Arsenal stand a tremendous chance of making a winning start to their UEFA Champions League Last 16 tie against PSV Eindhoven when they travel to the Netherlands for the first leg at the Philips Stadium on Tuesday night (Central European Time).

There is nothing in the hosts’ recent or longer-term form to suggest that they will be a match for the Gunners. Arsenal do not have every single factor in their favour, but they have enough to suggest that they should secure a win to take back to the Emirates Stadium for the return fixture next Wednesday (March 12).

Result on the Night Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline PSV Eindhoven 4.0 3/1 +300 The Draw 3.6 13/5 +260 Arsenal 2.05 21/20 +105

Looking at PSV’s domestic form first, there is little for the home fans to get excited about. They are currently second in the Eredivisie, eight points behind leaders AFC Ajax .

Ajax's considerable lead has primarily built up because PSV’s recent form has been so poor — they have gone four league games without a win (W0-D3-L1), losing 3-2 at Go Ahead Eagles last weekend. Since the start of the year, PSV’s record in the Dutch top flight is a dismal W1-D4-L2.

Their Champions League form is more encouraging, otherwise they would not have made it this far. In the playoff round, they won 4-3 on aggregate against Juventus , the second leg going to extra-time after PSV had leveled up the tie by winning 2-1 in 90 minutes.

While manager Peter Bosz and his players were rightly praised for going through, an extra-time win over a Juventus side that has been off the pace the entire season in Serie A does not mean the hosts are equipped to win at home to Arsenal.

It is also worth noting that Arsenal were the better side during the group phase, which ran from September through to January. Mikel Arteta’s side finished third in the table, behind only Liverpool and FC Barcelona , with a formidable W6-D1-L1 record. PSV finished five points and 11 positions below them.

There is some concern that, when Arsenal dropped points, they did so away from home: they lost 1-0 at Inter Milan , and drew 0-0 at Atalanta . But after those early setbacks, they embarked on a four-game winning streak on the road to sign out of the group phase, a run that included wins at Sporting (5-1) and Girona (2-1).

Best bet

As our odds table above shows, Arsenal are favourites to win on the night. They are 2.05 (21/20) to secure a first-leg lead, while PSV are 4.0 (3/1) to do the same. The Draw is available at 3.5 (13/5).

At an odds-against price, we are happy to support the visitors. Their recent Champions League wins at Sporting and Girona show that Arteta’s players know how to win on the road, while PSV’s domestic downturn in form is a genuine concern for the home side.

Top selection – Arsenal to win (2.05)

High Goals Would Be No Surprise

PSV’s record in the competition so far this season points towards this being a high-scoring encounter.

Seven of the Dutch side’s 10 2024-25 Champions League games have featured three or more goals (in 90 minutes), including both legs of their recent playoff win vs Juventus.

Significantly, four of PSV's five Champions League home games have featured three or more goals. The games in question are: PSV 4-0 Girona (Nov 5), PSV 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk (Nov 27), PSV 3-2 Liverpool (Jan 29), and their 2-1 90-minute win over Juventus (Feb 19).

The only PSV home game that did not break the Over 2.5 Goals barrier was their first of the season, when they drew 1-1 vs Sporting (Oct 1). The average goals-per-game count across their five Champions League home matches is 3.8.

Arsenal games have been lower-scoring, but not by a considerable margin. Four of their eight Champions League group phase games had three or more goals, including two of their four away games. The average goals-per-game count across their four away fixtures was a more moderate 2.5 goals.

Number of Goals in the Game (90 Minutes Only) Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Over 2.0 1.5 (1/2) Over 2.5 2.01 (101/100) Over 3.0 2.7 (17/10) Over 3.5 3.5 (5/2) Over 4.0 5.8 (24/5)

Best bet

As our table above shows, Over 2.5 Goals is available at an odds-against price. Over 2.5 Goals is a tempting selection, primarily because PSV have both scored and conceded so freely in home matches in this competition this season.

Our reservations relate to Arsenal’s defensive prowess. Under Arteta, the Gunners are often adept at shutting down opponents, meaning PSV may not have things their own way in the final third as much as they have in Champions League home games so far.

For that reason, we have decided — just about — to leave this market alone.

Back Arsenal to Score Well

If, like us, you expect a winning performance from Arsenal, the Total Away Goals market may be a better option than the Over 2.5 Goals market.

We noted that Arsenal failed to score in their first two Champions League away games of the season (0-1 at Inter, 0-0 at Atalanta). But they were far more prolific in their next two away fixtures, vs Sporting and Girona.

We expect a positive performance from visitors that will be confident of securing a first-leg lead. Throw in the fact that PSV have defended poorly at home in the Champions League this season, and also generally in 2025 — they have conceded a remarkably high 29 goals in 14 games in all competitions since the turn of the year — and the chances of Arsenal enjoying themselves in front of goal look good.

Best bet

Arsenal can be backed at 2.1 (11/10) to score at least two goals in the game.

We are very happy to take the odds-against price available on them doing so, as we expect them to cause PSV’s leaky defence plenty of problems.

Top selection - Over 1.5 in the Total Away Goals market (2.1)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 03/03/2025