Highlights The Premier League Young Player of the Season nominees seem too experienced for such an award.

Newcstle United striker Alexander Isak, for instance, has been playing professional football since 2016.

While the likes of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have already won the prize.

The nominees for the Premier League Young Player of the Season have been announced. And while supporters will quibble over who deserves to pick up the accolade, there is one thing all fans seem to agree upon.

Almost all of the footballers nominated appear to be far too experienced to be up for this rookie award. Alexander Isak, for instance, has been playing senior football since 2016, with Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo being the only individual to have broken through among Europe's elite in the past two seasons.

Per a damning graphic shared on social media by SCOUTED, all the dates the nominees made their senior debuts, as well as their current age and some other key figures have been revealed. Their post was accompanied with the message: "The current Premier League Younger Player of the Season award isn't fit for purpose."

Premier League Young Player of the Season Nominees 2023/24 Player Age PL Debut PL Apps Senior Debut Senior Apps Alexander Isak 24y, 232d August 2022 49 February 2016 256 Phil Foden 23y, 348d December 2017 161 December 2017 266 Erling Haaland 23y 294d August 2022 63 May 2016 276 William Saliba 23y 047d August 2022 63 September 2018 191 Bukayo Saka 22y 248d January 2019 169 November 2018 225 Cole Palmer 22y, 004d August 2021 49 October 2020 83 Destiny Udogie 21y, 164d August 2023 28 November 2020 109 Kobbie Mainoo 19y, 021d February 2023 22 January 2023 31

Young Player of the Season Issues

Players far too experienced

Last season Erling Haaland won the award as well as the general Player of the Season accolade on the back of a brilliant debut campaign with Manchester City. He is now approaching 24 years of age and so only just qualifies for the nomination (as footballers must be 23 or younger).

Phil Foden has also won the award before, doing so on two occasions for in 2020/21 and 2021/22. It feels as though players who have already won the award, should be ruled out of doing so again. And those who are also set to win the senior prize, as seen with Haaland last term, should also be taken off the nominees for the young player gong.

Experience also seems relevant. Isak, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba have played over 190 first-team games each. While all brilliant players, they are fully established professionals at this stage. This award should represent those who have really burst onto the scene in the past season, but that doesn't at all feel the case with those three stars.

Of the list, Cole Palmer, Destiny Udogie and Mainoo all feel like more appropriate nominees. After all, 2023/24 has been the season where each of them has truly announced themselves as a genuine Premier League talent. That said, the Chelsea winger has been playing in the division since August 2021 and already has a league title to his name.

Udogie has also been around for a while too, wracking up 109 senior appearances since making his debut for Hellas Verona in 2020. At least, though, he is new to the country, having arrived at Tottenham Hotspur properly at the start of the campaign (albeit, he was signed in 2022 and then loaned back to Udinese for a year).

That leaves, Manchester United's Mainoo. He is the youngest of the lot and is the only player to have made his debut as recently as last season. There can be no qualms about his inclusion after what has been a brilliant and genuine breakout season for the man who could well land himself a spot on the plane for England at Euro 2024.

Young Player of the Season Solutions

Age restrictions could be lowered

As established beforehand, serious experience in the division should preclude players from winning the award. It seems absurd that Haaland, who has already won the league, broken the record for most goals ever scored in a single season, and scooped both the young player and senior player accolades, could go on to lift the same prize again.

One way to get around this would be to simply rule out any players who have already won the award before. This rules out the two nominees from Manchester City. There are then two more ways to go about changing things.

The first could simply be based on age. 23 seems far too old, as seen with the likes of Isak who made his debut around eight years ago. What's the point of having an award such as this when the Newcastle star broke onto the scene before Andrea Pirlo, Philipp Lahm, Francesco Totti and Xabi Alonso had even retired? The Bayer Leverkusen coach has since hung up his boots, learning his trade at Real Sociedad B before then establishing himself as one of the best managers in the world. After all that time, can we really consider Isak a rookie?

And so, the player should have to be 21 years or younger to be in contention to win the award. Or, if you still feel as though 23 years is young enough, there is one final solution.

A player must have had a true breakout season. The criteria for this would be that it must either be their debut season in the Premier League, or they must have only had minimal experience (20 games or fewer) in the division. For instance, Palmer is under 23 and has only really just announced himself properly as a Chelsea player. So if the rules were adjusted so that players with less than 20 league games under their belts were allowed to be nominated, this would leave room for footballers who may have arrived in January, or broken through into their teams mid-way through a season, to be in with a chance of winning the award in the first full campaign. Udogie and Mainoo would also both be fine with this method.

Whatever happens, it's clear that something should change. If not, the credibility and meaning of this award will diminish year on year.

Data from SCOUTED (as of 10/05/24).