Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new long term contract at Arsenal.

The English goalkeeper has been rewarded for a superb season with a new deal.

He told Arsenal's official website: “It’s a huge amount of pride, it's something you work for. It doesn't matter if you've been at the club for a month or for four years, you always want to get the next one and push on with the team.

“To get it after two years, I'm buzzing. It just means I can concentrate and keep my head down, and hopefully after a few more years I'll get another one and carry on living the dream at the football club.”

While Mikel Arteta said: “We’re all so happy that Aaron has signed a new contract. The way Aaron has developed over the past two years has been exceptional, with his performances, contribution and overall adaptation to the club.

"It’s great that we’re continuing to build our future with our biggest talents in our young squad. We’re all looking forward to enjoying many more years of Aaron the player and the person at the football club.”

How much is Aaron Ramsdale now earning at Arsenal?

Ramsdale has been given a huge pay-rise.

According to The Times, Ramsdale was earning £60,000-per-week at the club.

He has doubled his wages and will now earn £120,000-per-week.

His contract will run until 2028, per journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who are the Premier League's highest-paid goalkeepers?

But where does Ramsdale's new wages compare to the Premier League's best goalkeepers?

We've listed the 20 highest-paid goalkeepers in England's top tier, per Capology, below...

=20. Robin Olsen | Aston Villa | £50,000-per-week

=20. Neto | Bournemouth | £50,000-per-week

=20. Alex McCarthy | Southampton | £50,000-per-week

=18. Edouard Mendy | Chelsea | £55,000-per-week

=18. Stefan Ortega | Manchester City | £55,000-per-week

=16. Adrian | Liverpool | £60,000-per-week

=16. Nick Pope | Newcastle United | £60,000-per-week

15. Lukasz Fabianski | West Ham United | £65,000-per-week

=13. Vicente Guaita | Crystal Palace | £75,000-per-week

=13. Fraser Forster | Tottenham Hotspur | £75,000-per-week

=11. Keylor Navas | Paris Saint-Germain (on loan at Nottingham Forest) | £90,000-per-week

=11. Bernd Leno | Fulham | £90,000-per-week

=8. Dean Henderson | Manchester United (on loan at Nottingham Forest) | £100,000-per-week

=8. Hugo Lloris | Tottenham Hotspur | £100,000-per-week

=8. Ederson | Manchester City | £100,000-per-week

=5. Alphonse Areola | West Ham United | £120,000-per-week

=5. Aaron Ramsdale | Arsena| | £120,000-per-week

=5. Emiliano Martinez | Aston Villa | £120,000-per-week

4. Jordan Pickford | Everton | £125,000-per-week

=2. Alisson Becker | Liverpool | £150,000-per-week

=2. Kepa Arrizalabaga | Chelsea | £150,000-per-week

1. David de Gea | Manchester United | £375,000-per-week

Aaron Ramsdale now fifth highest-paid goalkeeper in the Premier League

The Arsenal goalkeeper has jumped over the likes of Ederson and Lloris into the top five.

Only Pickford, Alisson, Kepa and De Gea earn more than Ramsdale after his contract extension.