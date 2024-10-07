NBC Sports presenter Rebecca Lowe has backed Thomas Frank and Roberto de Zerbi as potential replacements for Erik ten Hag should he leave Manchester United this season.

It’s been a dismal start to the 2024/25 campaign for the Red Devils as they sit 14th in the standings with just two wins from seven games. This is their worst start to a season in the Premier League era, as they’ve picked up eight points, which beats Ten Hag’s previous record of nine in the 2023/24 season.

As a result of United’s inconsistent form, questions continue to be levelled at the manager, who has been under pressure since last term. Despite an FA Cup triumph, the Manchester club ended last season in eighth.

Frank and De Zerbi Backed for United Job

Both have Premier League experience

Widespread reports over the summer indicated Ten Hag’s days at Old Trafford were numbered, however, following an in-depth review of the entire season, United’s hierarchy opted to stick with the Dutchman. The club’s faith in the 54-year-old was reflected in their spending in the transfer window, with five new additions totaling over €200million.

With speculation over Ten Hag’s future intensifying every week, conversations in the media and among fans have already centred around potential replacements. NBC’s Lowe believes former Brighton boss De Zerbi - labelled as “one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years" and "Unique" by Pep Guardiola - or even Brentford’s Frank, could be suitable candidates.

She told the Lowe down:

“I wouldn’t appoint Gareth Southgate as I don’t think he’s the right fit. I don’t think the United fans would be very excited about that. Tuchel doesn’t want it [the job], so you can’t go for him. “They’re never going to do it, and it would be a bit of a risk, but I quite fancy a Roberto De Zerbi, or a Thomas Frank even. I don’t hate that. But, it’s a big risk.”

De Zerbi has previously called former United striker Mason Greenwood "exceptional" following his summer move to Marseille from Old Trafford.

The Inter Milan boss had been linked with United

One name that has emerged as a potential replacement in recent weeks is Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi. The Italian guided the Serie A giants to a league title last season, and they were runners-up in the Champions League the campaign prior.

Reports over the last week have linked the 48-year-old with a move to the Premier League, with United the likely destination. A report from Italian outlet Sport Italia went as far as saying the Red Devils had approached Inzaghi with an offer to take over from Ten Hag with immediate effect.

Inter Milan's Serie A stats in 2024/25 Stat: Games played 7 League position 2nd Points 14 Wins 4 Draws 2 Defeats 1 Goal difference 7

Well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the situation, and he insists nothing is happening between United and Inzaghi. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he claimed no discussions have taken place between both parties, and he even went as far as saying there is ‘no chance’ of a move happening.

United return after the international break with the visit of Brentford, before they travel to face Turkish side Fenerbahce in the Europa League. Then, they are away at West Ham before Leicester City travel to Old Trafford for a round of 16 tie in the Carabao Cup.

All stats courtesy of BBC Sport (correct as of 07/10/24)