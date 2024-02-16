Highlights Damian Lillard aims to defend his three-point contest title against a stacked lineup of talented shooters.

The three-point contest has become a top event at All-Star Weekend, featuring star talent and record-breaking performances.

Skill and accuracy from long-range are crucial for NBA players, and any contestant has a chance to win the contest, including under-the-radar players like Malik Beasley.

There's really nothing like the excitement and adrenaline that reverberates from the Three-Point Shootout. The expansion and emphasis on three-pointers in the modern game has resulted in a contest that genuinely reflects the best shooters in the world. Whether it's a high-volume shooter like Donovan Mitchell or a talented seven-footer like Lauri Markkanen, accurate snipers come in all shapes and sizes these days.

In 2023, Damian Lillard came away with his first three-point contest victory by defeating Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield in the final round. While Lillard already ranks very highly in career threes made among active players, winning the contest solidified him in the pantheon of great shooters from this era.

He returns in 2024 to defend his title against Mitchell, Markkanen, Haliburton, Malik Beasley, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Trae Young. Each contestant possesses a unique cadence and rhythm as a shooter - will one of them be able to supplant Lillard as champion and begin a reign of their own?

3-point contest over the years

The contest has expanded with multiple money balls

When considering which All-Star Weekend event deserves the most attention, the three-point contest has reigned at the top over the past few seasons. It's mainly due to the inclusion of star talent in the field, which the dunk contest does not always feature.

No longer a "warmup" for the main event, it is now just as, or more, exciting than anything else on Saturday night. Shooters are just on a different level in this generation - it seems like a new record is set or approached every year.

Recent Three-Point Contest History Year Winner Final Round Score 2019-20 Buddy Hield 27 2020-21 Stephen Curry 28 2021-22 Karl-Anthony Towns 29 2022-23 Damian Lillard 26

Last season, Haliburton posted the highest mark in the competition: he dropped 31 of a possible 40 points in the opening round, putting on a dazzling shooting display with his quick, set shot jumper. Since the inclusion of two additional, Mountain Dew money balls (worth three points each) a couple of years back, the suspense has heightened for both rounds of the competition.

A star-studded field of contestants

Six current all-stars are featured in this year's contest

Lillard is looking to become the first repeat winner since Miami's Jason Kapono in 2008. It won't come without resistance though. Indiana's star, Haliburton, is looking to avenge his loss from a season ago after coming up short. His form and lack of wasted motion on his shot present a clear opportunity for him to catch fire and lead the way.

Towns, who became the first 7-footer in NBA history to win the contest a couple of years ago, is back to reclaim a crown he never lost (did not participate in 2023 due to injury).

Like Haliburton, the ease of his shot release allows for limited fatigue. Towns is able to conserve energy while getting into an optimal rhythm, especially from the elbow and corner. There are a few other wildcards in this year's field, including Knicks first-time All-Star Brunson, as well as Young, Mitchell, Markkanen, and Beasley.

Brunson is having a breakout year across the board, including shooting a career-best 41 percent from three-point land. However, one drawback is that it's his first competition, which normally plays a part in the outcome.

2024 Contest Participants • Three-Point Percentages Contestant 2023-24 Career Damian Lillard 34.4% 37.1% Karl-Anthony Towns 43.6% 40.0% Tyrese Haliburton 40.0% 40.6% Donovan Mitchell 36.1% 36.5% Trae Young 371.% 35.4% Jalen Brunson 41.1% 39.2% Lauri Markkanen 40.4% 37.5% Malik Beasley 44.9% 387.%

Young, Mitchell, and Markkanen all made their contest debuts in recent years, so they already know what to expect. Each of them possesses the tools to at least make it to the second round. Young could have the best chance of the trio though - his release is easy, and he should thrive shooting deep balls, which fall right into his range.

Beasley might fly under the radar in such a stacked lineup, but it's unwise to rule him out just yet. Before the recent boon of all-stars making their mark in the three-point shootout, it was primarily dominated by role players and shooting specialists.

A career 38 percent shooter with the majority of his attempts coming from downtown, Beasley fits right into that same mold. He's looking to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Kapono, Daequan Cook, Voshon Lenard, and Tim Legler from previous years.

What makes the contest so riveting is the lack of divide between stars and role players from a skill standpoint. Having an accurate long-range game is almost a prerequisite for any productive NBA player in 2024. While the odds may paint a different picture, someone like Beasley has just as good of a chance of winning as Lillard.

Witnessing it all unfold is both the beauty of the contest and the mystique of all-star weekend alike. In the greatest showcase for outside shooters, either Beasley or one of his all-star opponents will be etched in the history books forever.