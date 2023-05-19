The end of the Premier League campaign is almost upon us, so get ready for your social media feeds to be full of XIs.

Whether that be the best, the worst or the most disappointing XI, there’s a debate to be had.

Some players disappoint due to the lack of goals, their ever-growing poor performances at the back or their lack of involvement or effort.

And there is often a common denominator involved (especially with new transfers) - their transfer fee.

Football fans have come to expect to get more for what their club pays on their newest superstar, but sometimes that’s not how the cookie crumbles.

A Twitter user has posted their set of 11 players that have disappointed them this campaign; it’s fair to say that fans are less than pleased with some of the selections.

The Premier League’s most disappointing XI of the season

GK: Hugo Lloris

Lloris’ biggest showcase of disappointment came against Newcastle when he was substituted at half-time for conceding five goals inside the first 21 minutes.

Alongside that, their defensive numbers this season provides dismal reading.

Once Spurs’ number one was enlisted as one of the league’s best shot-stoppers but is now rarely involved in the conversation.

LB: Andy Robertson

The Scotsman has arguably been one of the more consistent formers for Liverpool in their tumultuous campaign, so this inclusion is a little unexpected.

Eight assists is still commendable for a full-back, though he has become a victim of his own success.

Regardless, Marc Cucurella of Chelsea is arguably a more fitting option, considering the optimism he brought along with him from Brighton.

CB: Kalidou Koulibaly

Despite their league position and their consecutive underperformances, Chelsea have conceded a third-best rank of just 41 goals.

And Koulibaly – alongside Thiago Silva – has played his part.

He’s not taken the Premier League by storm, admittedly, but he probably doesn’t deserve to be linked with the term ‘disappointing’.

CB: Harry Maguire

Being branded as ‘disappointing’ when the expectations from fans and pundits alike

Maguire’s game time at Manchester United has been limited since the arrival of new centre-backs and has featured just 15 times in the Premier League all campaign.

But in his irregular involvements, he’s not been anywhere near as catastrophic as people imagined him to be.

RB: Reece James

It might not sit comfortably with most football fans that someone who’s only featured in 16 games this season has been placed in the ‘most disappointing XI’.

Granted, James is hailed as one of the best right-backs in the league – maybe even the world – by some and so expectations are understandably high.

But there’s no way he should be anywhere near this line-up considering the attacking threat he’s provided for the west Londoners in his time played.

DM: Fabinho

Sure, Fabinho hasn’t been up to scratch this season, and he would most likely to be the first to admit that.

He seems to have turned it round as of late and has been integral to Liverpool’s late European push, being one of the club's more seasoned midfielders.

CM: Mason Mount

Similarly to his teammate Reece James, Mason Mount has not had a fruitful season in terms of availability, but there are others donning Chelsea blue who are more fitting of a place in this XI.

The Englishman still has the second most assists for the Blues and even has three goals added to his tally when his side have found goals hard to come by.

CM: Kalvin Phillips

The former Leeds midfield may have arrived in Manchester with a lot of expectations.

But considering he's only made a handful of appearances, he really hasn't had the opportunity to disappoint.

LW: Heung-min Son

Just like the left-back pick of Robertson, Son has become a victim of his own success.

In this case, it’s his continuous goalscoring exploits, but to have 15 domestic goal involvements is far from disappointing.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their side's third goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 12, 2022 in London, England.

ST: Darwin Nunez

It’s Nunez’s debut season (in completely new surroundings) and he still has 12 goal contributions in the Premier League.

Not a disappointment in our eyes, but instead quite an exciting project.

The Uruguayan talisman has brought more than just goals and has provided plenty more than a certain Brazilian residing at Tottenham who shall remain unnamed.

RW: Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have been particularly hapless in front of goal this term, but Sterling still has nine goal contributions to his name.

While these numbers are now world-beating, they are relatively commendable.

His goalless friend Mykhalio Mudryk, who cost an eye-watering figure, should probably take his place.