Highlights Teenagers in the Premier League bring a tireless work-rate and a willingness to put everything on the line.

There have been many teenage sensations in the Premier League who have made a mark on the biggest platform in sport.

This article presents an XI of the current best teenage stars in the Premier League, highlighting their potential and impact on their respective teams.

Premier League players come in all shapes, sizes and ages; and the latter category can be an opinion-divider of whether younger talents should be given an opportunity to shine on one of the biggest platforms that sport has to offer. Teenagers enrich their respective squads with something that senior assets normally don’t have in their locker: a tireless work-rate and a willingness to put everything on the line. After all, if a player fails to shine during their younger years, it just dampens their chances of becoming a regular in the senior team as they grow into the peak of their powers.

It often takes a special talent to make a mark on (arguably) the best league on the planet but over the years there have been many teen sensations to breakthrough into senior proceedings, whether that be at a team competing for multiple honours of for a team flirting with relegation. So, that got us thinking. What is the best Premier League XI – at the current moment – made up purely of teenage stars?

With the help of popular data website Transfermarkt, GIVEMESPORT have mustered up an XI of those still in their career infancy. Find out whether your club’s prized possession made the grade below.

GK – Gabriel Slonina

Having already been capped by United States at the age of 19 is a sign of things to come with Slonina. Or that's at least what the Chelsea higher-ups will be hoping. Especially as the invested £8m of the king's finest in his services last summer as their goalkeeping frailties continued to heighten.

RB – Rico Lewis

To be a regular in Pep Guardiola’s talent-ladened Manchester City outfit, you must have something about you. Especially at the ripe age of 18. A defender by trade, the Spaniard’s blueprint often leads Lewis to move infield to perform the inverted full-back. But no dramas, the youngster has you covered. The world is the Englishman’s oyster.

Rico Lewis - Manchester City statistics Team Games Goals Assists Senior team 25 1 0 Under 21 10 1 0 Under 18 29 3 2 UEFA Under 19 6 1 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt

CB – Callum Doyle

The Etihad Stadium prospect has been given the chance to strut his stuff and gain some first-team experience with a loan deal to Leicester City. As he must understand, competition for places at the Manchester-based outfit is at an all-time high and a stint in the Championship may be just what the doctor ordered for the teen to show Guardiola exactly what he can bring to the table.

CB – Ashley Phillips

Phillips, who is a six-cap England Under-19 international, became one of Ange Postecoglou’s hand-picked summer arrivals for a mere fee of €2m, per Transfermarkt. It is a huge punt from the new Tottenham Hotspur chief seeing as he has limited minutes under his belt at any sort of level, but he will view the youngster as one for the future.

LB – Lewis Hall

Hall took a leap of faith by joining Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United over the summer and though we are yet to see whether his punt will pay off, regular minutes are surely beckoning. The promising full back was one of Chelsea’s star performers last term, especially as some of the more senior players were not living up to the high standards set by the Premier League behemoths. Destined to become a stalwart in the senior England set-up in years to come, Hall has an extremely bright future ahead.

CM – Carney Chukwuemeka

Many players have come and go in Chelsea’s Todd Boehly era, though Chukwuemeka is one of those to remain seated and impressed on the pitch. The Austrian-born 19-year-old was a dominating presence in the Stamford Bridge midfield in the early embers of the new campaign, even getting himself on the score sheet against West Ham United. However, he has since picked up a knee injury and will be looking to ease his way back into proceedings, looking to become a staple part of Mauricio Pochettino’s first season at the helm.

CM – Romeo Lavia

Formerly a Manchester City youth prospect, Lavia made the destined move from Southampton to Liverpool this summer, while Liverpool were also keen to snare the Belgian gem. Lavia was often the lynchpin in a relegation-worthy Southampton side in 2022/23, though still shone – alongside Englishman James Ward-Prowse as one of the south coast outfit’s brightest performers.

CM – Stefan Bajcetic

When the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner were showing their age with lacklustre performances in Jurgen Klopp’s engine room, Bajcetic stepped up to plate to offer a much-needed bite in the middle of the park. The high-energy Spaniard has failed to feature in any of Liverpool’s four opening games this campaign thanks to the influx of midfield talent Klopp oversaw during the summer months, but this is expected to increase when rotation becomes a regular occurrence.

RW – Julio Enciso

Every time we hear Enciso’s name, we just think of that strike against Manchester City. Brighton are well-rehearsed in earthing fresh and shiny new talent from the depths of South America and the case of the Paraguayan is no different. The 2004-born forward has already notched two assists in the same number of games in 2023/24 and looks to be continuing his fine form we witness last season. In his inaugural season in England, he became a crucial part of Roberto De Zerbi’s high-flying side, recording 11 goal involvements in 30 games.

ST – Evan Ferguson

Both Manchester United and Liverpool had the chance to snap up a young Ferguson when he had trials at both clubs in the formative stages of his career. His current employers, however, offered the potential world-beater a viable pathway to senior minutes. While a possible allegiance switch to England bubbles in the background, the imperious goalscorer will be focused on domestic duties with an encounter against the Red Devils themselves next on the agenda.

Evan Ferguson - Brighton & Hove Albion statistics Team Games Goals Assists Senior side 33 14 4 Under 21 39 18 3 Under 18 3 1 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

LW – Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United fans are – understandably – full to the brim with excitement over Garnacho’s development in the famous Old Trafford threads. Blessed with a terrific turn of pace and willingness to drive at retreating defenders, the Argentinian offers the 20-time English champions a different option when on the front foot. Tipped to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s second coming, should Garnacho keep himself grounded among the masses of fanfare, Erik ten Hag and co could have something incredibly exciting at their disposal.