

Close

The first club on this list to have two vice-captains registered, Tottenham found it hard to choose the best man for the job. Despite both being labelled with this title, it is Romero who takes priority over wearing the armband when Heung-min Son is not featuring, with Maddison taking it when both are absent.

Both are thought of highly by manager Ange Postecoglou. The Argentine, on the eye, appears to display the leadership qualities needed regularly, whilst Maddison's traits, perhaps, go under the radar.

Either way, this trio of leaders have been tasked with a job that many before have tried and failed - winning Spurs a trophy.

19 West Ham

Aaron Cresswell

The penultimate vice-captain on this list, Cresswell's service to West Ham has not gone unnoticed. Entering his 11th season with the Hammers, the scouser has played over 350 games for the club and is the epitome of a hard worker. Blessed with a wicked left-foot, Cresswell also possesses the leadership qualities that any manager looks for within their squad - something proven by new boss Julen Lopetegui wanting him to sign a new one-year contract.

Deputising new skipper Jarrod Bowen, West Ham's leadership group appears to be safe for another year at least.

20 Wolves

Craig Dawson & Tommy Doyle

Close

Wolves, like Spurs, have two vice-captains. Although neither have been officially selected by Gary O'Neil yet, both have captained the side when Mario Lemina has been absent during the 2024/25 campaign at the time of writing, suggesting that one of them will take the title as a full-time role soon.

Dawson possesses a raft of Premier League experience and class, whilst Doyle is the face of the new generation and shows the faith that the manager has in the youngsters.

Currently bottom of the league after five games, Wolves will be hoping that these two can lead a turnaround and get them away from danger.