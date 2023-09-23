Highlights Tottenham has dropped the most points from winning positions in Premier League history, with 451 points lost. They are known for their ability to throw away leads.

Despite their reputation, Tottenham has also won the most points from losing positions, with 427 points gained. They are as good at comebacks as they are at giving away leads.

In the 2023/24 season, Liverpool has been the most successful team from losing positions, earning nine points from being a goal behind in three games.

Being in the lead in a Premier League game is far from a guarantee of victory at the best of times, and some teams have suffered the fate of losing an enormous number of points from winning positions in the history of the competition. SkyBet have shared which team is the most guilty of throwing three points away, and has also revealed the teams in the competition to have earned the most points from being in losing positions. They have then applied both those metrics to the start of the 2023/24 season.

Some teams will be more prevalent in these lists due to the fact they have never been relegated and spent time outside the division. There is one side that have historically made the most comebacks, but have also been on the receiving end on the most occasions too.

The Premier League formed in the 1992/93 campaign, meaning we are now over three decades into the competition and there have been so many thrilling comebacks in that time that were was always going to be a lot of points won and lost from winning positions. So, we take a look at the teams to have both benefitted and suffered from comebacks in Premier League history.

Teams to have lost the most points from winning positions

Tottenham have often been labelled as 'Spursy' in recent history due to their ability to throw away leads on a consistent basis. The data provided by SkyBet proves this exact point to actually be true, with the north London club having dropped the most points from winning positions with a staggering 451 points. They are only two points worse off from being on the receiving end of a comeback in comparison to Everton, who have lost 449 points from similar situations.

Chelsea come third - narrowly behind Everton - having dropped 446 points after having taken the lead in games. Arsenal and Liverpool finish eighth and ninth in the list respectively, behind teams that have spent less time in the division due to relegations - such as Southampton, Newcastle and Aston Villa. Manchester United finish 12th in the list - perhaps showing why they were so dominant in the Sir Alex Ferguson era - having dropped almost 200 points less than Tottenham from winning positions with 262.

Club Points dropped from winning positions Tottenham Hotspur 451 Everton 449 Chelsea 446 Southampton 437 Aston Villa 428 West Ham 424 Newcastle United 414 Arsenal 372 Liverpool 365 Manchester City 289 Blackburn Rovers 264 Manchester United 262 Leicester City 252 Sunderland 249 Fulham 237 Middlesbrough 219 Leeds United 217 West Brom 210 Bolton 209 Crystal Palace 179

Teams to have won the most points from losing positions

Remarkably, Tottenham may have lost the most points from winning positions, but they have also won the most points from being behind in matches. 'Spursy' doesn't take into account the fact that the club are as good at making comebacks as they are at giving them away. 427 points have been gained despite looking like they were up against it earlier in the game. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top sides in the division tend to be the comeback kings, with Manchester United (426), Arsenal (392) and Liverpool (390) making up the top four spots in the list.

Manchester City were never high-fliers in the Premier League back in the 90s and early 2000s, but Pep Guardiola's current City team is likely to have significantly added to their 250 points won from losing positions as when the champions fall behind in a game, not many people believe they will actually go on to lose that match. This makes them the tenth best in the list, possibly due to the fact they have not fallen behind on too many occasions in the last decade or so.

Club Points won from a losing position Tottenham 424 Manchester United 426 Arsenal 392 Liverpool 390 Chelsea 357 Everton 326 Newcastle United 318 Aston Villa 297 West Ham 279 Manchester City 250 Southampton 221 Leicester City 183 Fulham 157 Blackburn Rovers 156 Crystal Palace 148 Leeds United 144 West Brom 121 Middlesbrough 118 Bolton 114 Wolves 113

Most points won from a losing position in 2023/24

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have found themselves a goal behind on three separate occasions in the first five games of the league season, with the Reds turning each of those three games round to earn all three points. This makes the Merseyside club the most successful team from losing positions this season with nine points gained. Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham are once again towards the top of this list with seven points salvaged including a dramatic stoppage time win over Sheffield United.

Manchester City are aiming to retain their Premier League title once again, and have started with a 100% record from the first five games, including a comeback win over West Ham that sees them into joint-fourth place along with Manchester United and Aston Villa on this list. Some clubs are yet to register a single point in the Premier League after falling behind including newcomers to the division - Luton Town and Burnley - along with Newcaslte, Brighton, West Ham and others.

Most points lost from winning positions in 2023/24

Brentford have dropped six points from being in the lead, having been in front against Tottenham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, only to go on and draw all three matches. Bournemouth, West Ham and Sheffield United have not fared much better when leading games with the latter two sides having been ahead in their most recent fixtures, only to go on to lose in the end. Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are one of six sides to have dropped three points from winning positions, as the Red Devils suffered defeat at the Emirates after Marcus Rashford had put them in the lead.

Manchester City have taken the lead in four of their five games, and Guardiola's men have yet to drop any points at all from being in an advantageous position. Chelsea, Brighton and Aston Villa have also won every game they initially took the lead in while Luton Town haven't even been in front during any of their league games thus far.