After picking up their first win of the 2025 MLS season on Sunday, Inter Miami CF are back in action in midweek, hosting Jamaican club Cavalier FC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 on Thursday.

Miami traveled to Texas for Matchday 2 of the MLS campaign over the weekend — without Lionel Messi — and laid a 4-1 beatdown on the Houston Dynamo , thanks to a Telasco Segovia brace and a vintage Luis Suárez golazo.

Herons' head coach Javier Mascherano decided to leave Messi at home so the superstar can rest after Miami's busy few weeks. Mascherano insisted prior to the game that the 2024 MLS MVP is not injured.

Messi and Miami settled for a frustrating 2-2 draw with New York City FC on Opening Day, saved by an incredible solo effort and assist by the magic man in the dying seconds of the game.

An angry Messi confronted the referee and a NYCFC assistant coach at full-time, and was later fined by Major League Soccer for his outburst.

Miami beat Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on aggregate in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup to book their date with Cavalier FC.

Cavalier FC are located in Kingston and are currently fourth in the Jamaican Premier League table. They are the winners of the 2024 Concacaf Caribbean Cup, which secured them a first-round bye for this year's edition of the continental tournament.

The second leg of the tie will be played in Kingston's National Stadium, where all 35,000 tickets have already sold out . Cavalier typically play their games in a 3,000-seat stadium in the nation's capital.

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs Cavalier FC

When : Thursday, March 6 – 8PM ET / 5PM PT

: Thursday, March 6 – 8PM ET / 5PM PT Where : Chase Stadium, Miami

: Chase Stadium, Miami Where to watch in the United States : FS1, Tubi, TUDN (Spanish)

: FS1, Tubi, TUDN (Spanish) Where to watch in Central America : Disney+, ESPN

: Disney+, ESPN Where to watch in the Caribbean: Disney+, ESPN

Inter Miami vs Cavalier FC Betting Odds

Inter Miami to win: -4000

Draw: +1600

Cavalier FC to win: +6000

Both teams to score (Yes/No): +178 / -235

Over/Under 3.5 goals: -200 / +142

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Inter Miami Projected Starting Lineup vs Cavalier FC

Mascherano was largely non-committal about Lionel Messi's involvement for Thursday, but reassured reporters that the Argentine forward is fit and has been training normally with the squad.

Expect to see Messi in the starting lineup tomorrow as Miami look to take a commanding lead into Jamaica next week — and potentially leave their captain behind for additional rest.

Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende should start once again after standout performances on Sunday, with youngster David Ruiz potentially rotating into the lineup as well.

Ian Fray, who received a red card for a skirmish after the final whistle against Houston, should be back on the defensive line in front of keeper Oscar Ustari.

Inter Miami predicted lineup (4-4-2): Oscar Ustari (GK) – Ian Fray, Tomas Aviles, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba – Tadeo Allende, David Ruiz, Sergio Busquets, Telasco Segovia – Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

Injuries: Marcelo Weigandt (hamstring), Fafa Picault (hamstring).