As the most entertaining league in the world, the Premier League is filled to the brim with incredible talent and is largely considered the most stacked division in football.

Nowhere else will you find talent as impressive as James Maddison and Youri Tielemans fighting against relegation, and from top to bottom, the league is just stacked with quality players.

The group of footballers who are genuinely world-class in England, though, is a very small and prestigious group. In our opinion there are just 15 players quite at that level right now.

There are no prizes for guessing that all 15 of the stars play for one of the Premier League's big six, with all six clubs represented at least once. Without further ado, here are all 15 world-class footballers currently playing in England's top-flight.

Manchester City

Ruben Dias, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland

Considering just how dominant Manchester City have been over the last decade, and with the side completing a historic treble last year, it should come as a shock to no one to find out that Pep Guardiola's side has the most world-class talent in the Premier League.

Following his arrival at the Etihad in 2019, Ruben Dias has been nothing short of exceptional for City, instantly strengthening their previously fragile defence, and they have hardly faltered since. Rodri has been almost underrated with just how impressive he's been at the club, while Kevin De Bruyne is not just the best midfielder in England, but the very best in the world.

The Belgian has been sensational year after year since he joined City, and it's hard to imagine the club reaching the heights they have without him. There's not really much to even say about Erling Haaland right now that hasn't already been said by just about anyone who knows a thing about football.

The Norwegian has been a goal-scoring phenomenon, absolutely tearing Premier League defences apart since he moved to England last summer. Having already smashed the league's record for most goals in a single season, it's scary to think what the centre-forward will accomplish going forward. Very rarely have we ever seen a player who scores at such a relentless rate, and there's no one in the world right now you'd want to lead your side's front line over Haaland.

Liverpool

Allison, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah

Despite their struggles last season, Liverpool still have three world-class talents in their squad in the form of Allison, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

The Brazilian is the only truly world-class goalkeeper in the Premier League, with Ederson not having the best of times lately, and his impact on Jurgen Klopp's side once he joined the club, and the incredible upgrade he provided can't be understated. Allison has been fantastic throughout his entire Reds career and won't be slowing down anytime soon.

While he has his critics, Alexander-Arnold is truly phenomenal, and his creativity going forward, his vision and his play-making ability are enough to make just about any midfielder envious. His delivery is second to none, and while his defensive abilities aren't quite as elite as other top full-backs in the league, it's his skills going forward that make him truly world-class.

Salah has been hands down Liverpool's best player since he joined from Roma in 2017, and has been consistently one of the best players in the world. His goal-scoring record, and influence in the team have been otherworldly. It's no coincidence that the club enjoyed its best period of success following Salah's arrival, and even in a year considered a disappointment for the Egyptian, like last season, the 31-year-old still chalked up 46 goal contributions in 51 appearances, better than most elite players in their best campaigns.

Arsenal

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard

After their impressive title challenge last season, there was no denying that Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are world-class talents, but luckily for Arsenal, they've now added another player on that level with Declan Rice joining this summer.

Saka and Odegaard have been electric for the Gunners offensively, with both men largely carrying the squad last season going forward. The pair were enough to give defences nightmares, and it's exciting to think about what's to come for both young talents. The addition of Rice should be huge for Arsenal as well, with the former West Ham United star ready to push them to another level.

The defensive midfielder has regularly been one of the very best in the world, the impact he'll have in the middle of the park for Mikel Arteta's side will be profound. After the club really pushed City to the end last year in their pursuit of the Premier League title, many expected Arsenal to fall off this season, but with the signing of a world-class player like Rice, they aren't going anywhere.

Manchester United

Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford

Erik ten Hag's first season in charge at Manchester United saw the Red Devils seal a return to the Champions League, and it's easy to see how with three world-class players among the squad.

The arrival of Casemiro was monumental for the club's midfield. The Brazilian's prowess defensively added serious strength to the middle of the park. Partnered with Marcus Rashford's incredible surge in form last year, with the Englishman scoring 30 goals in all competition and looking as good as he ever has, it wasn't surprising to see United thrive.

There are no two ways about it, Bruno Fernandes has been world-class since he joined the Red Devils, and his offensive output with both a bucket load of goals and plenty of assists has lifted the club on numerous occasions. It's hard to imagine where they might have ended up if they didn't have Bruno carrying the workload throughout a rough period for the side, and his elite talent would be enough to see him walk into just about any team in the world.

Chelsea

Reece James

There's simply no sugarcoating just how poor Chelsea were last year, but Reece James was a bright spark in their otherwise dull side. The right-back has been one of the Blues standout performers when healthy, and his place among the very best full-backs in the world can't be denied.

If it weren't for several nagging injury issues restricting just how available the Englishman was last season, there's a strong chance that Chelsea wouldn't have faired so poorly in the Premier League. When healthy, and hopefully he will be this season, he is easily a world-class level talent and will prove so.

Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min

With Harry Kane's Tottenham Hotspur career looking to be over, Son Heung-min is now officially the only world-class player left at the club. The South Korean has been one of the best forwards in the entire world for almost a decade now, and after a slow start to life at Spurs, he's been pretty sensational in every season since his first.

Son has scored at least 14 goals in each of the last seven seasons, with 145 goals and 80 assists in total for Spurs. With the club no longer able to rely on Kane's heavy firepower, the 31-year-old will be the focal point of the club's offense and demonstrate why he is world-class.