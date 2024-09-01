Key Takeaways Manchester City's four consecutive Premier League titles is an English record - the 'Cityzens' have mastered the art of retaining their title.

Leicester City's miracle 2015-16 title win was followed up by the worst title defence in Premier League history.

Chelsea have had two especially troublesome title defences.

The highs of a Premier League title win are among the greatest in the game, and very few clubs and fanbases will get to experience that feeling in their lifetime. However, it is tough to follow that up, and often clubs face the disappointment of missing out the following season.

Manchester City set English football history by winning their fourth straight top flight title in 2023-24, becoming the first team in the history of the game in the country to do so. Pep Guardiola's side has taught every club a lesson in how to defend their crown with their domination of the game on English shores.

Other clubs haven't found defending their titles so easy though, and some have gone backwards hugely in the following season. Here are those most unfortunate seasons for reigning champions.

Ranking factors:

League Finish - how far down the table did the club fall in the season after being crowned champions

- how far down the table did the club fall in the season after being crowned champions Points Lost - how many points did the club lose from their title-winning season

- how many points did the club lose from their title-winning season Club Turmoil - other factors that may have affected the club's league finish, and had a lasting impact on the team's fortunes.

7 Worst Title Defences in Premier League History Rank Team Season 1 Leicester City 2016/17 2 Chelsea 2015/16 3 Blackburn Rovers 1995/96 4 Manchester United 2013/14 5 Chelsea 2017/18 6 Liverpool 2020/21 7 Manchester United 2003/04

7 Manchester United

2003/04

Perhaps unfortunate to have come up against Arsenal's Invincibles, Manchester United had a relative struggle in the 2003-04 season as they slipped to 3rd place after having won the Premier League the year before. Sir Alex Ferguson's side did actually lead the title briefly in December and early January, but a shock defeat to Wolves saw them slip behind the Gunners in the title race, and they never recovered, losing four further games in the league to also fall behind Chelsea in the table by the end of the season.

The Red Devils' downturn in form was in part due to the absence of Rio Ferdinand, who missed eight months after missing a drugs test, although the club did pick up the FA Cup trophy, so they did pick up some silverware, but on the league front, 3rd place was a disappointing finish for Ferguson and his side.

Manchester United's 2003/04 Title Defence League Position 3rd Losses 9 Points 75 Points Difference from title-winning season -8

6 Liverpool

2020/21

Plagued by defensive injuries throughout the 2020-21 season, which made defending their maiden Premier League title near impossible, Liverpool finishing 3rd in their only Premier League season as defending champions was impressive considering the time they were without important players such as Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. Having racked up an astonishing 99 points in 2019-20, following that achievement was going to be difficult under any circumstances, but Jürgen Klopp's men were dealt a difficult hand by the absences of key individuals.

Liverpool lost an astonishing 30 points from their title-winning season as they failed to defend their crown, with Manchester City regaining their title comfortably ahead of Manchester United in 2nd. The 2020-21 season featured a shock 7-2 demolition at the hands of Aston Villa and was also the season the Reds lost their remarkable unbeaten record at Anfield, with their 68-game unbeaten spell, the second-longest in English top division history, ending with a shock 1-0 loss to Burnley. Incredibly, the club then lost six straight games at Anfield, including a heavy 4-1 defeat to City and a 2-0 loss in the Merseyside derby. With all that considered, the club did well to finish 3rd.

Liverpool's 2020/21 Title Defence League Position 3rd Losses 9 Points 69 Points Difference from title-winning season -30

5 Chelsea

2017/18

In a difficult season off the pitch for the club, Chelsea slipped from runaway title winners under Antonio Conte in 2016-17 to fifth place in the following campaign, missing out on Champions League football entirely as a result. The campaign started in difficult circumstances as a well-publicised fallout between the Italian manager and striker Diego Costa saw the Spaniard banished from the club, eventually joining Atlético Madrid in January 2018. Indeed, this early chaos behind the scenes was reflected on the pitch, as the club lost its first game of the season in a shock 3-2 home defeat by Burnley, marking only the second time the reigning champions had lost their opening fixture of the following season.

