Highlights The Premier League is stacked with talent in almost every age bracket, making the selection of the best player for each age category a tough task.

Young prospects such as Ethan Nwaneri, Ben Doak, and Evan Ferguson are making waves in their respective clubs and showing promise for the future.

Established stars like Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland, and Bruno Fernandes continue to impress and solidify their positions as the best players in their age groups.

A crazy summer of mouth-watering fees, smart business and potential sorrow has been over for almost a week now. All 20 Premier League clubs – from Manchester City all the way down to Luton Town - are primed with talent and are ready to assert themselves as the games come thick and fast.

With no more incomings or outgoings able to be sanctioned until January, we’ve taken a look at the best Premier League player for every age between 16 and 39. And while some categories were simple selections, many were split by a fine margin. Some of the league’s top performers have been left out, as a result, but that’s just how the cookie crumbles when England’s top flight is stacked with talent in almost every age bracket. Without further ado, let’s get stuck in.

16 - Ethan Nwaneri

Born in 2007 (don't worry - it makes us feel old, too), Nwaneri is the latest Hale End prospect to have his name embroiled across the headlines. Arsenal’s whizzkid etched his name in football folklore as he came off the bench in his side’s 3-0 win over Brentford, aged just 15 years and 181 days. Ask yourself this: what were you doing at his age?

17 – Ben Doak

Tipped for Anfield stardom, Doak could be the next of the world-beaters to emerge from the Merseyside-based academy. Per Transfermarkt, he is the only player below the UK drinking age to have featured this season so in you go, Doak.

18 – Evan Ferguson

The former Bohemians prospect endured trials at both Liverpool and Manchester United at a young age but he snubbed both. Brighton & Hove Albion came calling and offered the starlet a clear-cut path to senior football. Having become Brighton’s hat-trick hero against Newcastle United recently, it was just a glimmer of watch armchair watchers and avid matchgoers can expect when they watch Roberto De Zerbi’s high-flyers in action.

19 – Romeo Lavia

The Premier League is just full to brim of exciting young talent to pick from, notably in the 19-year-old category. Alejandro Garnacho, Julio Enciso and Carney Chukuwuemeka are all sound picks. Instead, it’s Chelsea’s summer recruit Lavia who stumps the rest of the pack, thanks to his undeniable talent shown on the south coast.

20 – Levi Colwill

Manchester United new boy Rasmus Hojlund deserves a shout-out, but it would be farcical to include him with just 23 minutes under his belt since the new campaign got underway. Instead, it’s Chelsea’s Colwill, who’s been blessed with the crown. The 20-year-old’s future was in limbo over the summer with Liverpool and Brighton keen to secure his services for the long-term, though he only had eyes on penning a new Stamford Bridge deal.

21 – Moises Caicedo

It was a decision between Caicedo and Josko Gvardiol, with Michael Olise patiently bubbling away in the background, though the Ecuadorian’s ground-breaking £115m price tag had its part to play. Should he continue to be as prominent as he was for his former club Brighton, the Blues could have a genuine world-beater at their disposal. Should their punt not come off, and we’ll be having a different conversation.

22 – Bukayo Saka

It couldn’t be anyone else, could it? Despite the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and Enzo Fernandez all qualifying for this age bracket, the Englishman is seriously just a different breed. At just 22 years of age, Saka has 82 goal contributions in his 184-game career in north London and will remain their (and England’s) smooth operator on the right flank for years to come.

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal Stats Games 184 Goals 40 Assists 42 Yellow cards 23 Stats according to Transfermarkt

23 – Erling Haaland

Reece James and Phil Foden are just unlucky to be the same age as someone of Haaland’s scarily impressive ilk. Whoever the enigmatic Norwegian was squaring up against, however, you’d be silly to bet against him. Breaking a number of records in his introductory season in England is just the start for the 23-year-old.

