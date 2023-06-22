Here is everything you need to know about watching the Premier League in the USA, whether that be on TV or a streaming service.

The Premier League has quickly established itself as Europe’s biggest football league and, simultaneously, America’s favourite football league.

Add to that the fact that viewers in the USA can get access to more matches than their British counterparts due to a lack of 3pm blackout, so it’s not surprising to see the game growing in the States.

That said, it can be harder to know where to go to watch some Premier League action in the USA because it is not as widely advertised than in the UK.

Here is everything you need to know to start watching the Premier League in the USA.

Where to watch Premier League on TV in the USA

You can watch the Premier League on television thanks to several different channels in America, the most prominent being NBC.

NBC shows every game across NBC, NBCSports, USA Network and Peacock.

The company has been the chief provider of Premier League action to Americans since taking over from Fox in the 2013/14 season.

The current deal to show live matches runs until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Additionally, networks Universo and Telemundo offer 1-2 Premier League matches every week with Spanish commentary and analysis.

For those that can’t catch the games live, USA Network have you covered with Goal Zone, a highlights show that will catch you up on everything you’ve missed.

Where to stream Premier League in the USA

You can still use your subscription with NBC to stream action from the Premier League, but there are a plethora of other options available to Americans.

Fubo, Sling Blue, YouTube TV and Hulu Live are the four primary services in the US; however, if you want to ensure you have access to every match, NBC’s Peacock service might be your best bet.

WHERE TO WATCH: Every match LIVE on tv and online stream

Using a VPN to watch the Premier League

Despite having a wide array of options to choose from, many American fans prefer to watch the same broadcasts that fans get in Britain.

The only way to do that is to download a VPN (Virtual Private Network) such as Surf Shark or Nord VPN and set your digital location to the UK.

Once you have done that, you can subscribe to BT Sport or Sky Sports to watch the same broadcasts as supporters in Britain do.

However, be aware that these companies are not allowed to show 3pm kick-offs, and you will need both subscriptions to watch all the games available.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League and Europa League?

You’ve committed to start watching the Premier League, and your team frequently plays in Europe, so it makes sense to give those competitions a go as well.

Luckily for you, Paramount+ shows every single Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League game that’s played, and what’s even better is that you don’t need cable to watch.