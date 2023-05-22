The Premier League is home to some of the most exciting wonder kids football has to offer. However, the English top flight hasn't been plain sailing for all of them this season.

Professional football provides twists and turns aplenty for all involved and some have fared better early on in their Premier League careers than others.

Nevertheless, it's become ever more common for top managers to test their youth out by throwing them into the deep end in the Premier League.

It should be made clear that by no means is any player on this list a lousy player. However, some wonder kids have simply performed better in the 2022/2023 Premier League season and our list will be ranked on this basis.

Let's get into this. Here are the top 11 wonder kids in the Premier League this season.

12 Carney Chukwuemeka, Chelsea

11

Having made the £20 million move to Chelsea from Aston Villa in the summer, it was thought the youngster would have much more of an impact at Stamford Bridge than he has.

Chukwuemeka was given a few chances to start games under Graham Potter. However, with managerial changes aplenty at the Bridge, the youngster has had a torrid time as of late.

Chelsea fans will be hoping the English maestro can make more of an impact at their club in the 2023/2024 campaign, given the money they splashed out on him.

10 Luke Thomas, Leicester City

9

It's been a tough season for the 21-year-old, having made his breakthrough into the Leicester first team under Brendan Rodgers last season.

Thomas hasn't played the role of a modern full-back well and whilst Leicester's leaky defence can't be solely blamed on the youngster, he hasn't done much to help the team himself either.

However, the left-back has immense potential and will surely help the Foxes move forward. He could be a key asset to have for Dean Smith if the club are relegated to the Championship.

8 Fabio Carvalho, Liverpool

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Goalscorer Darwin Nunez of Liverpool (R) celebrates with team mate Fabio Carvalho during the The FA Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool at The King Power Stadium on July 30, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Now, it might be slightly harsh to put Carvalho low on this list as he hasn't particularly been given much of a chance by Jurgen Klopp to play regularly this season.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese winger came with a lot of hype to Anfield this summer after having a breakthrough season in the Championship with Fulham.

There's no doubt that Carvalho will become a top player in the future and his two Premier League goals this season have proved that.

However, it's been a disappointing season overall and the fact he hasn't been able to break through into an underperforming Liverpool side this campaign suggests his future on Merseyside may be bleak.

7 Kevin Schade, Brentford

German international Schade joined the Bees in January on loan from Bundesliga outfit Freiberg and whilst he's impressed in his cameo appearances, we want to see more of him.

With Ivan Toney set to miss eight months of Premier League action after breaching FA gambling rules, Schade may finally be able to show us what impact he can make.

We hope to see much more of Schade if Brentford choose to sign him permanently, something they will likely do after Toney's lengthy ban.

6 Amadou Onana, Everton

Everton's Amadou Onana battles with Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard

Onana has been a revelation for the Toffees since joining the ranks on the blue half of Merseyside and could easily be sitting nearer the top of this list.

It's easy to forget that Onana is only 21 years old due to his menacing frame and physical attributes, and he's easily been Everton's best player this season.

The only reason we are ranking him lower on our list is down to the fact the Toffees are in a relegation scrap and, despite his best efforts, Onana has failed to get them out of it yet.

5 Wilfried Gnonto, Leeds United

It's fair to say that Gnonto has hit the ground running for the Whites this season, and we think that the Premier League still hasn't seen the full potential of the young Italian.

And just like Onana, it would have been easy to rank Gnonto a little higher on this list if it wasn't for the difficult position Leeds United are currently in.

If the West Yorkshire outfit are indeed relegated, it will be interesting to see which Premier League teams come knocking for young Ghonto, we reckon it will be a massive queue.

4 Stefan Bajčetić, Liverpool

The 18-year-old wonderkid was thrust into action at Anfield in one of the club's darkest moments in recent years, and it's an occasion he rose to.

Bajcetic passed Jurgen Klopp's test with flying colours and will be looked upon next season by the German tactician to take his game and the Reds' engine room to the next level.

The future is certainly bright for the young defensive midfielder, and it will be interesting to see just how he fares in the 2023/2024 campaign.

3 Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United

The 18-year-old winger is the true definition of what it means to be a wonderkid and has taken the Premier League by storm this season.

Pacey and game-changing appearances from the bench have highlighted just how big of a player Garnacho can be for Manchester United in the future.

Three goals and two assists in 16 appearances for the Red Devils have given Premier League lovers a slight glimpse into the kind of stats the Argentinian may produce in the future.

2 Evan Ferguson, Brighton

Ferguson has burst onto the Premier League scene this season as part of the exciting Brighton team causing upsets aplenty.

The Irish striker has been garnering a lot of attention for his goals, hold-up play and insane physicality despite being only 18 years old.

Eight goals in all competitions is an impressive total to gloat about and there is no doubt that Ferguson's name will be being thrown about in transfer discussions this summer.

1 Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

Arsenal's golden boy has been the best wonderkid in the Premier League this season - even if the Gunners don't go on to take the league title.

Saka's exploits during the 2022/2023 campaign have been a testament to just how bright of a talent he is, and it's crazy to think that he is only 21 years old.

Transfermarkt rate Saka at a cool £86 million, making him by far the most expensive wonderkid on our list and one of world football's most exciting talents.

Some fans will argue that Saka's end to the campaign hasn't been too impressive. Nevertheless, when you take everything into account, he's had a pretty solid year.