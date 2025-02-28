FC Barcelona continue their La Liga title chase when they host Real Sociedad on Sunday, hoping to get revenge after losing the reverse fixture back in November.

Barca are fresh off a dramatic first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, drawing 4-4 with Atlético Madrid in a back-and-forth affair at the Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys in Barcelona on Tuesday.

The old foes will renew hostilities in early April in the second leg at the Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

The Catalans defeated Las Palmas 2-0 in league action last weekend, with Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres pitching in the goals.

They still sit atop the La Liga table on 54 points, tied with Real Madrid but ahead on goal differential.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their cup semifinal at the Reale Arena in Donostia. They did, however, beat Leganes 3-0 in the league last weekend, despite struggling for consistent form since the turn of the New Year.

The Basque club have lost six of their 14 games in 2025, including defeats to La Liga strugglers Valencia and Getafe.

Sociedad currently find themselves in ninth place in the standings with 34 points — one point off the final European qualification spot.

Where to Watch FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.

When : Sunday, March 2 – 10:15AM ET / 7:15AM PT

: Sunday, March 2 – 10:15AM ET / 7:15AM PT Where : Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona

: Estádio Olímpico Lluis Companys, Barcelona Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Betting Odds

FC Barcelona to win: -420

Draw: +490

Real Sociedad to win: +900

Both teams to score (Yes/No): +106 / -134

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +144 / -178

Robert Lewandowski first goalscorer: +250

Raphinha anytime goalscorer: +430

Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer: +1100

Lamine Yamal to score or assist: -120

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Real Sociedad Projected Lineup vs FC Barcelona

Imanol Alguacil will be without star Takefusa Kubo on Sunday as the Japanese winger serves a suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Expect La Real to take up a more defensive formation, loading up the middle with five players, including in-demand holding midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Former Manchester City man Sergio Gomez could get the start on the wing to provide some width in attack.

Mikel Oyarzabal — who scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2024 Euro final against England — should once again start as the lone striker.

Real Sociedad predicted lineup (4-5-1): Alex Remiro (GK) – Jon Aramburu, Igor Zubeldia, Aritz Elustondo, Javi Lopez – Ander Barrenetxea, Pablo Marin, Martin Zubimendi, Luka Sucic, Sergio Gomez – Mikel Oyarzabal.

Injuries/suspensions: Jon Pacheco (muscle), Arsen Zakharyan (thigh), Nayef Aguerd (yellow card accumulation), Takefusa Kubo (yellow card accumulation).

FC Barcelona Projected Lineup vs Real Sociedad

Hansi Flick should have a full-strength squad at his disposal for the weekend clash.

Ronald Araujo is likely to return to the starting 11 after sitting out the tie with Atleti in midweek — likewise for Robert Lewandowski, who sat in favor of Ferran Torres.

Frenkie De Jong should be selected to line up in midfield alongside Pedri, who has been in exceptional form since the start of the year.

FC Barcelona predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny (GK) – Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde – Frenkie De Jong, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha – Robert Lewandowski.

Injuries: Marc-André ter Stegen (knee), Marc Bernal (ACL), Andreas Christensen (calf).