Erling Haaland - Manchester City Stats Games 59 Goals 58 Assists 10 Yellow cards 6 All statistics via Transfermarkt

24 – Declan Rice

Having spearheaded West Ham United to European glory in 2022/23, a high-profile, big-money move to Arsenal beckoned. He has continued to show off in north London, too, with his decisive goal against Manchester United epitomising his ‘big game player’ persona. Therefore, he makes the grade over Martin Odegaard and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Declan Rice - West Ham Premier League stats Appearances 204 Goals 10 Assists 10 Yellow Cards 26 All statistics via Transfermarkt

25 – Marcus Rashford

30 goals in all competitions last season and potentially more this season, Rashford’s in. The 25-year-old was a vital cog in Erik ten Hag’s well-oiled machine last term and is likely to have more of an impact if Hojlund comes in all gun’s blazing, meaning the Englishman can return to his favoured position on the left flank. Scary hours.

26 – Rúben Dias

If Gabriel Jesus could find a strong run of form without picking up an injury, he’d have Dias quaking in his boots as his honour of being the best in his age bracket would be jeopardy. Until then, the ever-reliable Portuguese defender takes it and rightfully so as he played an imperative part in Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning campaign in 2022/23.

27 – Rodri

Rivalled by his teammate Jack Grealish, Rodri comes out on top in this one. Easily one of the best holding midfielders of the modern era, the Spaniard proved his importance to Pep Guardiola last season by scoring the solitary goal of the Champions League final. Not only popping up in moments of greatness, but he also controls games and allows players to be at ease when he’s anchoring the midfielder. There’s no one quite like him in today’s game.

28 – Raheem Sterling

Sterling, who is enjoying a brief period of brightness under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, has been a key component of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea in his respective stints at each club. Defensive duo Nathan Ake and Luke Shaw may feel hard done by here and recency bias off the back Sterling’s spiked performances may be playing its part.

29 – Bruno Fernandes

Easily one of the more competitive categories. Another toughie as Bernardo Silva and John Stones – both 29 years of age – are worthy of inclusions in their own right. It is Fernandes’ importance to how Manchester United tick over that just edges this triumph for the Portugal international.

30 – Alisson Becker

With Harry Kane now shipped off to Bavaria, this one is a landslide for Alisson, who has been Liverpool’s saving grace on many occasions in recent times. His Manchester City counterpart misses out, while Raphael Varane and Thomas Partey are simply not in the same echelons as the Brazil and Liverpool stopper.

Alisson Becker - Liverpool Stats Games 235 Goals 1 Clean sheets 104 Goals conceded 207 All stats via Transfermarkt

31 – Mohamed Salah

Liverpool fans can breathe once more as the Saudi Pro League transfer window slammed tight, meaning Salah is staying put. And realistically, until he explores pastures new, Salah is going in. Every. Single. Time. Casemiro and Heung-min Son, also both 31, will understand, we’re sure.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Stats Appearances 309 Goals 188 Assists 81 Yellow cards 8 Stats according to Transfermarkt

32 – Kevin De Bruyne

Corrr, this was a tough choice. Leaving out someone as imperious as Van Dijk feels like a crime, but with him going off the boil a tad in the last couple of seasons, it only feels right the Belgian earns the top spot.

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City Stats Games 358 Goals 96 Assists 53 Yellow Cards 31 All statistics via Transfermarkt

33 - Kyle Walker

Not only is Walker the best 33-year-old currently gracing the Premier League with his brilliance, but he is also in serious contention of being the league’s greatest ever right-back. Next on this list is … Ben Mee or Michail Antonio? Fair to say, Walker’s position at the summit is comfortable.

34 – Ivan Perišić

The Croatia international’s minutes have taken a serious knock this term, having played just 88 minutes across Spurs’ opening four fixtures. It was a different story under Antonio Conte, however, as the seasoned statesman was trusted to operate on the left flank, whether that be at left-back or advanced further forward.

35 – Willian

The romantic in us really wanted to choose Jonny Evans just for his longevity and, well, because it’s Jonny Evans. Thanks to his stints at capital club duo Arsenal and Chelsea, it’s Willian who is taking home the bacon. There was also Adam Lallana to choose from, too, though Willian wins by a considerable amount.