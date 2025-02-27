Real Madrid travel to Seville to take on Real Betis on Saturday as they look to keep pace at the top of the La Liga table.

Madrid are fresh off a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday, with youngster Endrick potting the only goal of the contest.

The two clubs will renew hostilities next week in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos are currently tied on 54 points with FC Barcelona at the top of the league standings, with the Catalans having the edge thanks to a greater goal differential.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad defeated Girona 2-0 in their last La Liga outing, thanks to a breathtaking volley by captain Luka Modrić.

Real Betis, meanwhile, were 2-1 winners over Getafe last weekend, with former Real Madrid man Isco scoring a brace to lead his side to a second-consecutive league win.

The Beticos currently find themselves in seventh place in the table, just one spot below the final European qualification spot — held by Rayo Vallecano, who are tied on points with Betis, but have a one-goal advantage in the goal differential column.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis

Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.

When : Saturday, March 1 – 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT

: Saturday, March 1 – 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT Where : Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville

: Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Betting Odds

Real Madrid to win: -140

Draw: +300

Real Betis to win: +330

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -196 / +152

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +134 / -162

Kylian Mbappé first goalscorer: +330

Vinicius Jr anytime goalscorer: +135

Isco to score or assist: +170

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Real Betis Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

Betis boss Manuel Pelegrini has a number of injury issues to deal with, but should still be able to field a strong squad for Real Madrid's visit.

Winter signing Antony should be among the starters after the red card he received in the game against Getafe was rescinded. Joining him in the attack should be another big winter signing in former Columbus Crew star striker Cucho Hernandez .

Isco is likely to be the one pulling the strings on offense against his former club, while USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso is in line to get another start at the base of midfield.

Real Betis predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Adrian (GK) – Youssouf Sabaly, Marc Bartra, Diego Llorente, Ricardo Rodriguez – Johnny Cardoso, Sergi Altimira – Antony, Isco, Jesus Rodriguez – Cucho Hernandez.

Injuries: Adbe Ezzalzouli (knock), Giovani Lo Celso (leg), Marc Roca (foot), Pablo Fornals (knock), Nobel Mendy (knee), Hector Bellerin (knock), William Carvalho (ACL), Angel Ortiz (ankle).

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Real Betis

Madrid will be without Jude Bellingham once again as he serves the last of a three-game suspension for a straight red.

That could mean that Luka Modrić gets another start in midfield, likely joined by Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde. Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr. should be reunited in attack after the Frenchman sat out Wednesday's trip to Donostia.

Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo have picked up injuries this week and will miss the weekend's clash with Betis.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vázquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy – Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modrić, Federico Valverde – Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Injuries/suspensions: Dani Carvajal (knee), Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Ceballos (leg), Jesus Vallejo (thigh), Jude Bellingham (straight red card).