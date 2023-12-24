Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks are embracing the opportunity to play on Christmas and are focused on the court despite the holiday festivities.

The Golden State Warriors face a challenge without Draymond Green, but Jonathan Kuminga has emerged as a standout replacement.

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have a mixed history on Christmas, but their matchup is still worth watching as a storied rivalry.

With the Christmas holiday taking center court, get the festivities ready as the hardwood becomes the stage for a remarkable show, where dribbles and dunks intertwine with the cheer of the season.

Christmas Day in the NBA is a glittering constellation of matchups, a gift-wrapped showcase where fans get to see rivalries duke it out and have potential narratives reveal themselves under the spotlight.

Without further ado, here is some key information on each of the matchups that will take place throughout the annual holiday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

Last meetinh: Bucks won 146-122

Playing on Christmas has become a typical occurrence for the Milwaukee Bucks, taking part in their fifth consecutive contest for the holiday.

Even with the holiday travel, the Bucks continue to embrace the opportunity as their focus remains on the court. Emphasized by Bobby Portis on Sports Illustrated, he detailed the professional commitment that is required for players to play high-level basketball away from family festivities.

“It's what our job entails us to do. It's what the work calls when we have to play high-level basketball on the road. That's what we have to do. We'll come back and celebrate Christmas afterward, or if guys have kids or whatever it is, they'll celebrate it before, which is probably not the same feeling.”

The Bucks overwhelmed the New York Knicks during the quarterfinals of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament, seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the way with a dominant performance consisting of 35 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. Damian Lillard also played his part in the Bucks being on fire offensively in that game, finishing with 28 points, seven assists, and three rebounds.

Bucks vs Knicks - 2023-24 Statistical Comparison Category Bucks League Rank Knicks League Rank Offensive Rating 120.4 3rd 117.0 10th Defensive Rating 114.9 16th 114.2 14th Field-Goal Percentage 49.9 2nd 46.2 23rd 3-Point Percentage 38.3 3rd 37.8 8th

Despite the aforementioned blowout defeat, Julius Randle was a bright spot for the Knicks and had a 41-point explosion against the Bucks' defense. Averaging 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists this season, he will look to assert himself offensively to give his team a better chance of emerging victorious.

It's also important to mention the team's leading scorer, Jalen Brunson, who is putting up 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game, recently dropping 50 points in a win against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 15.

A weakness the Knicks will have to make up for heading into Monday's matchup is their lack of frontcourt depth, with Mitchell Robinson out for the season and Jericho Sims out for another 1-2 weeks.

With their highly beloved Madison Square Garden, the Knicks often have the privilege of playing games on Christmas, usually being much better when the team is contending for the playoffs, as they are now.

They'll be looking for their first win on the holiday since 2021 when they beat Atlanta 101-87, which saw Randle have a strong double-double showcase of 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Where to watch: ESPN - 12PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

Last meeting: Nuggets won 108-105

Keeping superstar Nikola Jokić in check will be a difficult task for the Golden State Warriors, especially with Draymond Green unavailable due to his indefinite suspension.

There is hope for Golden State, despite the setback. They are 5-1 in Green's absence, with Jonathan Kuminga emerging as a standout replacement. He is putting up 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on 50.4 percent shooting from the field so far this season, using his length and athleticism to elevate the Warriors on both sides of the ball.

It's impossible to forget about Stephen Curry, either. The superstar guard is coming off a spectacular 33-point display, including six triples, to propel the Warriors to a 132-126 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Dec. 19.

As Green's return later this season remains up in the air, head coach Steve Kerr has some choices to make regarding the starting lineup and potential rotations. He'll have to figure out how to balance the rotation and overall playing time for players like Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski, and Kuminga.

Warriors vs Nuggets - 2023-24 Statistical Comparison Category Warriors League Rank Nuggets League Rank Offensive Rating 115.7 13th 117.8 7th Defensive Rating 114.5 15th 112.5 7th Field-Goal Percentage 46.0 25th 48.9 4th 3-Point Percentage 37.1 13th 37.5 11th

Even as the defending champion Denver Nuggets boast a 20-10 record, injuries have held back their full potential, especially Jamal Murray earlier this season.

