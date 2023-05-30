If you offered Premier League clubs a time machine to reverse some of their transfers from last season, you can bet the majority would take it.

While the most recent campaign saw the arrival of some truly world-class names, including Erling Haaland and Casemiro, a number of signings failed to live up to their hefty price tags.

Therefore, we've taken it upon ourselves to rank the 20 most disappointing transfers of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

For this list, we've only included players signed on a permanent basis, meaning there's no room for Wout Weghorst, Arthur Melo, or any other failed loan signings from across the year.

Check out our rankings below:

The 20 worst signings of the 2022/23 Premier League season

20. Darwin Nunez - Liverpool - £85m

It might be harsh to call Nunez a flop, given he scored 15 goals in all competitions and had some individual moments of magic.

Yet, considering the pre-season comparisons to Haaland, who cost Manchester City less money, it's pretty clear who won that battle.

19. Antony - Man United - £85m

It's a similar story with Antony.

The Brazilian has shown he has the potential to be a world-class player at times and even scored in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

But after signing for such a large sum of money, the winger has shown nowhere near enough consistency.

18. Yves Bissouma - Tottenham - £25m

Considering how good Bissouma was for Brighton, this looked like one of the bargains of the season on paper.

It's fair to say it's not worked out at all though.

17. Gianluca Scamacca - West Ham - £35m

There's no doubt that Scamacca is a talented striker, though it's also clear he doesn't fit David Moyes' system.

A season-ending knee injury back in March only compounded the Italian's misery and he reportedly wants a move away from the London Stadium.

16. Phillipe Coutinho - Aston Villa - £17m

Despite an encouraging loan spell last year, the Brazilian scored just one goal and registered no assists across the 22/23 campaign.

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho waving to some Villa supporters

15. Paul Onuachu - Southampton - £18m

With Southampton in desperate need of a goalscorer, they turned to Nigerian striker Onuachu, who had scored 16 times in 19 games for Genk during the first half of the season.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old failed to notch a single goal.

14. Mikkel Damsgaard - Brentford - £16.7m

This looked to be an exciting transfer with the Danish star impressing at Euro 2020.

However, the 22-year-old registered no goals or assists in 26 league games.

13. Fabio Veira - Arsenal - £34m

Mikel Arteta made a number of good additions to his squad, but the jury is still out on Veira, who barely started a game all season.

12. Anthony Gordon - Newcastle - £45m

Eddie Howe has spent wisely during his time at Newcastle so far but it feels like they may have overpaid for Gordon.

The winger finally scored his first goal for the Magpies on the final day of the season, but he has a long way to go if he is to justify his price tag.

11. Kalidou Koulibaly - Chelsea - £33m

As you can probably expect, there are a number of Chelsea players on this list.

Koulibaly has been a shadow of the player he was at Napoli and his future at the club is said to be in doubt.

10. Goncalo Guedes - Wolves - £35m

Wolves have signed a number of impressive Portuguese players over the years and Guedes arrived with international pedigree.

Yet, after an uninspiring first half of the season, he was loaned out to Benfica.

9. Georginio Rutter - Leeds - £36m

After signing for a club-record fee from Hoffenheim, Leeds hoped the young French striker would be the answer to their problems.

He was not.

In fact, after the arrival of Sam Allardyce, Rutter struggled to even get a game.

8. Raheem Sterling - Chelsea - £47.5m

By his own admission, Sterling has endured a torrid time at Chelsea so far.

If only he'd stayed at Man City.

Raheem Sterling expecting the pass vs. Everton.

7. Kalvin Phillips - Man City - £42m

This one could be higher but Phillips has barely had an opportunity in a City shirt.

It's worth noting that the likes of Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake also struggled for game time at first, so the Englishman could still find his feet in Manchester.

6. Danny Ings - West Ham - £15m

The definition of a panic buy.

West Ham desperately needed someone to challenge Michail Antonio up top and Ings was offered up.

Unfortunately, he's only succeeded in strengthening Antonio's claim as the best striker at the club.

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Chelsea - £12m

Absolutely nobody thought this signing was a good idea apart from Chelsea.

And so it proved, with the 33-year-old featuring just 15 times in the Premier League and scoring once.

4. Jesse Lingard - Nottingham Forest - Free

First, he seemed destined for West Ham. Then it was Newcastle.

In the end, Lingard signed for Forest out of nowhere, but it's not worked out.

This summer, we may see a similar saga develop again.

3. Mykhailo Mudryk - Chelsea - £88.5m

Mudryk appeared Arsenal bound for most of the January transfer window before Chelsea swooped in at the last minute.

They probably wish they hadn't now.

2. Marc Cucurella - Chelsea - £63m

We're still trying to work out how a player who looked so good for Brighton, could be so bad for Chelsea.

The defender has come under heavy scrutiny from fans and it's unclear whether he will feature in Maurecio Pocchetino's plans for next year.

1. Richarlison - Tottenham - £60m

It's hard to know how a Premier League-proven forward, who starts up front for Brazil, has ended up struggling so much.

But with just a single league goal to his name last season, Richarlison epitomised Spurs' utterly catastrophic campaign.

Raheem Sterling - Chelsea - £47.5m

Kalvin Phillips - Man City - £42m

Danny Ings - West Ham - £15m

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Chelsea - £12m

Jesse Lingard - Nottingham Forest - Free

Mykhailo Mudryk - Chelsea - £88.5m

Marc Cucurella - Chelsea - £63m

Richarlison - Tottenham - £60m