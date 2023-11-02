Highlights Virgil Van Dijk has regained his form and is a crucial part of Liverpool's defense, leading the league in clearances per game.

With all Premier League teams having completed their first ten games of the season, there have been many surprises across the board. Ange Postecoglou has revolutionised Tottenham Hotspur, even without Harry Kane, leaving them two points clear at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag finds himself under pressure as Manchester United have struggled to replicate the form they had during his first campaign.

As is the case with all teams, certain individuals have gone above and beyond with their performances. The likes of Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have unsurprisingly picked up where they left off every year. However, there are one or two faces that might surprise you with just how influential they have been this year.

The experts and WhoScored have compiled an average rating for each player based on their stats and performances from the opening fixtures. Here, we will list the top 15 who lead the way in what is arguably the most competitive league in the world.

15 Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) - 7.32

Starting with a man who has been a colossus at the back for Liverpool since his £75 million arrival in 2018. Many were questioning whether Virgil Van Dijk was past his best after a shaky season. However, much like the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s men, the Dutchman seems to have once again found his groove.

His 5.5 clearances per game surpass anyone in the top 10, and this is a significant reason why Liverpool have conceded the joint third-fewest goals in the league after 10 games. If Van Dijk can maintain this impressive form, there will be no doubt that last season was just a blip, rather than the beginning of the end.

14 Cristian Romero (Tottenham) - 7.33

Following Van Dijk is another man who is integral at the heart of his team's defense. Cristian Romero started this season on the back of his biggest achievement to date: winning the World Cup with Argentina last December.

As with many Spurs players, all eyes were firmly fixed on how they would operate under a manager with very little experience in managing European football, let alone at the Premier League level. However, players like Romero have embraced their Australian manager’s philosophy and are reaping the rewards. It will come as no surprise that this won't be the last player on this list emerging from the white side of North London.

13 Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) - 7.34

When the 21-year-old Belgian joined Manchester City in the summer in a £55m move, few would've expected him to have such an immediate impact. After all, it often takes players time to adapt to the Premier League, let alone when you're competing with the likes of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez for a place in the team.

Yet, despite that, Doku has managed to gain Pep Guardiola’s trust early on, and he has repaid him with some excellent performances. With 3.1 successful dribbles per game (second most in the top 15) and two goal contributions in just five starts, the former Rennes star has made a positive start to his tenure at the Etihad. Expectations will continue to grow the longer he is able to show this level of consistency.

12 Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) - 7.36

When news of Ivan Toney’s suspension for betting was revealed, much of the pressure to score the bulk of Brentford’s goals fell on the shoulders of the Cameroonian forward. He started the campaign hot, netting four in his opening five league games for the Hounslow outfit.

A short barren run followed, with the 24-year-old not scoring for over a month. However, a recent return to form has seen him get a goal and an assist in each of his last two games. No longer in Toney’s shadow, Mbeumo is seizing the opportunity to showcase exactly what he is capable of when given the chance to be a team's talisman.

11 Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) - 7.37

Last season, it seemed as though Anthony Gordon was struggling to be figured into manager Eddie Howe's plan following his £45m move from Everton. The Englishman was not getting the minutes he desired and was frequently being substituted early in matches, something his manager was forced to address via the Independent.

"We’ve seen glimpses of unbelievable potential. I’ve got no doubts – I’ve said this previously – that he’ll be a top player for us," Howe proclaimed.

Whatever it was his manager was seeing in him, is finally starting to reveal itself to the rest of us. Gordon has been on a tear this season, with three goals and two assists already to his name. The only thing that may need tempering is his discipline, as he already has five bookings to his name too. However, there is no doubt that the Magpies' number 10 is starting to fulfil the promise many believed he had.

10 Solly March (Brighton) - 7.43

Solly March has consistently been one of Brighton's unsung heroes in recent years. While former teammates such as Alexis MacAllister and Moises Caicedo have moved on for big money, March has become a favorite of manager Roberto De Zerbi.

His performances this season have seen him break into the top 10 with a 7.43 rating. No doubt, his four goal contributions have played a significant part in this. Additionally, don’t overlook other stats, such as the fact that only Haaland has had more shots inside the penalty area on average than March in the entire top 10.

9 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - 7.46

Last season, Ollie Watkins had the most prolific Premier League campaign of his career, notching up an impressive 15 goals and six assists. The arrival of Unai Emery at Villa Park seemed to rejuvenate the former Brentford striker, and this season, he's continuing in the same vein.

Having recently signed a new contract until 2028, the Englishman has sustained his impressive form with 10 goal contributions in as many games. Despite his extended deal, it's only a matter of time before some of Europe’s most elite teams come knocking for his services.

