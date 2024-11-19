Representing your country is every young footballer’s dream. Very few, such as ex-Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo, hit north of the 200 international outings mark, while others are not as lucky, enjoying just a handful of opportunities.

And the latter is the story of former Manchester United and Watford central midfielder Tom Cleverley. A serial winner during his 79-game spell with the Old Trafford-based outfit, his lucky chances on the international stage were very few and far between.

Betwixt his debut on 15 August 2012, a 2-1 win over Italy, and his final display in the white of England, the one-time Premier League champion won just 11 caps for the Three Lions (13 in total) while veteran boss Roy Hodgson was in charge.

Ahead of the 2014 World Cup, however, fans were not best pleased about the idea of Cleverley, who was on the Red Devils’ book at the time, being named in the 23-man squad – and even started a petition to ban him from boarding the plane.

Petition Made to Prevent Cleverley’s Involvement at World Cup

'He should be prevented from attending this summer's international showcase’

Cleverley, who also turned out for Everton, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Wigan Athletic during his glittering career, was just 23 years of age at the time – and the entire affair of being named, calling his family and then boarding the plane would have been a dream come true.

Though, some supporters were not overly keen on the sight of him representing the Three Lions in South America. It got to the point where one created an online government petition before urging others to put their names down in order to have Cleverley banned from potential selection.

The petition, which was ultimately rejected and is now archived, read as follows: “Tom Cleverley, owner of 13 England caps, has been regularly selected by Roy Hodgson in his squads without possessing any genuine qualities whatsoever.

“We believe for the reputation of this proud footballing nation that he should be prevented from attending this summer's international showcase. Whilst England are considered to disappoint at major tournaments, further embarrassment could be avoided by not having his inept performances undermine the rest of the team’s efforts.”

Cleverley Recalls Petition Heartbreak

‘That’s a pretty difficult process for a 23-year-old to go through’

Irrespective of the petition, Basingstoke-born Cleverley was snubbed from Hodgson’s squad ahead of a highly anticipated World Cup finals in Brazil, South America, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Ross Barkley all picked ahead of him.

Nevertheless, the fact that an England fan, pre-showpiece, had created a petition in an attempt to prevent his involvement was a “difficult process” for a young and aspiring Cleverley, who is now working as the manager of Championship outfit Watford.

Tom Cleverley - Senior Club Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Watford 181 19 15 22/2 Manchester United 79 5 7 8/0 Everton 42 2 6 3/0 Aston Villa 37 3 0 7/0 Wigan Athletic 25 4 2 1/0 Leicester City 15 2 0 1/0

The 35-year-old spoke exclusively to The Telegraph about the feeling of not being wanted by the Three Lions faithful and suggested that it was a feeling that, as a parent, he'd hate to see his son experience: “It’s something as a parent I wouldn’t want to see my son go through… to fulfil his dreams and get knocked down quite hard."

Empathetic of what the likes of Raheem Sterling and Harry Maguire have been through in recent years, Cleverley insisted that he holds a huge amount of admiration for scapegoats who manage to come out the other end thriving.

“I massively respect the players who have gone through that process (criticism) and still come out at the top: Raheem Sterling, Harry Maguire. To play for United, the biggest club in the country, to play for England, and then for a petition to come out to get you out of the squad. That’s a pretty difficult process for a 23-year-old to go through.”

Cleverley Now Making Waves in Management

Former midfielder has steadied the ship at Watford

After amounting plenty of success during his playing days, the 1989-born Englishman – as alluded to earlier – turned his hand to management rather than punditry, similarly to former teammate Wayne Rooney and compatriot Frank Lampard.

Appointed by Watford, who currently play their football in England’s second tier, in the summer of 2024, the former midfielder and his entourage has the London-based club in a positive position – in sixth; six points behind league leaders Sunderland.

Operating the dugout at Vicarage Road is no mean feat given the trigger-happy nature of the club’s ownership, but the 13-cap England international is faring well after succeeding Valerian Ismael, who amassed a paltry 1.20 points per match rate in his 40-match tenure.

Albeit in the infancy of his managerial career, it would not be unfair to say that Cleverley has restored some order in the capital. Accruing a 1.67 points per match rate, he’s won eight of his 15 outings at the helm, drawing once and losing the other six.

