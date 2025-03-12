Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will travel to Jamaica on Thursday for the second leg of their Concacaf Round of 16 tie with Cavalier FC.

Miami head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that Messi will be in the squad for the trip, despite initial doubts about whether he will travel to the Caribbean for the return leg.

The Argentine superstar has not played a part in either of the Herons' last three games, although he was an unused substitute in their 1-0 win over Charlotte FC over the weekend.

Mascherano told reporters on Wednesday that his captain has been a full participant in training, and his match fitness will be assessed ahead of kickoff on Thursday.

“Leo Messi will travel with us to Jamaica. Tomorrow, we’ll decide whether he starts or comes off the bench. He trained very well this morning, completed the entire session with the team and the feelings are good.” – Javier Mascherano

Miami have not missed their leader too much in recent weeks, however, stringing together four wins in a row after settling for a frustrating 2-2 draw with New York City FC on Opening Day of the 2025 MLS Season.

They currently sit second in the Eastern Conference on seven points, two behind leaders Philadelphia Union .

Miami were 2-0 winners over Cavalier FC in the first leg, played at Chase Stadium in South Florida last week, thanks to goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez.

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs Cavalier FC

When : Thursday, March 13 – 8PM ET / 5PM PT

: Thursday, March 13 – 8PM ET / 5PM PT Where : National Stadium, Kingston

: National Stadium, Kingston Where to watch in the United States : FS1, Tubi, TUDN (Spanish)

: FS1, Tubi, TUDN (Spanish) Where to watch in Central America : Disney+, ESPN

: Disney+, ESPN Where to watch in the Caribbean: Disney+, ESPN

Inter Miami vs Cavalier FC Betting Odds

Inter Miami to win: -460

Draw: +500

Cavalier FC to win: +850

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -134 / +104

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +104 / -146

Inter Miami Projected Lineup vs Cavalier FC

Expect Messi to start on the bench on Thursday, as Mascherano looks to ease the No. 10 back into match fitness.

Julian Gressel could be the one to benefit from the decision, starting in a front three alongside Luis Suárez and the red-hot Tadeo Allende, who has goals in four consecutive games.

Fellow newcomer Telasco Segovia could get another start in the midfield three, while right-back Gonzalo Lujan is set for a second consecutive start after a strong performance against Charlotte on Sunday.

Inter Miami predicted lineup (4-3-3): Oscar Ustari (GK) – Gonzalo Lujan, Ian Fray, David Martinez, Jordi Alba – Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets, Telasco Segovia – Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez, Tadeo Allende.

Injuries: Marcelo Weigandt (hamstring), Robert Taylor (hamstring), Fafa Picault (hamstring), Maximiliano Falcon (quad).