As the old saying goes, "Quarterback by day, politician by night."

Aaron Rodgers is a man known for many endeavors, both on and off the football field. On the gridiron, he's won a Super Bowl championship with the Green Bay Packers and accrued four NFL MVP awards. Off the field, he's been an eclectic figure, dabbling in podcasts, hosting game shows, and attending darkness retreats.

Recently, his exploits have veered into slightly more controversial territory, as he's engaged in some contentious political topics on online forums and in his appearances on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. It's brought Rodgers a lot of attention—both good and bad—and the New York Jets' quarterback doesn't appear to have much interest in slowing down on his political tour de force.

That's a rather brief preamble on one of the most talented and divisive quarterbacks in NFL history, but it does serve as context for Tuesday's bombshell news in the political sphere: presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced Aaron Rodgers as one of two frontrunners to be the Vice President on his ticket come the U.S. presidential elections this fall, according to the New York Times.

Rodgers is reportedly "welcoming" of Kennedy's overtures, which may be music to the ears of some, but a harsh dissonance to every Jets fan. For a team that's been dealing with the "Namath Curse" since Super Bowl 3, it wouldn't be the first time a franchise quarterback failed to live up to his promise in New York, but it would certainly be the oddest case.

Would Rodgers really abandon Jets for the Election Cycle?

Future HOF QB recently said he wanted to play into his mid-40s

According to the report (written by Rebecca Davis O'Brien), Kennedy has a shortlist of candidates he prefers to be his VP, which includes Rodgers and former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura:

Mr. Kennedy confirmed on Tuesday that the two men were at the top of his list. It is not clear if either has been formally offered the post, however, and Mr. Kennedy is still considering a shortlist of potential candidates, the people familiar with the discussions said. Mr. Kennedy said that he had been speaking with Mr. Rodgers 'pretty continuously' for the past month.

Kennedy's campaign has been an unorthodox one to this point. He's arguably more known for his conspiracy theories than his actual policies, which has made him a popular name among talking heads but an unpopular figure among more traditional voters.

Kennedy and Rodgers have both been vehement and public skeptics of the Covid-19 vaccine, which has been proven to be safe by numerous extensive government trials. They have also shared an interest in propagating conspiracies against the United States government.

"Okay," you're saying to yourself right now. "You've convinced me. I'm totally on board with my 12th favorite quarterback and JFK's nephew being my new Presidential ticket, but how likely is my favorite team to win this thing?"

Well, with President Joe Biden as the incumbent Democratic Party candidate and former President Donald Trump all but certain to be the Republican Party candidate, RFK is running as an Independent candidate. In the entire history of the United States of America, only one Independent Party candidate has ever won the general election: George Washington, a.k.a., the first President of the USA.

Because time is a flat circle and life is poetry, Rodgers does at least have some experience with winning it all for a team with a middling recent history. Back in 2010, Rodgers brought home the Packers' fourth Lombardi trophy, which was just their second title since winning the very first two Super Bowls (Washington did serve two terms, just saying).

So, though the odds may not be stacked in their favor, perhaps Rodgers can buck the trend. At least he's got more star power than anyone else currently in the race.

If there's a silver lining here for Jets fans, it's that Rodgers has gone on record multiple times expressing his desire to follow in Tom Brady's footsteps and play until the age of 45. Though he's entertaining RFK at this point in time, it still feels like the remotest of remote possibilities that he'll actually press pause on his football career to moonlight as a politician.

And, should the absolute doomsday scenario actually occur (in which Rodgers departs for at least a few months to campaign with RFK), at least the Jets signed Tyrod Taylor, right?

