Highlights Mac McClung aims to become the first back-to-back dunk contest winner since 2016.

Jaylen Brown, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Jacob Toppin are all vying for the dunk contest crown.

This year's dunk contest has the potential to be one of the best showcases in recent years.

Since the 1980s, the NBA's dunk contest has been their flagship event of NBA All-Star Weekend. In recent years, however, a lack of marquee names and changes to its format has hindered its impression on fans.

Still, it remains as the primetime staple on Saturday night - this year's field is looking to capitalize on the positive momentum from last year, when G League star Mac McClung stole the show with his performance.

Representing the Osceola Magic, Orlando's G League affiliate, McClung is aiming to become the first back-to-back contest winner since Zach LaVine achieved the feat in 2016. It won't come easy, though; Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat, and the New York Knicks' Jacob Toppin are all vying for the crown.

In a showdown that normally crowns a household name upon its conclusion, which player will stand out when the lights shine brightest?

McClung's 2023 performance

McClung became first two-way player to win the dunk contest

A viral sensation on the amateur circuit, some hoops fans were privy to McClung's athleticism and signature slams prior to last year's contest. Others? Well, their surprise quickly shifted to a level of buzz and electricity unseen since LaVine and Aaron Gordon's epic showdown in 2016.

Standing at 6-foot-2, you probably wouldn't assume McClung has incredible hops and creativity when flying through the air. The doubt played to his advantage initially, but as the competition went along, it was clear no one was touching him on that stage.

Most Perfect Scores (50) • Dunk Contest History Player #of Perfect Dunks Aaron Gordon 8 Zach LaVine 7 Michael Jordan 6 Dominique Wilkins 5 Jason Richardson 5

McClung dropped 50 on his first dunk, 49.8 on his second attempt, and a pair of 50s to close it out in the finals. After nearly posting a perfect score in his first go-round, what does McClung have in store for 2024?

It will be hard to top his aerial twists and his leaping over multiple people, but if last year was any indication, he has a ton of tricks still left in his bag. He has already won the favor of fans and judges — continued originality could help him retain his title for another season.

Dunk contest competitors

Brown, Jaquez Jr., and Toppin are all first-time participants

This year's field is composed of a fully established All-Star (Brown) and two rookies, Jaquez Jr. and Toppin. Believe it or not, Brown is the first current All-Star to participate in the contest since Donovan Mitchell won in 2019. His name value, by itself, holds a bit of intrigue.

In turn, he also indirectly has the most pressure to stand out. Brown is known for his prowess as a posterizing, in-game dunker - there's always the old adage of "game dunkers" versus "contest dunkers" - he must go the extra mile to separate himself and show what he can do in an open, freestyle format.

Brown's greatest attribute could be who he calls upon in terms of support. Each dunker must complete at least one slam via an "assist" from someone else. Perhaps his all-star teammate Jayson Tatum or even Celtics legend Rajon Rondo could be involved to lend him a helping hand. Successfully blending his power and dexterity could book him a ticket to the final round.

2024 Dunk Contest Odds Contestant Odds to Win Mac McClung -190 Jaylen Brown +420 Jaime Jaquez Jr. +650 Jacob Toppin +600

Jaquez Jr. has been a revelation for the Heat in 2023-24. A day-one rotation player as a rookie, he's known for his midrange shooting, footwork, and poise on the court, rather than his dunking ability. Like McClung last year, his level of athleticism could be unknown to some fans, especially those who are just getting to know him at the NBA level.

As an amateur, Jaquez Jr. was no stranger to competing in and winning dunk contests. And while he doesn't profile as a standout athlete, he has great jumping ability and could put together the right combination of dunks to impress the judges.

If the final contestant seems familiar, it's because he's the younger brother of 2022 winner Obi Toppin of the Indiana Pacers. Jacob Toppin, a two-way rookie who splits time between the Westchester and New York Knicks, is an incredible leaper out of the University of Kentucky.

He's looking to make his own name in the dunk contest. Naturally, he will likely include Obi as part of one of his attempts - additionally, the experience the older Toppin has in the contest could help balance any of his younger brother's possible reservations on such a visible stage. If he hits his stride in one of his first two attempts, look out: Toppin has the most work to do, but he's a dark horse to win.

McClung, Brown, Jaquez Jr., and Toppin hope to build on the momentum gained from 2023. Criticisms of the dunk contest normally come when the field isn't that exciting or there isn't much to keep fans interested. This year has the potential to produce one of the best showcases in a few years. If McClung meets the high bar he set last season, the rest of the contestants have no choice but to match his energy to keep up.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel.