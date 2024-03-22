Highlights Yellow cards are crucial in football, leading to cautions and possible suspensions for players.

Premier League players risk automatic bans after accumulating five or ten yellow cards throughout the Premier League season.

Referee Anthony Taylor has issued the most yellow cards in the 2023/2024 Premier League campaign with over 100.

Yellow cards play a huge part in the workings of modern-day football. They can change the momentum of a match in a second, knowing - if someone is booked - they are less likely to go diving into tackles. In essence, it's a caution, which can ultimately lead to the player being sent off if they do it again.

In the Premier League, it's been shown time and time again that players can quickly accumulate yellow cards. It's one of the most competitive - and entertaining - leagues in the world, which sees the world's greatest players go head-to-head every week. For the fans, watching aggressive players slide into crucial tackles symbolises why so many love football. The 'beautiful game,' it is nicknamed, coming in the form of spectacular curling shots, but also through slide tackles.

However, if a player does attempt to be the dreaming hero, they risk a yellow card. The rules surrounding yellow cards can be confusing, particularly after players go through a run of matches with one every match. This article explains exactly how a player can get suspended from just yellow cards over the course of a season.

A yellow card is a tactic used by referees to caution a footballer after they have committed a foul. Once the referee decides to give a yellow card, the player's details are recorded by the referee — and they are given 'a booking'. A player who has been cautioned may continue playing in the game, but, if they receive a second caution in a match, they are sent off. They run the risk of that happening immediately after their first booking.

Although accidents occur, referees are there to ensure the incidents of misconduct don’t go beyond football’s fair play boundaries. A lack of respect for opponents, playing too aggressively, being dangerous and improper celebrations can all result in a yellow card. Unsporting behaviour is one of the most commonly used reasons for a yellow card — and what constitutes that is at the referee's discretion. However, it often includes simulation or attempting to score with their hand.

Yellow Card Suspensions

In the Premier League, players are given a yellow card for any of the reasons above. However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) can't go back and give a yellow card, only change it to a red card. Yet, if they pick up five yellow cards within less than half of the season, they pick up an automatic one-match ban. This can't be appealed and it forces them to disappointingly watch from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, if 10 yellow cards are picked up before the 33rd match of the season, a player will be banned for a further two matches. It highlights how players have to be careful when going in for slide tackles, knowing it could cost their team later on in the season. This is particularly prevalent when automatic yellow cards are now given to players when more than one player approaches the referee; the rules state it should be the captain to speak to the officials. An automatic yellow card is now also given whenever a player runs from a distance to speak to officials, whilst they have cracked down on time-wasting by players.

Players in the Premier League can not appeal suspensions from five yellow cards, unlike red cards.

The more aggressive approach to yellow cards has seen the Premier League change since the summer of 2023. At the start of the 2023/2024 season, Takehiro Tomiyasu was controversially sent off for Arsenal after earning one yellow card for delaying a thrown-in (time-wasting). It drew criticism from the likes of Gary Neville, via the Telegraph. “This [yellow card] will have a bigger impact on time-wasting for players than adding 15 minutes on at the end.” Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher stated: “The rule is there, we know what it is. I felt a little bit unfortunate for Tomiyasu because he took one for the team. It was almost a yellow card for the team’s time-wasting, and they had to give it to someone.”

Since the 2019/2020 season, yellow cards in English domestic football are contained to the competition they were awarded in. If a player is booked in consecutive Premier League games, they will be suspended for their club's next league match, whilst the same indisciplined individual would be available to play in the cup competitions. It's stopped players from picking up yellow cards on purpose in an attempt to always be available for the league matches. Law 12 of the Laws of the Game lists the types of offences and misconduct that may result in a caution:

Dissent by word

Persistent infringement

Delaying the restart of play

Failure to respect the required distance when play is restarted with a corner kick, throw-in or free kick

Entering or re-entering the field of play without the referee's permission

Deliberately leaving the field of play without the referee's permission

Unsporting behaviour

Referees in the Premier League in 2023/2024

It is far easier to receive a yellow card than a red card, knowing a player can quickly stop a counter-attack with the smallest of touches and receive a caution. Acting as a way to improve discipline in the match, players now have to be as safe as possible when going in for tackles, particularly with a suspension after five. Meanwhile, some referees are more lenient than others. As of the 22nd March 2024, Anthony Taylor has given out the most yellow cards (107) in the Premier League, whilst others who have been in charge of similar matches have given less than half. It highlights how, despite the rules, yellow cards are still subjective and a result of opinion.

Most Yellow Cards Given by Referees in the Premier League (2023/2024) Referee Matches in charge Yellow cards given Anthony Taylor 20 107 Simon Hooper 18 87 Michael Oliver 19 80 Andy Madley 17 78 Tim Robinson 16 76 Information correct as of 22/3/24

Cut-off Points for Yellow Cards

As highlighted previously, any Premier League player who receives five yellow cards is given an automatic one-match ban. However, this ends after the 19th league match of the season before it resets and starts again. It means that players can receive four yellow cards in 19 matches without receiving a ban.

That spell usually goes up to the Christmas break, traditionally seen as the midway point of the Premier League campaign, before players have a fresh start. However, suspensions become more severe if 10 yellow cards are racked up. Players who have cautions in the double figures will be suspended for two matches if they take place before the 33rd match of the season. Very few players ever get given a two-game ban, considering 10 yellow cards in 32 matches is often unlikely.

Most Yellow Cards in Premier League History

Since the start of the Premier League in 1992, there have been a plethora of players who have been at the heart of refereeing decisions every match. Picking up a yellow card every five matches, they were capable of getting cautioned easily, which meant they usually picked up a suspension after five halfway through the season.

Gareth Barry has the most yellow cards (123) in the history of the Premier League, although that's partially because he played so many games - the most in the competition's history (653). He had one of the highest tackle success rates at 77%, whilst the Englishman has the second-best games per yellow card average, achieving a yellow every 5.3 games. Other players like Lee Bowyer and Paul Scholes were prone to picking up a yellow card, battling their way through the middle of the park by any means possible.

Bowyer highlighted his proneness to being in the referee's book in 2004 when he was involved in the infamous on-pitch brawl with teammate Kieron Dyer in Newcastle's league match with Aston Villa. This resulted in a red card, plus an automatic three-game ban, for each player - before receiving a £30,000 fine and an additional three-game ban, going a few steps further than just an odd yellow card. The aggressiveness of the Premier League has changed, yet the idea of yellow cards still exists.

Rank Name Appearances Yellow Cards Avg. Games Per Yellow Card 1 Gareth Barry 653 123 5.3 2 Wayne Rooney 491 102 4.8 3 Lee Bowyer 397 99 4.0 4 Kevin Davies 444 99 4.4 5 Paul Scholes 499 97 4.1

All stats from the Premier League