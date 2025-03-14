LEIPZIG, Germany — The chase for UEFA Champions League qualification in the Bundesliga takes focus this weekend, with RB Leipzig hosting Borussia Dortmund . Both teams desperately need the points as the remaining fixture list shrinks.

There are just nine matches remaining in the Bundesliga season. Leipzig sit three points outside the top four, with Dortmund now seven points adrift. The match at Red Bull Arena on Saturday is crucial for both sides to climb back towards the top four.

“Since I got here, all I hear is Champions League, Champions League, Champions League. Nothing else,” Leipzig wing-back Ridle Baku told GIVEMESPORT in a media round-table. “It’s not an option to play Conference League or Europa League.”

Dortmund had a big week, advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals following a win over Lille. They travel to Leipzig with that boost, but on short rest.

Meanwhile, Leipzig have long been knocked out of this year’s Champions League. In domestic play, with two wins in their last 10, the urgency to correct course over the remaining games continues to increase.

“The pressure is always high,” Leipzig manager Marco Rose said. “Whether it is on the first the second matchday or later in the season. It is the same after wins and defeats. Because we have ambitious goals. But now at the end of the season when you run out of games and have to fight for your places, every game is damn important."

The match against Dortmund is Leipzig’s third in a row against teams directly vying for Champions League spots, failing to win the first two. Leipzig drew against Freiburg and lost to Mainz. Mainz are in third, now five points ahead of Leipzig, while Freiburg are in fifth, two points ahead.

"Dortmund played well in Lille and deserved their win,” Rose said. “We're going through similar issues as them, both struggling for consistency. Tomorrow is a clash of two sides with very clear goals. We want to win and stay in the hunt. BVB are our direct competition, but we're feeling optimistic and believe that we can take all three points."

A win on Saturday would go a long way towards achieving their goals.

“We’re playing at home, we have an advantage with the fans,” Baku said. “We need to create, we need to have energy, we need to make it difficult for Dortmund to get into the game. The most important thing is to perform 100 percent, or it will be very difficult for us because they have a lot of quality.”

Beyond the weekend, Leipzig are in the DFB Pokal semifinal. The chance for silverware remains. On the league fixture list still includes Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Reunion at Red Bull Arena

For Baku, Saturday is a reunion with his former manager Kovac.

The pair worked together for almost two years at Wolfsburg before Kovac was sacked last March. Baku departed the club for Leipzig this winter.

“Niko is tough, oh man,” Baku said with a smile. “Hard in training, he’s a good guy. I loved to play for him. The Dortmund players run a lot, otherwise there is a problem! I wish him all the best— Not on Saturday, but the rest of the season!”