The club's season truly unraveled in late January-early February, as Chelsea were heavily beaten 3-0 Bournemouth and 4-1 by Watford in consecutive league games, as well as a heavy final day loss to Newcastle that saw Conte relieved of his duties at the end of the campaign. The Stamford Bridge club lost 23 points from its title winning season, and clearly the off-field issues had an impact on the club's league performances.

Chelsea's 2017/18 Title Defence League Position 5th Losses 10 Points 70 Points Difference from title-winning season -23

4 Manchester United

2013/14

Taking over from Sir Alex Ferguson at the Old Trafford hot seat was always going to be a challenge for David Moyes, but the 2013-14 season was an absolute disaster for both manager and club, as the Red Devils fell from comfortable title winners in 2012-13 to their worst-ever Premier League finish at the time, ending up 7th in the league and missing out on continental football altogether.

Moyes didn't see out the season, being sacked in April just ten months into a four-year contract at the club, with United having been knocked out of the FA Cup in Round 3 by Swansea, and being beaten by Sunderland in the League Cup semi-finals, as well as their difficult league form, which had seen heavy derby defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as shock losses to Stoke, Newcastle and West Brom. Ryan Giggs was brought in as player-manager but couldn't help the club avoid their worst ever Premier League finish, and one of the worst title defences in the league's history. United haven't won the league since, and have only finished second on a handful of occasions, in an era far away from the continued success of Fergie's dominant side.

Manchester United's 2013/14 Title Defence League Position 7th Losses 12 Points 64 Points Difference from title-winning season -25

3 Blackburn Rovers

1995-96

Fresh off the back of their maiden Premier League title in 1994-95, Blackburn Rovers struggled immensely under the weight of being champions, in an extremely difficult campaign at Ewood Park where relegation was a real possibility at one stage. With Kenny Dalglish resigning as manager following the club's title triumph, Rovers struggled under the leadership of replacement Ray Harford, and sat 17th in the league after six games following defeats to Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton, Manchester United and Liverpool. A 5-0 loss to Coventry only compounded the club's problems, although return to form in the second half of the campaign saw Blackburn finish 7th, clawing back some respectability as defending champions. Alan Shearer struck 31 goals in the league, but with the club missing out on European football he joined Newcastle at the end of the season, putting the stamp on a miserable season for the Lancashire club.

Blackburn Rovers' 1995/96 Title Defence League Position 7th Losses 13 Points 61 Points Difference from title winning season -28

2 Chelsea

2015/16

An absolute disaster of a season at Stamford Bridge saw José Mourinho's dominant Chelsea side of 2014-15 barely finish in the top half of the Premier League the following season. The season started badly, with a high-profile row between Mourinho and physio Eva Carneiro in the season-opening home draw with Swansea, that saw Carneiro eventually win a £5m settlement and leave the club, in an event that set the tone for the remainder of the Blues' campaign. Indeed, the defending champions entered 2016 in 14th in the league, in an astonishing falloff from the previous campaign. Mourinho was sacked by the club in December after a loss to eventual title winners Leicester, after nine losses in 16 league games, and was replaced by Guus Hiddink, who restored the club to the top half, but 10th was a calamitous finish for a club that had won the league by eight points in the previous season. Chelsea's tally of 50 points meant that they had lost a woeful 37 points, making it one of the worst title defences of all time. Incredibly, the club would bounce back from this to win the title again in 2016-17.

Chelsea's 2015/16 Title Defence League Position 10th Losses 12 Points 50 Points Difference from title-winning season -37

1 Leicester City

2016/17

On the back of their fairytale title win in 2015-16, Leicester could not replicate their miraculous form in the 2016-17 season, instead falling to the worst season for a champion the Premier League has ever seen. The club had a solid Champions League run, making it to the quarter finals having beaten Sevilla in the Round of 16, before bowing out after a narrow defeat to Atletico Madrid, but they found it difficult to perform on the domestic stage, spending the majority of the season in the bottom reaches of the table. The campaign started badly, with a 2-1 defeat to Hull on the opening day making the Foxes the first defending champion to lose their first game of the following season, and the club then won just five of its opening nineteen league games. With the club sitting 17th in the league in mid-February after five straight league defeats, Claudio Ranieri was sacked and replaced with Craig Shakespeare, who oversaw five straight wins to bring Leicester out of a relegation dogfight, eventually finishing 12th in the league, after a rollercoaster season at the King Power that saw the club suffer 18 league defeats.