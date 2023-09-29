Highlights Premier League clubs showcased their financial capacity in the 2022-2023 summer transfer window, with big signings and record-breaking transfers.

Some clubs, despite spending large sums of money, have not had a successful start to the season, highlighting that money doesn't always buy success.

The expenditure-to-points ratio reveals which clubs have spent the most money per point earned, with Burnley currently at the top with 92 million per point.

During the 2022-2023 summer transfer window, Premier League clubs displayed their financial capacity with a flurry of eye-catching signings. Several clubs broke their transfer records, signalling their continued ambition to compete at the highest level of the sport. Prominent among them were the usual big-spenders such as Chelsea, Manchester City, and Chelsea, who made headlines with a string of seriously big names, further bolstering their already formidable squads. The spending spree extended beyond the traditional "top six" clubs, with teams throughout the league making strategic signings to improve their competitiveness.

All in all, the 2022-2023 summer transfer window showcased the Premier League's financial might and its determination to maintain its status as one of the most competitive football leagues in the world despite a Saudi-backed footballing revolution in the Middle East. For some clubs, despite the eye-watering sums of money spent on talent, their starts to the season have flattered to deceive, thus, making their expenditure-to-points ratio a stark reminder that money cannot always buy success.

With the help of Squawka, we've been able to put together a list regarding which clubs have spent wisely over the summer, and using that to reflect on their current performance.

10 Tottenham

Despite their emphatic, unbeaten start to the season, Ange Postecoglou's side sit eighth on this list, having parted with £214 million in the transfer window, recording £14 million for every point banked so far. That said, if Spurs continue in the same vein, their relatively high rank will drop off exponentially.

9 Newcastle

REUTERS

Coming off the back of a stellar 2022-2023 campaign, Eddie Howe's Newcastle would have wanted to enter the new season with even more motivation than they did in the last. Unfortunately, the Magpies appeared to malfunction at the beginning of the season, losing to Liverpool, Man City, and Brighton. However, a recent upturn in form has seen the club start to pick up points, and with nine to their name against the £130 million spent in the summer, the Geordies sit comfortably in ninth, with £14.4 million per point won so far.

8 Nottingham Forest

There was far less of a revolving door at Nottingham Forest's training ground this summer in comparison to last, with transfer activity just surpassing the £104 million mark with several shrewd acquisitions made by manager, Steve Cooper. The team from the banks of the River Trent have made a solid start to the season, accumulating eight points in their opening five games, yet, for all the positivity, they do remain in the bottom half in both the Premier League and the expenditure-to-points ratio table.

7 Manchester United

Manchester United are a football club in a perennial state of disarray under the Glazer family's ownership. From on-the-pitch issues where results have been flattering to deceive, and evident discontent among playing staff with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire caught up in various altercations, to the Mason Greenwood debacle, and the issue of financial mismanagement and lack of direction at the very top. While the fortunes of one of England's most historic clubs seemed to have taken a positive turn under manager, Erik ten Hag, it seems to be a blaze that not even the dexterous hand of the stern-faced Dutch firefighter can contend with.



Having started the season on somewhat of a bum note with a narrow victory at home to Wolves, followed by a dismal away performance that saw the Red Devils self-combust at Tottenham, Manchester United's spending-to-points return thus far has been far from ideal. Having forked out a combined total of £167 million during the 2023 summer transfer window, with the likes of Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund being brought in for big bucks, three wins and three defeats have left the club languishing in ninth on nine points, making them seventh in the rankings for worst money spent-to-points with £18.3 million spent for every point gained.

6 Luton Town

Luton Town gaffer, Rob Edwards branded Garth Crooks "disrespectful" for his disparaging comments about Luton's slim chances of survival. However, it seems dear, ol' Garth has a point; funnily enough, the same number of points as Luton have tallied this campaign, having charted just one so far. Having spent £20 million during the summer months on a squad revamp, it seems the Hatters are left painfully short in several departments, and as such have the sixth-worst spend-to-points return.

5 Wolves

The Wanderers from Wolverhampton have been spending in a way that students of 19th-century literature would call "buttering up bacon". In other words, Wolves' extravagance has been their ultimate downfall, having sailed far too close to the wind as far as FFP regulations are concerned. Yet, after a dramatic squad overhaul during the summer transfer window, funds were partially freed for several acquisitions of their own. Spending £79 million on transfers, the club from the Midlands have only managed to conjure up three points so far, making their outlay £26 million per point.

4 Bournemouth

There was a strong waft of optimism permeating through the air on the South Coast, specifically in the seaside town of Bournemouth before the 2023-2024 Premier League season's inception. A new boss was carted in from abroad. The name of Andoni Iraola was known by few, but his reputation as a forward-thinking coach preceded him in journalistic quarters. Had the Cherries found their answer to Roberto De Zerbi? This appeared to be the case before a ball was even kicked, with pundits, journalists, and the footballing public alike backing the South Coasters to circumvent any possibility of relegation. Although the campaign is still very much in its infancy, the new, fashionable, and revitalised Bournemouth have, thus far, evaded us, as we wait with eagerness to see whether they can transform their fortunes. Throwing £109 million at the summer transfer market, the Cherries have recorded just three points for their considerable financial efforts, meaning they have registered £36 million per point this season.

3 Sheffield United

The Blades were resurgent under Paul Heckingbottom last season, gallivanting to the finish line, pulling clear of the chasing pack with automatic promotion firmly in their grasp. With a manager whose name sounded more befitting of a member of the House of Lords, Lord Paul of Heckingbottom had rightfully earned himself the freedom of the Steel City and the title of "His Lordship" among those of a red and white persuasion. Sadly, the beginning of the Premier League season is where the tide turned against the lads and lords from South Yorkshire.



One point from their opening five was certainly not part of the plan and was neither what Sean Bean had fought for all those years ago, nor what the stubborn Boromir had died for in the Battle of Amon Hen in Lord of the Rings. Despite several close encounters and marginal defeats, the Brammall Lane side capitulated against Newcastle and were humiliatingly thumped 0-8. Sitting bottom of the league on just one point, Sheffield United have, so far, dished out £42 million in transfer fees for that return, although, admittedly, another point would slice that in half.

2 Chelsea

The financial backing and strategic vision brought by American business tycoon, Todd Boehly has completely changed the terrain in West London, focusing on investing and nurturing young talent, rather than immediate results. That said, since Boehly's arrival, the Blues have shelled out some record-breaking fees, especially as far as British transfers are concerned, having surpassed a billion pounds within a year of his arrival, with £425 million of that coming in the 2023 summer transfer window. With Mauricio Pochettino building a squad in his vision, the financial support the Argentine required was considerable, with the likes of Moises Caicedo brought in from Brighton for £115 million, making him the most expensive signing in British transfer history, overtaking teammate, Enzo Fernandez. Unfortunately, for those of a blue persuasion, the start to the 2023-2024 campaign hasn't brought the prosperous new beginnings many may have hoped, with just one win in five, Chelsea have amassed just five points, making the club second in line for the esteemed prize for the highest expenditure-to-points ratio, with £87 million per point earned.

1 Burnley

Bouncing back at the first time of asking, the Clarets from Turf Moor became one of the very best Championship sides ever under Vincent Kompany last term, falling short of the second-tier points record by just a few points. A Guardiola-inspired revolution seemed to be unfolding in Lancashire, with Burnley playing an expansive, progressive form of "Total Football" only seen in the small town 30 miles north of Manchester when other Premier League sides would come to visit. A far cry from Sean Dyche's "Brexit ball", it was understandable that Burnley were fancied to stay up at a canter going into the new season. While the super-computer responsible for dishing out the fixture list hasn't been too kind to the returnees, facing Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Aston Villa in their opening five encounters, the £92 million spent in the summer is beginning to look like a hell of a lot for the measly points tally of just one point. As such, Burnley sit on top of the tree for the worst spend-to-points ratio, with £92 million per point at the time of writing.