TalkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein has revealed his belief that José Mourinho would be a 'terrible' appointment for Newcastle United, describing the veteran manager as a 'dinosaur'.

Mourinho is currently in charge of Turkish side Fenerabahce, who sit third in the Süper Lig, five points adrift of leaders Galatasaray after ten matches. However, the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League, and has specifically identified Newcastle as a club he'd like to take charge of.

The Portuguese coach reportedly met the Magpies' chariman Yasir Al-Rumayyan in March, and has maintained the connection with the Saudi Arabian since. While Eddie Howe remains in the St. James' Park hot-seat, if things were to turn sour for the Englishman, Mourinho could be there to pounce and take the role, a series of events Goldstein believes wouldn't be positive for the north-east club.

Goldstein: Mourinho Appointment Would be 'Terrible' for Newcastle

The ex-Real Madrid boss is keen on a return to England

Since leaving Tottenham in 2021, his last job in English football, Mourinho has overseen a successful two and a half year period at Roma, leading the Serie A side to European glory, in the form of the UEFA Conference League, in 2022. Now in the Fenerbahçe dugout, the 61-year-old has publicly expressed his desire to manage in the Premier League once again.

Newcastle represents a potential opportunity for the serial winner to add more silverware to his list of honours. The Tynesiders have improved tenfold under Howe, but are yet to lift a trophy since being acquired by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and Mourinho appears to be enticed by the prospect of being the man to bring glory to the Toon.

However, speaking on talkSPORT on Friday, Goldstein wasn't as optimistic about the outspoken manager's credentials at this point in his career:

"I think it'd be terrible for Newcastle [appointing Mourinho]. I think I understand why the owners would think that if you want to be a super club, you need a super manager. But do you not think he's a bit of a dinosaur now? I think football's passed him by, and I just wouldn't want a José Mourinho of now at my club, and I would imagine all Newcastle fans would feel the same."

Mourinho's Managerial Record Matches Managed 1,149 Wins 711 Draws 232 Losses 206 Win Percentage 61.9%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 09/11/2024