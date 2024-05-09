Highlights The nominees for the Premier League's Player of the Season award have been confirmed, with Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Declan Rice among them.

There are a couple of surprising omissions from the shortlist, including Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Newcastle forward Alexander Isak, Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk are also in contention.

The nominees are in for the Premier League's Player of the Season award and, while there are a couple of surprising omissions from the shortlist, there are plenty of familiar faces among the eight players named that might fancy their chances of taking home the gong.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is the most glaring absentee, while Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka might also feel hard done by not to be included, but there are representatives from both of their clubs, with City attackers Phil Foden and Erling Haaland in the mix as well as Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

GIVEMESPORT's Premier League Player of the Season rankings Ranking Player 8 Virgil van Dijk 7 Alexander Isak 6 Erling Haaland 5 Martin Odegaard 4 Ollie Watkins 3 Cole Palmer 2 Declan Rice 1 Phil Foden

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Four players have won the Premier League's Player of the Season award twice - Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and Kevin De Bruyne.

8 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

It took Virgil van Dijk a while to fully recover from the serious knee injury he suffered in 2020 but the Liverpool defender returned to something close to his best this season, playing a key role in dragging the Reds back up the table after a disappointing 2022-23 season in which they missed out on Champions League qualification.

Van Dijk won his first trophy since becoming club captain earlier this year, scoring the winning goal deep into injury time in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. Van Dijk's Liverpool contract is due to expire in 2025 but he has no intention of leaving Anfield any time soon, stating his desire to help the club in the post-Jurgen Klopp era. "There will be a big transition and I am part of that," Van Dijk said.

7 Alexander Isak

Newcastle United

Alexander Isak joined Newcastle in 2022 but his first season with the St James' Park club was impacted by a thigh injury that kept him out of action for three months. The Swede still scored at an impressive rate, with 10 goals in 22 Premier League appearances, but he has found another level this season.

Isak has netted 20 goals in 27 league games this time around, including 10 in his last nine appearances to climb up the top scorer standings and fire the Magpies up the table. He is currently third in the Golden Boot race, one goal behind Cole Palmer and five off Erling Haaland. Arsenal have been linked with a move for Isak this summer but Toon fans will be desperate to keep hold of their star striker.

6 Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Erling Haaland will likely end the season as the Premier League's top scorer for a second successive campaign but he has not been able to replicate the form he showed during his maiden season in England. Haaland set such high standards as City won the Treble that it was always unlikely that he would be able to reach those levels again the following year.

However, he still has 36 goals in all competitions including 25 in the top flight and in his last appearance he scored four times against Wolves. Haaland has faced criticism this season, most notably from Roy Keane, who said the level of his all-round game was like that of a League Two player, but City fans won't care as long as he keeps scoring goals at such an alarming rate.

5 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal

It is rare that a wonderkid goes on to realise their potential but Martin Odegaard is a perfect example of that happening. It's been almost a decade since Real Madrid agreed a deal to sign the youngster after he had just turned 16 and, while it didn't quite work out for him in Spain, there is no doubt that he is proving himself as one of the best players in the Premier League with Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta made Odegaard club captain in 2022 and he is a clear leader in the team, His contribution in matches is also not in question, with the Norwegian registering eight goals and eight assists in the league.

4 Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are enjoying a remarkable season and Ollie Watkins' brilliance is a huge reason behind that. The striker has scored 27 goals in all appearances, including 19 in the league, and his excellent form is expected to see him travel to the European Championship with England as Harry Kane's back-up.

Were Villa not on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League, Watkins would be hot property this summer given the amount of top clubs lacking a great goalscorer, but one suspects he will be keen to stick around to sample the biggest European nights under the lights at Villa Park next term.

3 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Cole Palmer has been simply excellent since swapping Manchester City for Chelsea last summer. Despite Pep Guardiola's reluctance to sell Palmer in the wake of Riyad Mahrez's move to Saudi Arabia, the youngster was intent on leaving the Etihad over a lack of game time.

Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea agreed to pay £42.5million for him considering his lack of senior experience, but Palmer quickly silenced any doubters and has clearly been Chelsea's best player during a difficult season for Mauricio Pochettino's young side. With 21 Premier League goals, he is second only to former teammate Haaland in the Golden Boot standings.

2 Declan Rice

Arsenal

It was clear that West Ham had a generational talent in Declan Rice and it was always a case of 'when' rather than 'if' they would end up selling him to a club that was more likely to be challenging for major honours.

Champions City registered their interest last summer but it was Arsenal who got a deal over the line, signing the midfielder for a mammoth £105million - a record fee for an English player. Rice has improved the Gunners' midfield significantly and has popped up with significant attacking contributions too, with seven league goals and nine league assists.

1 Phil Foden

Manchester City

Some football fans questioned whether it was the right thing for Phil Foden to stay at City during the early stages of his senior career, with many suggesting he would be better served by leaving his boyhood club on loan to gain first-team exposure.

That was never in Pep Guardiola's plan for Foden, though, and his careful nurturing of one the greatest talents ever to emerge from City's academy was more useful for the player's development than any loan move could have been. Foden has established himself as one of the most important players in one of the best teams in the world and not many people would argue against him being the best player in the Premier League this season.