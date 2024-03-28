Highlights The Premier League is well-known to be one of the most physical and gruelling divisions in world football, as the home of some of the best athletes in the sport.

Defenders and midfielders need to be lightning-fast, with players like Micky van de Ven and Dominik Szoboszlai showcasing their speed in the 2023/24 season.

Chiedozie Ogbene and Pedro Neto are two of the quickest forwards in the league as the duo bring immense pace to the game.

The Premier League is blessed with a vast array of incredible athletes as well as world-class players. Technical ability and intelligence are brilliant attributes for footballers to possess, but sometimes nothing can make up for sheer pace and power.

While the latter attribute can often be worked on and improved by working hard in the gym, it's extremely hard for a player to increase their speed. Thus, any player who can set themselves apart from the competition with their electric pace is a valuable asset to have for any Premier League side, particularly in the fast-paced modern game.

That said, Squawka have compiled a list of the five fastest players in each position from the 2023/24 campaign. We've decided to take a look at these results and an XI has even been put together at the end.

Goalkeepers

Robert Sanchez, James Trafford, Jordan Pickford, Jose Sa, Aaron Ramsdale

Close

Admittedly, goalkeepers aren't renowned for having lightning pace. This has changed slightly in the modern game as the majority of teams in the Premier League ask their number one to perform the role of sweeper-keeper. Being quick off the mark is vital for all the best shot-stoppers who are tasked with sweeping up any dangerous balls played in behind the backline.

James Trafford (31.84km/h) and Jordan Pickford (29.85km/h) are both extremely fast off their line, with the latter being particularly notorious for starting as far from his goal line as necessary.

However, the duo can't compete with the speed shown by Chelsea's Robert Sanchez. The Spaniard was forced to stretch his legs against Brentford as he was ordered to go forward for a last-minute corner to try and salvage a draw. Unfortunately, running at 35.11km/h, the ex-Brighton 'keeper wasn't able to prevent the Bees from counter-attacking and making the score 2-0. His efforts were unbelievable though, to be fair to him.

Aaron Ramsdale may not be getting regular minutes at Arsenal in the 2023/24 season, but the Englishman manages to sneak into the top five with his quickest sprint clocking in at just over 29km/h. The Gunners' back-up finishes just below Jose Sa (29.33km/h), who has returned to form for Wolves after a disappointing campaign last time out.

Fastest Premier League Goalkeepers - 2023/24 Player Club Speed (KM/H) Robert Sanchez Chelsea 35.11 James Trafford Burnley 31.84 Jordan Pickford Everton 29.85 Jose Sa Wolves 29.33 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 29.04

Defenders

Micky van de Ven, Dara O'Shea, Illia Zabarnyi, Nuno Tavares, Nelson Semedo

Close

Three central defenders are at the top of the speed charts when it comes to defenders. That may come as a slight shock as it's the full-backs that are constantly breaking their necks to get up and down the pitch. Nuno Tavares (35.94km/h) is the fastest player to play on the left side of the backline during his loan spell with Nottingham Forest, despite losing his starting place in the team.

Wolves' Nelson Semedo can stake the same claim in terms of right-backs. The ex-Barcelona and Benfica man changes roles often for his club, playing as both a full-back and wing-back at times. His top speed of 35.90km/h is enough for the 30-year-old to make his way onto the list.

Micky van de Ven has been a revelation for Tottenham since joining from Wolfsburg in the summer transfer window and one of the biggest reasons is his pace. The Dutchman has allowed Ange Postecoglou to apply a high defensive line due to his powers of recovery when facing a counter-attack. In a clash with Everton at Goodison Park, the electric centre-back recorded the fastest speed of any player in the division during the 2023/24 season.

Dara O'Shea and Illia Zabarnyi both make up the top five defenders as the Burnley and Bournemouth centre-halves have both hit staggering speeds of over 36km/h. Both men have been quietly vital to their respective teams and gone under the radar for how well they can keep up with opposing forwards.

Fastest Premier League Defenders - 2023/24 Player Position Club Speed (KM/H) Micky van de Ven Cente-Back Tottenham 37.38 Dara O'Shea Centre-Back Burnley 36.73 Illia Zabarnyi Centre-Back Bournemouth 36.60 Nuno Tavares Left-Back Nottingham Forest 35.94 Nelson Semedo Right-Back Wolves 35.90

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Micky van de Ven became the quickest recorded Premier League player ever, with his 37.38km/h sprint.

Midfielders

Jakub Moder, Dominik Szoboszlai, Amadou Onana, Tahith Chong, Frank Onyeka

Close

Dominik Szoboszlai has been de-throned as the fastest midfielder in the English top-flight. The Hungarian hit the ground running - both metaphorically and literally - in the early part of his Liverpool career, and he clocked an impressive speed of 36.76km/h in a 3-1 win at Wolves.

That record stood for a large part of the season but has now been usurped by Jakub Moder of Brighton. The Seagulls' Polish midfielder isn't a regular starter under Roberto De Zerbi, but in his limited minutes, he's made some form of impact. He is not far off breaking the 37km/h mark, as he is marginally ahead of Szoboszlai in the standings.

Amadou Onana has caught the eye of many big clubs during his time at Everton. The Belgian has more grace and elegance than could be expected from a 6'4" mountain of a man. His long legs allow Onana to shield the ball from opponents as well as eat up ground when sprinting. His swiftest recorded sprint sits at 36.65km/h for the 2023/24 season, which is slightly better than Luton Town's Tahith Chong (36.37km/h) and Frank Onyeka of Brentford (36.13km/h).

Fastest Premier League Midfielders - 2023/24 Player Position Club Speed (KM/H) Jakub Moder Central Midfielder Brighton 36.84 Dominik Szoboszlai Central Midfielder Liverpool 36.76 Amadou Onana Defensive Midfielder Everton 36.65 Tahith Chong Attacking Midfielder Luton Town 36.37 Frank Onyeka Defensive Midfielder Brentford 36.13

Forwards

Chiedozie Ogbene, Pedro Neto, Anthony Gordon, Luis Diaz, Moussa Diaby