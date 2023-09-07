The margins between winning the Premier League title, or even avoiding the drop, are incredibly fine. A club's entire season could depend on one big chance in front of goal, and you just hope and pray that you've got the right man to take it.

For Manchester City, Erling Haaland grew into a goal-scoring machine that reeled in the title last year. But for every Haaland, there's a Kai Havertz - the German who's managed the unbelievable feat of fluffing his lines for both Chelsea and Arsenal.

And while we're only four games in, we're taking a quick look at the worst finishers in the Premier League so far this season, and Havertz doesn't even make the cut...

10 Jordan Ayew - Crystal Palace

For someone who won Crystal Palace's Player of the Month award for August, you would really have thought Jordan Ayew might have managed to get himself on the score-sheet. Instead, it was his two assists in the Premier League that earned him that recognition, because quite frankly, his finishing was nothing to be talked about.

Despite taking a whopping 12 efforts on goal, the Ghana international couldn't convert any of them. Roy Hodgson's side have been without talisman Michael Olise to start this season off, and it's been Ayew who the Eagles boss has entrusted to play out on the right-hand side. But with the performances in front of goal he's been putting in, Hodgson must surely be counting down the days to Olise's return.

Crystal Palace Jordan Ayew Goals 0 Expected goals 0.9 Expected goals difference -0.9 Total shots 12 Shots on target 4 Big chances missed 2

9 Matheus Cunha - Wolves

While his display against Manchester United on the opening day was full of promise, Matheus Cunha spurning a couple of golden opportunities meant the Red Devil left Old Trafford with all three points. The Brazilian did net a consolation goal in the 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace just before the international break, but if Gary O'Neil's side are to stave off relegation this season, they will desperately need the former Atletico Madrid star to find his shooting boots sooner rather than later. He was signed for big money and given the outlay on him, Wolves will be rightly expecting him to step up sooner rather than later for them.

Wolves Matheus Cunha Goals 1 Expected goals 1.9 Expected goals difference -0.9 Total shots 10 Shots on target 3 Big chances missed 2

8 Abdoulaye Doucoure - Everton

Given Everton's struggles over the past couple of seasons, Sean Dyche's side can ill-afford players missing gilt-edged opportunities much like Abdoulaye Doucoure did against Fulham on the opening day of the campaign. The midfielder playing in a more advanced role was denied at close range by Bernd Leno, while his teammates didn't exactly help him either, with the Toffees failing to convert any of their 19 shots on goal on the day. Doucoure did manage to get on the score-sheet against Sheffield United, but in terms of his expected goals, the damage had already been done.

Everton Abdoulaye Doucoure Goals 1 Expected goals 1.9 Expected goals difference -0.9 Total shots 8 Shots on target 5 Big chances missed 3

7 Fabio Silva - Wolves

You know you're in for a tough season when you already have your second player on this worst finishers list. Sorry, Wolves fans. The Portuguese forward has struggled since his arrival at Molineux, and following a spell on loan out in Belgium with Anderlecht last year, returned to the club this summer hoping to finally stamp his mark.

Instead, the young striker has yet to find the back of the net in the top-flight, although he did manage to score in the Carabao Cup victory over Blackpool. Given Raul Jimenez's exit in the summer, the onus will now be on Silva's shoulders, and if he can get his confidence back, then Wolves will have a chance of enjoying a more successful season than they did last year.

Wolves Fabio Silva Goals 0 Expected goals 1 Expected goals difference -1 Total shots 7 Shots on target 3 Big chances missed 2

6 Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

While his overall goal-scoring record for Manchester United is quite prolific for someone who doesn't play as a number nine - he's managed an impressive 65 strikes in 189 Premier League games - he has had his difficulties in front of goal this season. Although he did net in the stunning 3-2 comeback win over Nottingham Forest, his unbelievable headed miss against Tottenham, a game in which they lost 2-0, really has cost him on this list. It also doesn't help that the Portuguese star's regular long-range efforts haven't been anywhere near as accurate this year.

Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Goals 1 Expected goals 2.1 Expected goals difference -1.1 Total shots 13 Shots on target 4 Big chances missed 2

5 Pedro Neto - Wolves

The third player from Molineux to feature on this list - Wolves fans, if you're reading this, we feel for you - Pedro Neto joins both Matheus Cunha and Fabio Silva as players who have badly underperformed in front of goal. To be fair to the Portuguese flier, he has looked more like his old self this year and has seemingly fully recovered from his long-term injury.

He was a constant menace against Manchester United on that opening day, but again, like his teammates, just failed to deliver an end product. Gary O'Neil will be relying on the winger to provide that extra spark and pace now that Adama Traore has finally left the club, and if he can get back to the kind of form that even marked him out as a potential Arsenal target, then he will be a serious threat going forward.

Wolves Pedro Neto Goals 0 Expected goals 1.2 Expected goals difference -1.2 Total shots 9 Shots on target 4 Big chances missed 0

4 Neal Maupay - Brentford

It wouldn't be the worst strikers list without Neal Maupay now, would it? The Frenchman has long been accused of failing to score goals at this level, and after a quite awful stint at Everton, Thomas Frank took a chance and brought him back to Brentford before transfer deadline day. Maupay's performances this season though and why he is on this list, is quite remarkable to say the least. The 27-year-old only played 111 minutes for Everton, took five shots on goal and saw four of them being saved. It was no surprise Sean Dyche finally had enough and allowed him to move to another Premier League side even if it only was on loan.

Everton/Brentford Neal Maupay Goals 0 Expected goals 1.4 Expected goals difference -1.4 Total shots 5 Shots on target 4 Big chances missed 2

3 Enzo Fernandez - Chelsea

The first of two Chelsea players to make the list, and both feature in the top three - if you ever needed something to sum up Mauricio Pochettino's first few weeks in charge, then this would be it. The Blues in fairness have shown some promise under their new Argentine manager, but the same glaring problem from last year still exists - they can't finish.

Enzo Fernandez has been given the license to roam forward this campaign instead of sitting back as the lone number six, and while you can't fault him for trying, he just doesn't seem to have the goal-scoring instinct. In fact, his only shot on target, was a penalty which was saved by Alphonse Areola in a game in which Chelsea would go on to lose at West Ham.

Chelsea Enzo Fernandez Goals 0 Expected goals 1.4 Expected goals difference -1.4 Total shots 11 Shots on target 2 Big chances missed 2

2 Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa

A hat-trick in the Europa Conference League against Hibernian aside, Ollie Watkins has struggled to replicate those goal-scoring exploits in the Premier League. The England international comes in at number two on this list, and it's no surprise to see when you hear that he has missed four official big-chances this campaign already.

Given that Jhon Duran is hot on his heels after some time acclimatising to English football, Watkins faces some serious competition for his place up front, especially with Unai Emery also seemingly favouring Moussa Diaby to play further forward than out wide. The mid-week European games might be exactly what he needs to find his goal-scoring touch before taking that confidence in to the weekend's Premier League fixtures.

Aston Villa Ollie Watkins Goals 0 Expected goals 1.8 Expected goals difference -1.8 Total shots 10 Shots on target 3 Big chances missed 4

1 Nicolas Jackson - Chelsea

Welcome to the worst finisher in the Premier League so far this season, Nicolas Jackson. The man who always seems to be in the right position at the right time, but without any of the instinct to actually put the ball in the back of the net. The former Villarreal star has showed enough promise and potential to suggest he will eventually come good, with his blistering pace something that already frightens defender - you only have to look at his performance against Liverpool to see that he will cause trouble for anybody. But, if Jackson can't find that finisher's touch, then Chelsea will have a serious problem.

His whopping six big chances missed this campaign is by far the most of any Premier League player, and it really showcases just how much he has struggled. You only have to look at his point-blank miss against Nottingham Forest when the Blues were behind to see how things just haven't fallen for him. The margins are fine in the Premier League and you can go from being hero to zero really quick. In Jackson's case, he's got to find his form very fast.