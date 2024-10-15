Key Takeaways There have been over 200 permanent managerial appointments since the inauguration of the Premier League in 1992.

Chelsea and Tottenham have had the most permanent managers since the beginning of the Premier League, with 28 each.

Daniel Farke's 0.53 points per game ratio is the worst of any manager to have taken charge of 25+ games in the competition.

Since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, there have been over 200 permanent managers appointed to the helm of clubs in the competition, and the success of those has varied from club to club.

Certain circumstances affect the success rates of those who have taken charge of clubs, from the position they take clubs over in, to the financial situations and a range of other factors that can make life difficult for those entrusted with the keys to the managerial hot seat.

The Premier League is often regarded as the best league in the world, and with that reputation, the managers in the division are under increased scrutiny as the eyes of the masses are on them at all times.

Some highly-rated managers have struggled to meet the high expectations that they have entered the league with, and have henceforth flattered to deceive, with their career never recovering as a result, and the cut-throat nature of the industry has claimed many a Premier League manager. In an era where sackings are commonplace in football, managers in the top division have their work cut out to avoid underperforming, as so many in the league have done over its storied past.

Ranking Factors

With that said, we have taken a look at the seven worst managers to have taken charge of 25 or more games in the Premier League, based on the following factors:

Points Per Game - how few points the team racked up during the manager's tenure.

- how few points the team racked up during the manager's tenure. Relegations - the end result of the manager's time in charge in the Premier League.

- the end result of the manager's time in charge in the Premier League. Impact - how much the manager's time in charge affected the club's future fortunes, and whether the club have returned to the top flight in the intervening years.

Only managers that have taken charge of 25 or more games are considered for this list, so the likes of Frank De Boer at Crystal Palace have been left out. Permanent managers who took charge of less than 25 Premier League matches are excluded, so as not to fill this list with managers that only managed a handful of games.

Rank Manager Club Years Active Points Per Game 1 Daniel Farke Norwich City 2019/20, 2021 0.53 2 Vincent Kompany Burnley 2023/24 0.63 3 Rob Edwards Luton Town 2023/24 0.68 4 John Gorman Swindon Town 1993/94 0.71 5 Aidy Boothroyd Watford 2006/07 0.74 6 Scott Parker Fulham, AFC Bournemouth 2018/19, 2020/21 2022 0.77 7 Mick McCarthy Sunderland, Wolves 2005/06 2009-2012 0.79

8 Mick McCarthy

Sunderland & Wolves

A manager with a superb Championship record, having won the second tier on two occasions, Mick McCarthy could never quite make the step up to the Premier League with either Sunderland or Wolves. The Irishman's first crack at the Premier League was with the Black Cats in the 2005/06 season, after he led the club to the Championship title in the previous campaign. However, the club failed to adapt to the higher level and struggled badly, with McCarthy sacked in March with relegation an inevitability, as the club were 16 points adrift with just ten games to play. McCarthy's second crack at the Premier League was slightly more fruitful, as he kept Wolves in the top flight for two full seasons across 2009/10 and 2010/11, but the club's fortunes dwindled in the 2011/12 season, and the manager was sacked after a humiliating 5-1 home defeat to West Brom. McCarthy's record of 0.79 points per game is level with former Reading manager Brian McDermott, although the latter managed significantly fewer games in the competition.

Mick McCarthy Premier League Record

Years Active 2005/06, 2009-12 Matches 138 Wins 27 Points 109 Points Per Game 0.79

7 Scott Parker

Fulham & Bournemouth

Initially taking charge at Fulham as a caretaker for his first managerial role, Parker inherited the role from Claudio Ranieri to become the third manager at Craven Cottage in the 2018/19 season. He was powerless to stop the club from being relegated from the Premier League at the end of that season, but he turned it around, having been appointed as the full-time manager, by winning promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt, with a play-off final victory over Brentford. However, it was a similar story for Parker in the 2020/21 season, as Fulham again failed to adapt to the top flight, and the club were relegated once more. Parker left for Bournemouth at the end of that season, and once again secured promotion to the top-flight, with the Cherries finishing 2nd in the Championship. However, the Englishman only lasted four games of the season, being sacked after a club-record 9-0 loss to Liverpool.

Scott Parker Premier League Record

Years Active 2018/19, 2020/21, 2022 Matches 52 Wins 9 Points 40 Points Per Game 0.77

6 Aidy Boothroyd

Watford

Aidy Boothroyd only managed one season in the Premier League, as his sole campaign in the top-flight in charge of Watford ended with a whimper, as the Hornets were relegated in 20th in 2006-07. Boothroyd had taken over at Vicarage Road with the club in a Championship relegation battle and did an excellent job in turning the club's fortunes around, helping the club to the Premier League was a superb achievement, but the club were woefully underprepared for life in the top division and so were relegated, and their cause was also not helped by the sale of talisman Ashley Young to Aston Villa mid-season. Boothroyd stayed on to attempt to help Watford back into the Prem, but missed out at the first attempt, before leaving by mutual consent in 2008. He never managed in the Premier League again, but had some success later on with England's u21 setup, winning the Toulon Tournament in 2018.

Aidy Boothroyd Premier League Stats

Years Active 2006/07 Matches 38 Wins 5 Points 28 Points Per Game 0.74

5 John Gorman

Swindon

John Gorman spent the majority of his coaching career working with Glenn Hoddle, his long-time friend, and that is how the Scotsman got his break as first-team manager for Swindon Town upon the Robins' promotion to the top flight in 1993, as Hoddle departed for Chelsea. It was always going to be a tough task for Gorman as Swindon lacked the resources of other clubs at that level, and it was evident from their performances on the pitch, as the club failed to win any of their first 15 league games. The club eventually finished bottom, conceding 100 league goals - a league record that stood for 30 years - and Gorman was sacked in November of the following season, with Swindon languishing in the bottom half of the table in the old First Division. He would link up again with Hoddle as an assistant with England and Tottenham, but would not ever manage in the top flight again.

John Gorman Premier League Stats

Years Active 1993/94 Matches 42 Wins 5 Points 30 Points Per Game 0.71

4 Rob Edwards

Luton

A major part of Luton's fairytale journey to the Premier League, Rob Edwards was the man who masterminded the Hatters' play-off win over Coventry to guide the club to the top flight for the first time since the 1991/92 season, before the inception of the Premier League. Unfortunately for Edwards, keeping the club in the top flight was a very difficult task and one that the club fell short of, as they were relegated on the final day, although that fate looked likely for a while, with the club finishing the season with just one win in their last 16 games, before which point it looked as though Luton had a fighting chance of remaining in the division. The Englishman has remained in charge at Kenilworth Road as the club looks to return to the top flight, although they have had a difficult start to life back in the Championship.

Rob Edwards Premier League Stats

Years Active 2023/24 Matches 38 Wins 6 Points 26 Points Per Game 0.68

3 Vincent Kompany

Burnley

2

After an impressive Championship season in 2022/23 where his Burnley side racked up 101 points en route to the title in his first season in charge at Turf Moor, Vincent Kompany could not keep the Clarets in the league, with the club spending the majority of the season in the bottom three, culminating in an anonymous relegation. Burnley had spent over £100m following their promotion and many players failed to settle into the team, causing a slow start that the club never recovered from. Despite this, the Belgian was appointed manager of German giants Bayern Munich following the departure of Thomas Tuchel after the Bavarian side failed to win the Bundesliga in over ten years, with the former Manchester City defender taking charge of his first Champions League match, with a crushing 9-2 victory over Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.

Vincent Kompany Premier League Stats

Years Active 2023/24 Matches 38 Wins 5 Points 24 Points Per Game 0.63

1 Daniel Farke

Norwich

Daniel Farke managed Norwich City across two seasons in the Premier League that both ended in relegation, with the Canaries barely putting up a fight in either season in the top flight as they earned their tag as English football's 'yo-yo club'. The German took charge at Carrow Road in May 2017, and, in his second season in charge, led Norwich to the Championship title in 2018/19. The club were relegated straight away in 2019/20, racking up just 21 points in a poor campaign. Despite this, Farke kept his job throughout the season and the club's faith in the manager was rewarded as he led Norwich back to the Premier League as champions in 2020/21, picking up a club-record 97 points as the club dominated the second tier. However, the 2021/22 season brought about many of the same issues for Norwich as in their previous top-flight campaign, as the club's reluctance to spend and a lack of Premier League quality saw Norwich once again struggle. Farke also became the first manager in English top-flight history to lose 15 straight games and was soon sacked in November 2021, with the club bottom of the league. The Canaries were relegated after finishing bottom regardless. Farke has managed Leeds since 2023 and missed out on a third Championship promotion after a play-off final defeat to Southampton in 2023/24.

Daniel Farke Premier League Stats

Years Active 2019/20, 2021 Matches 49 Wins 6 Points 26 Points Per Game 0.53

All stats are via TransferMarkt.