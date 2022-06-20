In 2013, Bleacher Report named the best teenager XI in the Premier League.

A decade has now passed and we've decided to revisit the XI and look at how their careers are going.

The XI are all in their late 20s now and should be in the prime of their career.

Some have had great success but it's fair to say others have failed to fulfil their potential.

GK: Gregor Zabret

Where were they in 2013? Swansea City

Where are they now? Free Agent

The Slovenian never managed to feature for Swansea's first-team. He left the club in 2020 and fell out of the Football League completely. He has been without a club since leaving Welsh Premier League side, Aberystwyth Town, in 2022.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Gregor Zabret of Swansea City looks on during the Premier League 2 match between Brighton & Hove Albion U23 and Swansea City U23 at American Express Community Stadium on April 05, 2019 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

RB: Calum Chambers

Where were they in 2013? Southampton

Where are they now? Aston Villa

Chambers enjoyed great success at an early age. He made his debut for Southampton at the age of 17 and earned a £16 million move to Arsenal in 2014. He failed to kick on at the Gunners, though. Chambers joined Aston Villa on a free transfer in 2022 after just 122 appearances in eight years for Arsenal.

CB: Nathan Ake

Where were they in 2013? Chelsea

Where are they now? Manchester City

After impressing at Bournemouth, Ake signed for Manchester City in a £41m move in 2020. He played a key role as City won the treble in the 2022/23 season.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Nathan Ake of Chelsea in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Northampton Town and a Chelsea XI at Sixfields Stadium on July 28, 2012 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

CB: Nathaniel Chalobah

Where were they in 2013? Chelsea

Where are they now? West Bromwich Albion

Like many Chelsea youngsters, Chalobah was shipped out on loan six times before joining Watford in 2017. He left Fulham to join West Bromwich Albion in January.

LB: Luke Shaw

Where were they in 2013? Southampton

Where are they now? Manchester United

Shaw has had many ups and downs in his professional career. Shaw made his debut for Southampton at 16 and quickly became a regular. He moved to Manchester United in 2014 and has played 260 times for the club. The Englishman has played 30 times for his country and scored their goal in the Euro 2020 final vs Italy.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Luke Shaw of Southampton during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on December 14, 2013 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

CM: Gedion Zelalem

Where were they in 2013? Arsenal

Where are they now? FC Den Bosch

Arsenal had high hopes for Zelalem but he departed the club having never made a Premier League outing. After struggling to become a regular at New York City, he joined Dutch second tier side FC Den Bosch in January.

CM: James Ward-Prowse

Where were they in 2013? Southampton

Where are they now? Southampton

The set-piece specialist's spell at Southampton could be coming to an end this summer as he was unable to prevent them being relegated from the Premier League. He has been capped 11 times by England, scoring twice.

AM: Jeremie Boga

Where were they in 2013? Chelsea

Where are they now? Atalanta

Boga made just one outing for Chelsea before departing for Sassuolo in 2018. He scored twice in 25 games for Atalanta in the 2022/23 season.

AM: Adnan Januzaj

Where were they in 2013? Manchester United

Where are they now? İstanbul Başakşehir (On loan from Sevilla)

The Belgian scored six times in 65 games for United before departing for Real Sociedad in 2017. He was released last summer after hitting the back of the net 23 times in 168 games for the La Liga outfit. He joined Sevilla at the start of the season but, after limited game-time, was shipped out on loan to İstanbul Başakşehir for the second half of the campaign.

AM: Serge Gnabry

Where were they in 2013? Arsenal

Where are they now? Bayern Munich

Gnabry has gone on to great things since leaving Arsenal in 2016. He has scored 81 times in 218 games for Bayern Munich and helped the club to 13 trophies, including the Champions League and five straight Bundesliga titles.

ST: Lucas Piazon

Where were they in 2013? Chelsea

Where are they now? Botafogo (on loan from Braga)

Piazon was sent out on loan seven times while at Chelsea, playing for the likes of Malaga, Reading and Rio Ave. He finally left the Blues for Braga in 2021. He is currently out on loan at Brazilian club, Botafogo.