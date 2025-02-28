Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will look to notch their first win of the 2025 MLS season when they travel to Texas to take on Houston Dynamo on Sunday evening.

The 2024 Supporters' Shield winners beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 (4-1 on aggregate) on Tuesday in Miami in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup first round. Miami scored all three of their goals in the first half, starting with a beautiful volley by Messi.

The Herons will face Jamaican club Cavalier FC in the Round of 16, with the first leg coming in South Florida on March 13.

Inter settled for a frustrating 2-2 draw with New York City FC to open the new MLS campaign on Saturday. Tomas Aviles' 23rd minute red card opened the door for the Pigeons, who managed to overturn a 1-0 deficit and go ahead 2-1 early in the second frame.

It would take another heroic effort from Messi to salvage a point for his side, assisting Telasco Segovia's 100th minute effort to split the spoils.

The Argentine was visibly upset after the draw, protesting profusely to the referee — and receiving a yellow card for his choice of words — before getting into a minor physical encounter with a NYCFC coach.

Major League Soccer announced later that the 37-year-old has been fined an undisclosed amount for "violating the hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy."

Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, were defeated 2-1 by Texas rivals FC Dallas at home on Matchday 1.

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo

When : Sunday, March 2 – 7PM ET / 4PM PT

: Sunday, March 2 – 7PM ET / 4PM PT Where : Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston Where to watch in North America: Apple TV+

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo Betting Odds

Inter Miami to win: +145

Draw: +250

Houston Dynamo to win: +160

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -205 / +158

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +148 / -182

Lionel Messi first goalscorer: +440

Luis Suarez anytime goalscorer: +165

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Houston Dynamo Projected Lineup vs Inter Miami

Houston Dynamo predicted lineup (4-4-2): Andrew Tarbell (GK) – Griffin Dorsey, Ethan Andrew Bartlow, Obafemi Fela Awodesu, Daniel Steres – Franco Escobar, Artur, Jack McGlynn, Ibrahim Aliyu – Ezequiel Ponce, Amine Bassi.

Injuries: Nelson Quinones (knee), Lawrence Ennali (knee).

Inter Miami Projected Lineup vs Houston Dynamo

Inter Miami predicted lineup (4-4-2): Oscar Ustari (GK) – Marcelo Weigandt, Ian Fray, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba – Benjamin Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo, Taddeo Allende – Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

Injuries/suspensions: Tomas Aviles (red card), Drake Callender (abductor), David Martinez (ankle), Yannick Bright (thigh).