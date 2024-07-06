Highlights The NBA 2024-25 MVP race is wide open with Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid as frontrunners.

The 2024-25 Rookie of the Year is uncertain due to an underwhelming draft class, with Alexandre Sarr, Zach Edey, Zaccharie Risacher, Dalton Knecht, and Reed Sheppard in the mix.

Victor Wembanyama is the favorite for the 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year award, with Rudy Gobert, Bam Adebayo, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Giannis Antetokounmpo as potential contenders.

With the NBA Draft in the rearview mirror and free agency in full swing, there is already plenty of buzz surrounding the league's 2024-25 season. Rosters are slowly coming together, and we're getting a clearer glimpse as to what to expect from certain teams and players next season.

While odds for the upcoming NBA season's most prestigious awards are always released during the offseason, sports betting's recent boom over the last few years has put even more eyes on the numbers for next season's Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year, among others.

As the league begins to shift past the aging superstars of the 2010s and ushers in a new era of talent unlike anything the NBA has seen before, the award odds are beginning to reflect that. The shortest odds for a player over 30 years old to win MVP are Stephen Curry's +5000, while LeBron James has become a complete afterthought in the race at +20000 as he enters his 22nd NBA season.

The superstars of the 2000s and 2010s have had great longevity in their careers, but it's clear the league is headed for a youth movement.

NBA MVP Award Odds

Nikola Jokić is the betting favorite to win

Nikola Jokić has embodied consistency throughout the 2020s, as he added his third MVP award in four seasons while leading the Denver Nuggets to another solid campaign, despite an early playoff exit. An argument could be made that the 29-year-old deserved the nod four years straight, and oddsmakers seem to agree that Jokić will be atop the running again next season.

NBA 2024-25 MVP Odds (via FanDuel) Player Odds Nikola Jokić +350 Luka Dončić +380 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +550 Giannis Antetokounmpo +550 Joel Embiid +600

With voter fatigue a possible factor in MVP results, the field is proving to be very close at the opening of the market. A number of superstars from across the league have a legitimate shot at bringing home the award, especially considering how hard it is to predict which team will rise from the Western Conference.

Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have yet to win an MVP award but were right on the tail of Jokić for the majority of last season's race. Joel Embiid split Jokić's award years by claiming his first MVP in 2023, while Giannis Anteteokounmpo brought home back-to-back awards in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Oddsmakers predict one of the more competitive MVP races this season with much of the coming season still up in the air. As the younger stars of the league begin to enter their primes, it would not be surprising to see a first-time winner in 2024-25.

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

There is no runaway favorite

Following one of the more forgettable NBA Drafts in recent memory, oddsmakers are having a hard time predicting who the top rookie will be next season. The odds compared to draft placement are all over the board, with the number one overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher, only holding the third-best odds to win Rookie of the Year.

Alexandre Sarr, selected second, has a close lead at +650 odds, a bit of a longshot for a preseason favorite. Zach Edey, the draft's last-minute riser, has soared up to second in odds after being a surprise lottery pick. Dalton Knecht, selected 17th by the Los Angeles Lakers, sits fourth, indicating the draft day gold the franchise may have struck with the Tennesee product.

NBA 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Odds (via FanDuel) Player Odds Alexandre Sarr +650 Zach Edey +680 Zaccharie Risacher +750 Dalton Knecht +850 Reed Sheppard +1000

Many of the top lottery picks are going to be a part of teams with playoff aspirations, meaning they may not have an incredibly large role in beginning their respective careers, especially considering the question marks surrounding this draft class. This should, however, result in a competitive race that clears the air on many prospects that will enter the NBA as somewhat unheralded.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Victor Wembanyama is a massive favorite

Victor Wembanyama put his unique defensive arsenal on full display in his first NBA season, only losing a close battle for Defensive Player of the Year to Rudy Gobert due to the San Antonio Spurs' pitiful team defense. Meanwhile, Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves were arguably the most well-rounded defensive unit in the league last season.

This year, though, oddsmakers do not doubt that the 7-foot-4 big man will claim his first award after easily notching his first All-Defense nomination as a rookie. Wembanyama's vertical length and shot-blocking ability intimidate defenders in a way no other player can match up to, and the odds show that.

NBA 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Odds (via BetOnline) Player Odds Victor Wembanyama -275 Rudy Gobert +800 Bam Adebayo +1200 Jaren Jackson Jr. +1400 Giannis Antetokounmpo +1400

Wembanyama's 3.6 blocks as a rookie will likely continue to increase in this fast-paced era of basketball as he continues to mature on defense. His ability to cover the perimeter and block three-pointers make the 20-year-old an unparalleled defensive weapon. With the Spurs looking to compete next season, the team's defense should improve, as well.

There are several elite defenders listed below Wembanyama that seemingly don't match up, when looking at the odds. Antetokounmpo and Gobert have both already claimed the award, decreasing their chances of a repeat. Gobert's reign as a shoo-in for the award has almost certainly come to an end, even if he produces another great season.

Bam Adebayo and Jaren Jackson Jr. have both proven themselves as two of the NBA's most versatile and anchoring defensive presences, but have yet to win a Defensive Player of the Year. Both players' performance over the last few seasons warrants consideration, but it will require an unexpectedly dominant defensive season to overtake Wembanyama.