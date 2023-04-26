Several Premier League youngsters have become breakout stars this year, but only one can be crowned Young Player of the Season.

The award has previously been won by some of the best players in the division today, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling all collecting the prestigious PFA award in recent times.

There are different rules for the Premier League’s award and the PFA’s trophy though, with PFA rules stating that a player must be 21 or younger before the start of a league season to be eligible.

However, the league’s award examines players 23 or younger.

But to cover some of the most promising prospects, our list will follow PFA rules and focus on players who were 21 or younger before July 1st, 2022.

Here are our top 10 stars in line for the award.

10 Michael Olise

Several players were unlucky to miss out, with Everton’s Amadou Onana, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto and Brighton’s Levi Colwill all coming close.

And this might feel slightly rogue given Olise and Crystal Palace’s inconsistencies this season.

But two goals and eight assists, for a team that was winless in 12 league matches at one point, makes Olise the fourth-highest assister in the league this season.

With Roy Hodgson's side winning three games out of five since his return and scoring nine goals in the process, the French attacker could yet add more output to his tally.

9 Brennan Johnson

The Welshman has been a shining light for a disappointing Forest team this season.

The 21-year-old’s eight goals and two assists for a side that was always going to be in a relegation battle have proven that he deserves to play in the top flight.

Steve Cooper has backed the youngster to be the man to preserve Forest’s Premier League status. But if they go down, he’s done enough to get a move to another Premier League team next season. Even if Cooper is desperate to keep him at the club.

8 Alejandro Garnacho

Erik ten Hag loves Garnacho, and has said that the 18-year-old can contribute on “the highest level already.”

An injury sustained against Southampton might have kept him out since March, but Garnacho had been finding his feet at Old Trafford before then.

Two goals and two assists in the league is a good early showing from the youngster, and given the inconsistent performances of Jadon Sancho and Antony, he could make a starting spot his own next year.

7 Evan Ferguson

Not many young strikers have grabbed the eyes of so many as the Irish 18-year-old.

Four goals and two assists in 13 league matches might not be anything to boast about, but the skill and composure that he is showing at such a young age is remarkable.

Next season, Ferguson will have more regular game time, will probably score more goals, and will become an even bigger star under Roberto De Zerbi.

6 Jacob Ramsey

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have been one of the most improved sides this season following Steven Gerrard’s sacking, and at the heart of that improvement has been Ramsey.

The 21-year-old has effectively contributed with four goals and five assists over the season. He looks to be benefitting from Emery's style of play at Villa Park and has helped his team rise to fifth in the table.

Ramsey is also in the top 3% of Premier League midfielders for progressive carries and is defensively aware, ranking in the top 6% for blocks (via FBref).

He could yet become one of the league’s most complete midfielders.

5 William Saliba

What a season the Frenchman has had with Arsenal.

Saliba has been superb at the back all year for the Gunners, has been described as “exceptional” by his boss Mikel Arteta, and looks set to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

The 22-year-old’s injury could not have come at a worse time, with Man City just five points behind Arsenal with two games in hand as the league season approaches its close.

With the team failing to hold onto two-goal leads twice in consecutive weeks, the defence looks to be missing his presence. A presence they could be without for even longer after new reports about his injury.

4 Moises Caicedo

Brighton currently have a plethora of talent at the club and the Ecuadorian 21-year-old is arguably one of the best on their books.

Caicedo is so dominant in midfield, with technical prowess accompanied by defensive capabilities, as he ranks third for tackles won and second for tackles made.

It’s hard not to give Young Player of the Season to anyone other than an Arsenal or Man City player, given what the two teams have accomplished, but Caicedo is definitely the best of the rest.

3 Gabriel Martinelli

The Brazilian only turned 21 in June last year, but he has been one of the most dangerous players in the league this season.

He has been hailed as 'one of the best Premier League signings.' And the remarkable thing is that he has been doing this for years now, with this his fourth season playing for the Gunners in the top flight.

Now, he looks to have raised his game and become more clinical, with Martinelli scoring 15 league goals and becoming a key player for Arteta’s side this year.

2 Bukayo Saka

But while Martinelli has played a role in Arsenal’s title charge, Saka has arguably played the most important role.

Double figures for both goals and assists and topping the list for most carries into the penalty area this season only highlight how dangerous he is when he gets on the ball.

Picking between him and number one was like splitting hairs.

1 Erling Haaland

But in the end, how can you put the player who has scored 32 league goals already at number two?

What Haaland has done this year is extraordinary. And the scary thing is that at 22, he might yet have another level to find.

Saka and Haaland are the two top contenders for both Young Player of the Season and Player of the Season – ideally, Haaland gets one and Saka collects the other.

Given what they have each achieved this season, it only feels right that both are recognized for their efforts.