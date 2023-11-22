Highlights The NFL Thanksgiving is back once again, but this year there's an added bonus: the league's inaugural Black Friday game, featuring a divisional matchup between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to defeat the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving, but divisional games are always hard to predict, and the Commanders' potent passing attack can keep them in any game.

The San Francisco 49ers are predicted to have a dominant win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night with the return of key players and strong showings in recent games.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Week 12 kicks off this Thursday on Thanksgiving and there are going to be a few division matchups to watch, so, whether the turkey is in the oven, on your plate, or in your stomach, turn on the TV to watch some football. Also, for the first time, there is going to be a game on Black Friday as well.

The Green Bay Packers are going to take on the Detroit Lions to start out the afternoon. Then, the Washington Commanders will battle it out with the Dallas Cowboys, and finally, to end the night, the San Francisco 49ers are going to go up against the Seattle Seahawks. Sounds like a great lineup on Turkey Day. For Black Friday, the New York Jets will play the Miami Dolphins, and we will preview each one of these games to get you ready for Thursday.

Read more:Why the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers (November 23, 12:30pm)

Prediction: Detroit Lions 34 Green Bay Packers 17

The Lions have had a terrific season, but the Packers are having the exact opposite, not to mention Detroit already beat Green Bay in Week 4, 34-20. So, the Lions come in as a predictable 7.5-point favorite with -375 moneyline odds while Green Bay is +300. The Motor City team is 8-2, which is the first time they’ve had an 8-2 record in the Super Bowl era.

Both teams are coming off of big wins. The Lions just beat another division rival, the Chicago Bears. Even though Detroit beat Chicago, they did not play great. The Lions made a lot of mistakes and ended up 12 points down with four minutes left in the fourth, but the guys engineered an impressive comeback and grabbed another W.

As far as the Packers are concerned, their offense is finally clicking. Jordan Love had the best game of his career in Week 11. He threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions to grab the 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. But, unfortunately for the Packers, RB Aaron Jones suffered an MCL injury and is unlikely to play on Thanksgiving. His absence will not go unnoticed.

Despite Green Bay’s offense not playing too hot this season, they actually have one of the better defenses in the league. They allow 20.2 points per game, which is the 10th-best mark in the NFL. However, the Packers' 28th-ranked rush defense faces a tough matchup with Detroit's fifth-ranked rushing offense. Green Bay will struggle to keep the Lions' offense off the field, so we're going to give the win to the home team.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders (November 23, 4:30pm)

Prediction: Washington Commanders 28 Dallas Cowboys 24

After the NFC North action, we move on to the NFC East. The 7-3 Cowboys come up against the 4-7 Commanders. It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving if “America's Team” didn’t take the field. The Cowboys are 11-point favorites with -600 moneyline odds, while Washington is +425 on the moneyline.

Dallas has had some disappointing losses this season, but for the most part, they’re playing great football. They're coming off of a dominant win against the Carolina Panthers, but to be fair, almost everyone this season who played the Panthers has won.

Dallas QB Dak Prescot has been pretty solid during this campaign. He had an excellent game in Week 10 against the New York Giants, throwing for a season high 404 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. If the Washington defense can keep CeeDee Lamb out of the end zone and contain Tony Pollard, they might have a chance to pull off the upset.

The Commanders could very well do both of those things. Lamb has been one of the best wideouts in the NFL this year, but he suffered an ankle injury last week, and despite his claims that "he's straight", three days isn't much time to get over the issue. If he goes down, Prescott is in trouble, because Lamb has about as many receiving yards this year as Dallas' next three top receivers.

The Cowboys' 3.0 yards per carry in the fourth will also allow the Commanders to stay in the game, as will Prescott's penchant for fourth quarter turnovers: his three fourth-quarter INTs are tied for seventh-most, and they also represent half of his six picks on the year. His passer rating also drops from 104 in general to 89.3 in the fourth. We like the Commanders to stay close and pull one out at the end.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (November 23, 8:20pm)

Prediction: San Francisco 49ers 42 Seattle Seahawks 7

To wrap up Thanksgiving night, we’re headed to the Pacific Northwest for an NFC West showdown where Seattle will host San Francisco. The Niners went on a three-game losing streak that raised a lot of questions, but they've come back from their bye week with a vengeance. Several crucial players, including All-Pros Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams have returned, and they traded for defensive end Chase Young on November 1. Since then, they have once again looked unstoppable.

Seattle, on the other hand, just came off a disappointing one-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams. On top of that, Geno Smith suffered an elbow injury in the game. He went back in afterward, but he remains questionable for Week 12. It is vital that Smith plays in order for the Seahawks to have a chance against the 7-3 Niners.

Speaking of the 49ers, they are starting to look like the team they were at the beginning of the season when they were on a 5-0 run. San Fran has won their last two and are trying to make it three come Thursday. Brock Purdy is back to doing Brock Purdy things.

Of course, let's not forget about the guys that make Purdy look so good. Christian McCaffrey's touchdown streak ended, but he's still been a juggernaut. Having Samuel and Williams in the lineup has been a boon as well, with Purdy specifically thankful that his left tackle Williams has returned, considering his ugly numbers under pressure.

San Francisco is a 6.5-point favorite in this matchup and the moneyline for the 49ers is -333, while the Seahawks offer +245 odds. With the 49ers close to full health and Smith unlikely to be at 100 percent, the Niners should have no problem winning big at Lumen Field. They'll have extra incentive too, because if Seattle wins, they'll be tied with the 49ers atop the division. Kyle Shanahan can't have that.

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins (November 24, 3:00pm)

Prediction: Miami Dolphins 48 New York Jets 7

For the first time, once Thanksgiving is over, you don’t have to wait until Sunday for more NFL action. There will be one more game on Black Friday to cap off the holiday, and that will be the 7-3 Miami Dolphins against the 4-6 New York Jets. The Dolphins are the obvious favorites in this one. They are expected to win by at least a touchdown (but probably a bit more.)

The Jets are just having an all-around rough time this season. Aaron Rodgers went down almost immediately in Week 1, and it has been an uphill battle for New York ever since. They’re currently on a three-game losing streak and Miami is a really tough team to beat when you’re in a slump.

Zach Wilson is out, and Tim Boyle is in. Wilson has had a couple of solid games, but for the most part, he really hasn’t been showing up for the Jets. So, they are looking at Boyle to lead this team. This offense has been bad this season, and there’s really no way to sugar coat that unfortunate fact. They have scored just two touchdowns in their last 52 drives. Yeesh.

New York’s defense is still one of the stingiest in the league, but they're on the field so much that you can understand when they stop bending and start breaking. If they play like they did against the Bills in Week 11 when they gave up a season-high 32 points, they will have no chance.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have been one of the biggest overachievers this year. They have lost a couple of big ones, but for the most part, Mike McDaniel’s squad is playing good football. Their offense is just downright outstanding. But they do have some key players who are questionable going into Week 12.

De’Von Achane is likely to miss the game, and Raheem Mostert and Tyreek Hill are both questionable, though it would be surprising to see either of the latter two actually sit out. New York has arguably the best pass defense in football, but they have really struggled to stop the run. While rabid shoppers are tearing up department stores all over New York and New Jersey, Mostert will be at MetLife having himself a day. Don't be surprised to see him hit the surf in the end zone more than once.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Zach Wilson benched by New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh