Arsenal were crowned 2023 Community Shield winners after defeating Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta had lost his previous seven meetings with former boss Pep Guardiola going into the game at Wembley Stadium. It looked as if that winless streak would continue when the Citizens took a late lead through Cole Palmer.

The City youngster cut inside in the 77th minute before deliciously curling the ball beyond Aaron Ramsdale and into the top corner.

Arsenal kept plugging away for an equaliser and, remarkably, were able to find the leveller with virtually the last kick of the game. Leandro Trossard tried his luck in the 11th minute of stoppage-time and his tame effort took a massive deflection off Manuel Akanji and nestled in the bottom corner.

The final whistle sounded shortly after and the game went to penalties. It was Arsenal who emerged triumphant on spot-kicks as they claimed their 17th Community Shield title.

Presenter's cheeky sign off in front of Roy Keane after Arsenal win Community Shield

Fabio Vieira came off the bench to strike the winning penalty for Arsenal. It is not the first time that someone with that surname has done that to win a trophy for the Gunners.

Back in 2005, Arsenal defeated a Manchester United side containing Roy Keane thanks to Patrick Vieira's successful spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

That moment 18 years ago will still not sit well with Keane, especially given Vieira was his arch-rival during their playing days.

The Irishman was working as a pundit for ITV during Arsenal's victory against City on Sunday. Presenter Mark Pougatch could not resist making reference to Vieira's winning penalty against United nearly two decade ago when signing off at the end of the show.

He said: “Vieira wins it from the spot against a Manchester team, we’ve heard that before! What’s it going to mean? We’ll find out, goodbye.”

Keane was looking at the ground but sent a cold glare in Pougatch's direction after his comment. View the moment below...

Roy Keane: Arsenal overpaid for Declan Rice

Arsenal smashed the British transfer record this summer when they signed Declan Rice from West Ham United in a £105m deal.

Keane has been critical of Rice in the past, claiming he had 'not had a great season' back in March. Prior to the Community Shield he questioned Arsenal's decision to pay so much for him.

He said: “If he is going to play a little higher up the pitch, I think he definitely has that quality in terms of adding more goals. He’s obviously got that physical strength, he can get in the box.

“They have obviously paid way too much for him. He’s certainly not worth over £100 million, Declan Rice, but a really good player.

“We’ll find out over the next year or two how good Declan is. He turns up every week, he is a big strong boy – again, you talk about that physicality, they lacked that in the last month or two (of last season).

“Has he got that really top quality in terms of seeing a pass and getting nine, 10 goals? We’ll soon find out.”