Watkins is unfortunate not to hold a spot higher on this list, as he shares the same rating with the player ranked eighth. He falls behind only because he has played just four more minutes this campaign than his English compatriot

8 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) - 7.46

Newcastle's skipper is viewed as the face of the revolution at St James’ Park, having become the first new signing in the post-Mike Ashley era. He has responded to this by emerging as one of the most consistent performers in the league since his return after a short stint in Spain.

Contributing with 1.5 tackles per game at one end and providing six assists for the season at the other, Trippier epitomizes what the modern-day full back should be. His remarkable displays have not only propelled Newcastle into contention for the Champions League, but also helped him fend off competition from the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James, ensuring he remains a fixture in Gareth Southgate’s England plans.

Kieran Trippier - Newcastle stats (as per Transfermarkt) Games 67 Goals 3 Assists 17 Yellow and red cards 17 yellows Clean Sheets 26

7 Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) - 7.48

His performances for Crystal Palace have earned Eze recognition at the international level, and it's no wonder why when you watch how well he's playing. Although he has only managed one goal so far this season, his impact on the Eagles is undeniable. He is a creative force for his side, managing 3.9 shots per game (joint with Haaland), 2.6 key passes per game (fourth highest on this list), and 3.9 dribbles per game (more than double the next highest on this list).

Speculation surrounding his future was rife in the summer, with links to Manchester City and Chelsea very prominent. However, Roy Hodgson was able to keep hold of his star man and is continuing to reap the rewards.

6 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) - 7.50

Pressure was on the South Korean star when he was handed the captaincy at the New White Hart Lane following Harry Kane’s departure. This came after Son had a stuttering 2022-2023 season, where he wasn't at his best.

As they say, form is temporary, class is permanent, and the number seven has demonstrated this with his dazzling displays this season. With eight goals in ten matches and an additional assist to boot, he has forged a lethal partnership with new signing James Maddison. Could he become the first captain to take Spurs to Premier League glory?

5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 7.58

There's not much that hasn't already been said about how brilliant Mo Salah has been since he arrived at Merseyside. Unsurprisingly, he's at it again this season.

While it may no longer be Firmino and Mane leading the line with the Egyptian, his 12 goal contributions in 10 games are certainly easing the pressure on the likes of Nunez, Gakpo, and Jota to fill the void left by these modern-day greats at Anfield. His form will be crucial in Liverpool’s efforts to secure a return to Champions League football next season.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Stats Appearances 319 Goals 196 Assists 83 Yellow cards 9 Stats according to Transfermarkt

4 Rodri (Manchester City) - 7.59

Into the proverbial Champions League spots we go, and it’s a winner from last season's tournament who comes in at number four. Rodri has brilliantly picked up the pieces that few thought would be possible when the Brazilian stalwart Fernandinho left the club. However, the Spaniard’s excellence has managed to propel Manchester City to even greater heights. His 94.3% pass accuracy and 2.3 tackles per game sum up exactly what his role in Guardiola’s system is. And he executes it perfectly.

When someone who isn’t in the spotlight for scoring goals manages to reach this high on a list, you realise just how special they are.

3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 7.62

Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and Erling Haaland scoring goals. After breaking the record for the most goals in a Premier League season during his debut campaign, the Norwegian shows no signs of slowing down this year.

With eleven goals in ten games, averaging 3.9 shots per game, it would be foolish to attempt to predict how many goals this man will have after 38 games. The scariest part is, he doesn't even seem to be in top gear yet.

Erling Haaland - Manchester City Stats Games 68 Goals 65 Assists 12 Yellow cards 6 Stats according to Transfermarkt

2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - 7.67

His team currently sits second in the Premier League, just behind Tottenham, and Bukayo Saka finds himself in second place on this list, right behind a Tottenham player too. Not many people would have predicted just how influential this diminutive winger would become when he first broke into the Arsenal side as a plucky young player covering at full back.

The quality of his performances means that Saka is arguably the first name on the team sheet whenever he is fit. If it weren't for one man, we would be applauding him as the best Premier League player so far this season.

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal Stats Games 193 Goals 43 Assists 46 Yellow cards 23 Stats according to Transfermarkt

1 James Maddison (Tottenham) - 7.72

Not bad for a player who experienced relegation last season. All joking aside, Maddison's quality is undeniable, and there was never any doubt that once Leicester had been relegated, a top club would seek the services of such a fantastic player. That said, we challenge anyone to find a Tottenham fan who believed the former Norwich man would be this influential.

Three goals. Five assists. An 85.1% pass accuracy (which is remarkable for a creative midfielder). 3.1 key passes. He has fully embraced his new manager's vision and stands as the shining example of just how much Tottenham has improved under Ange Postecoglou. By the end of the season, we could very well be discussing a man who went from being relegated to the Championship, to becoming the driving force behind unexpected new Premier League champions.