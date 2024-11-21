Andy Goldstein has claimed he has heard that Manchester City will not be found guilty of all 115 charges relating to breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

The talkSPORT pundit revealed he had ‘heard a whisper’ about the potential outcome of City’s case, which surprised his co-host Darren Bent:

“I've heard a whisper. I heard they're not going to be found guilty of all of them. It's a whisper. It’s unconfirmed.”

Bent responded:

“All of them? Wow, on national radio, you said that.”

Man City were charged in February 2023 with 115 breaches of Financial Fair Play rules, alleged to have occurred over a nine-year period from 2009. If found guilty, potential penalties range from fines to points deductions or, in the most severe scenario, relegation from the Premier League.

An independent hearing into the case officially began in September, but a verdict is not expected to be made public until spring 2025 at the earliest.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has consistently expressed his trust in the club’s hierarchy during the investigation and recently signed a new contract. The Spanish tactician agreed to a one-year extension, with an option for a further year until 2027, with an announcement expected in the coming days.

City’s form has dipped in recent weeks, with injuries contributing to four consecutive defeats across all competitions – the worst run of Guardiola’s managerial career.

Their slump before the international break left them five points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool. They next face 10th-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

In the Champions League, City have also faltered, sitting 10th in the table after dropping points away to Inter Milan and suffering a shock 4-1 defeat against Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon earlier in November.

Man City's Next Five Games Sat, Nov 23 Man City v Tottenham Premier League Tue, Nov 26 Man City v Feyenoord Champions League Sun, Dec 1 Liverpool v Man City Premier League Wed, Dec 4 Man City v Nottingham Forest Premier League Sat, Dec 7 Crystal Palace vs Man City Premier League

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-11-24.