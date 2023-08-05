Highlights Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, his saves were crucial for Liverpool's 5th place finish last season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's incredible ability as a right back cannot be denied, his offensive skills make up for any defensive drawbacks.

William Saliba and Joško Gvardiol are two of the world's best defenders, their young age indicates they will only improve and be a nightmare for Premier League strikers.

The 2023/24 Premier League season is here. There are new teams, new kits, new players and renewed hopes and dreams for all 20 clubs.

In recent years, the Premier League has truly established itself as the greatest league in the world. There can be no denying that with the English's top flight blowing rivals La Liga and Serie A out of the water. No other league - at least in Europe - can compete with the finances of the Premier League. All the best players want to play in the Premier League (unless they've been tempted by the riches of Saudi Arabia).

But who are the best players in the Premier League? Well, ahead of the new campaign we've decided to pick the best XI in the Premier League right now. It was an extremely difficult task with world-class players everywhere you look in pretty much every position. Our selections will no doubt anger many of you who feel an alternative option should have been picked. And we totally respect that. After all, football is all about opinions and this is simply our opinion. If you want to have a go yourself, feel free to let us know your XI in the social media comments sections.

So, without further ado, here is GIVEMESPORT's best Premier League XI right now.

Goalkeeper - Alisson (Liverpool)

Liverpool had a disappointing 2022/23 campaign but it doesn't bare thinking where we they would have been without Alisson. The Brazilian literally saved them on multiple occasions and was the main reason they managed a fifth-placed finish in the end. Alisson is quite possibly the best goalkeeper in world football at the moment, pipping Manchester City's Ederson to Brazil's No.1 jersey.

Right back - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

A controversial selection? Perhaps. But there can be absolutely no denying Trent Alexander-Arnold's incredible ability. The Liverpool man moved into a more advanced role towards the end of last season and looked magnificent. Can he still play as an orthodox right back with his questionable defensive drawbacks? With the right players around him, yes. But given what he can do with the ball at his feet, there's simply no way we're leaving him out of our XI.

Centre back - William Saliba (Arsenal)

William Saliba was magnificent for Arsenal last season. The Frenchman has helped transform Arsenal's fortunes to establish them as genuine title contenders with his rock solid defending providing the perfect platform for Arsenal's talented attack. At just 22, it's scary to think how good Saliba could become. It's very difficult to leave Virgil van Dijk out of the XI but the legendary Dutch defender wasn't at his best last campaign with fears that he may be past his best.

Centre back - Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City)

We're sticking Manchester City's new £77 million man straight into the XI. Why? Because the Croat is one of the world's best defenders. At just 21, the former RB Leipzig defender has his best years ahead of him. Ignore what Lionel Messi did to him at the World Cup because he's a sensational defender that Premier League strikers won't enjoy facing.

Left back - Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Can we be honest? We don't think the Premier League is blessed with a world class left back. Luke Shaw is the best option and enjoyed a really strong 2022/23 season at United. Elsewhere, Andy Robertson probably isn't quite the player he was a few years ago, while Oleksandr Zinchenko isn't as defensively sound as we'd like.

Centre midfield - Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Arsenal spent a club-record £105 million to get their man from West Ham this summer. The 24-year-old will bring leadership and energy to this Arsenal midfield and could be the missing piece of the jigsaw for Mikel Arteta. Rice could form a formidable midfield double-pivot with a certain Martin Odegaard.

Centre midfield - Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Talking of which. The Arsenal captain was absolutely brilliant last season. If it wasn't for Erling Haaland, the Norwegian would have deserved the PFA Player of the Year. Odegaard scored 15 and assisted a further eight goals, leading by example for the Gunners. If he can replicate that kind of form this season, Arsenal could go very close once again.

Centre midfield - Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

The best midfielder in world football. The Belgian is an absolute joy to watch week-in, week-out. With Haaland ahead of him, De Bruyne will be expected to rack up the assists once again this season as City seek to win another league title. Last season, De Bruyne scored 10 goals and registered 31 assists in all competitions. Rivals fans will just be hoping that age begins to catch up with De Bruyne, who recently turned 32.

Right-wing - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Everyone knew Bukayo Saka was good but last season, he showed everyone just how good he really is. Saka signed a new contract at the Emirates this summer in what is possibly Arsenal's best piece of business. In the league last season, the 21-year-old scored 14 and assisted 11.

Left wing - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

32, 22, 19, 22, 23, 19. That's the amount of Premier League goals Mohamed Salah has scored each season since his move to Liverpool. Consistently brilliant no matter what sort of season Liverpool are having. You just know the Egyptian is going to score at least a goal every two matches but he's so much more than that. He drags defenders all over the place and creates space and opportunities for his teammates. Just a sensational player.

Striker - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Obviously. Erling Haaland's first season at Manchester City couldn't have gone any better as he led his side to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble. Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions. Surely he can't post similar numbers again this season, could he? Either way, he's the best striker in the world and head and shoulders above any No.9 in the Premier League.

