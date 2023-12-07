Highlights The Pacers and Bucks are both high-scoring teams, making their upcoming semifinal matchup likely to be a shootout.

The Lakers boast a strong defense led by Anthony Davis, and will have to shut down the Pelicans' well-rounded offense.

The Pelicans' return of key players will help fill the holes that have plagued them in the first month of play.

The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament is creeping closer to its finale, and the four remaining teams battled through hard-fought contests in the quarter-finals to secure their spot in the semis. Whether it was the offensive barrage in the two Eastern Conference matchups or controversial calls in the Western Conference, there was no shortage of excitement.

With all eyes set on the semifinals taking place in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, there's no better time to break down the matchups and see who's got the advantage.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Last game: Pacers won 126-124

Although both the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks teams boast top-three offenses, they both rank in the bottom ten in defense. Much like their quarter-finals bouts, the semifinals should be a battleground for scoring. In their previous encounter this season, the Pacers managed to come out victorious 126-124, showing just how much firepower both teams have.

In that game, the Pacers' team lacked productivity in its second unit. Of the five players to come off the bench, Andrew Nembhard was the only one to have a positive all-around game, as Buddy Hield, the team's experienced sharpshooter, had a woeful shooting night, hitting only two out of 11 three-pointers. Despite that, the starting lineup kept the team alive, as Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner all scored over 20 points to carry them.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers - November 9th - Game Statistics Player Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 54 12 3 76.0 +6 Tyrese Haliburton (IND) 29 6 10 58.8 +14 Bennedict Mathurin (IND) 26 11 2 50.0 +14 Khris Middleton (MIL) 19 2 4 53.8 -5

It was clear that the Bucks were missing Damian Lillard in the lineup. His replacement, Cameron Payne, is a solid backup, but simply can't emulate Lillard's impact on the floor. Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to minimize the effects of the absent guard, but his season-high 54 points couldn't make up for the loss. Khris Middleton and Malik Beasley were competent in their respective roles as well, but an inconsequential bench could not pick up where they left off.

Based on their previous matchup and their respective team statistics, the only predictable aspect of their forthcoming game will be the potential high score. With Lillard back in the lineup and more chemistry being further developed, the Pacers will have to be even more consistent with their offense than usual.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

2022-23 head-to-head: 3-1 Lakers

Though the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans will be going head-to-head for the first time this season in Las Vegas, both teams can go toe-to-toe with each other.

The Lakers currently boast the ninth-best defense in the NBA, anchored heavily by Anthony Davis, who's tied for first in blocks per game with 2.8. On the offensive end of things, 39-year-old LeBron James doesn't seem to be falling behind at all, averaging 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. On top of that, he's knocking down 54.6 percent of his shots from the field and 38.7 percent of his three-point attempts, both higher than his career averages. The rest of the team has been pulling their weight to some degree, and they should become even better once Jarred Vanderbilt can ease himself back into action.

While defense is always essential, they'll still need scoring to surround James and Davis. Reaves will need to hit his threes, while D'Angelo Russell will have to ensure that he bounces back from a putrid scoring output against the Suns. Taurean Prince, who has started each of their 20 games, will need to make sure he's draining his threes just as well as he's containing his opponent. The Pelicans don't allow many opposing three-point shots per game, something the Lakers will have to contend with when trying to find open shooters.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers - Season Statistics New Orleans Pelicans League Rank Los Angeles Lakers League Rank Offensive Rating 115.0 14th 111.0 25th Defensive Rating 113.7 14th 111.7 8th 3-Point Attempt Rate (%) 35.0 26th 34.3 27th Free Throw per Field Goal Attempt .221 10th .230 4th

The New Orleans Pelicans are a slightly above-average team on both sides of the game, but that shouldn't necessarily be an indicator for this upcoming game, as injuries have ravaged them since training camp. Trey Murphy III had been sidelined until last week, while C.J. McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung nine games into the season. With these two key players making their returns, they should have an easier time playing as a complete unit.

Scoring has come easy for the Pelicans, who have three players — Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum — averaging over 20 points per game and an additional four players averaging over 10. On defense, the team holds a 112.8 defensive rating, good for 14th in the league, so while they aren't to be feared on that end necessarily, they aren't pushovers either. Five players average over a steal per game, showing that the Lakers, who are notorious for allowing points off of their turnovers, will need to be extra careful with their passing and ball handling.