Despite Murray only playing in 16 games and counting, fellow co-star and two-time MVP Jokić continues to display performances of that caliber as the face of the franchise. He is averaging 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.

The Nuggets are no joke on defense, allowing the 4th-fewest points per game at 110.0 points on average. They also have opponents only shooting 35.7 percent from downtown, presenting a noteworthy challenge for a Warriors squad that relies on the three-point shot.

Where to watch: ABC, ESPN - 2:30PM ET

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers

2022-23 head-to-head: 1-1

Having been successful throughout their respective franchise histories, Christmas Day has been a mixed bag for both the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. Boston is 16-20 on the holiday, while Los Angeles is 24-25.

Boston possesses the best record in the league, being at the mountaintop of the Eastern Conference with a 21-6 record. The additions they have made this past offseason in Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have been largely impactful, providing themselves as excellent fits with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Their depth has room for improvement, but having Al Horford, Payton Pritchard, and Sam Hauser off the bench helps the Celtics maintain their balance on both sides of the court.

Celtics vs Lakers - 2023-24 Statistical Comparison Category Celtics League Rank Lakers League Rank Offensive Rating 120.3 4th 112.2 24th Defensive Rating 110.3 4th 112.5 8th Field-Goal Percentage 48.0 11th 48.6 5th 3-Point Percentage 37.8 9th 35.4 22nd

Led by superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers recently added another piece of silverware to their huge gallery of trophies after winning the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament. However, they have hit a rough patch since obtaining the title, having gone 2-5 since.

This rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers, while nowhere near the peak it had during Larry Bird and Magic Johnson's playing days, it's still a matchup worth keeping tabs on as it will be a must-watch throughout the evening.

Where to watch: ABC, ESPN - 5PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

2022-23 head-to-head: 2-1 Heat

Coming off a highly-debated MVP campaign last season, Joel Embiid has undoubtedly silenced the critics with an amazing start to this year. He raised his scoring average from 33.1 points per game to 35.0 and has been dishing out a career-high 6.0 assists per contest.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been dominant against teams under .500, boasting a 14-1 record, but are 6-7 when it comes to teams over .500.

Aside from Embiid, Tyrese Maxey can easily light up the scoreboard, as he has smoothly transitioned to being Philadelphia's second option since the team sent James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers.

This season, he's averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds on great shooting splits of 46.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Heat vs 76ers - 2023-24 Statistical Comparison Category Heat League Rank 76ers League Rank Offensive Rating 115.6 14th 121.5 2nd Defensive Rating 113.8 13th 110.0 3rd Field-Goal Percentage 47.3 14th 48.5 6th 3-Point Percentage 39.6 1st 38.1 5th

The 76ers may have a strong team for one of the higher spots in the Eastern Conference, but the Miami Heat have shown in recent memory that they are more than capable of holding their opponents down.

A player who has played a large role in this and could still do so in Monday's encounter is Bam Adebayo. Not only has he remained the anchor for Miami’s top-10 defense as he continues to arguably be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, but he has improved his offense by a wide margin as he's scoring a career-high 21.8 points per game this season.

With players like Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the offense, the Heat can get hot from anywhere on the court, especially from downtown.

Where to watch: ESPN - 8PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

2022-23 head-to-head: 2-2

It's impossible to discuss the Dallas Mavericks without mentioning Luka Dončić, who, in his last ten games, has averaged 36.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 10.6 assists per game.

The Mavericks are even better when Dončić and Kyrie Irving are on the court together, holding a 10-7 record when both stars play. However, Irving has been dealing with a recent right knee contusion which has kept him out for the last eight games and left his status for the Christmas matchup up in the air.

Even without Irving, Dončić has picked up the slack to help the Mavericks' offense stay strong. A key to the game is their aggressiveness in shooting from downtown, having the second-most attempts and makes in the entire league.

Mavericks vs Suns - 2023-24 Statistical Comparison Category Mavericks League Rank Suns League Rank Offensive Rating 117.7 8th 115.4 15th Defensive Rating 116.8 23rd 114.9 17th Field-Goal Percentage 46.9 19th 47.1 18th 3-Point Percentage 36.9 14th 36.7 16th

Similar to Dallas, the Phoenix Suns will have one of their stars unavailable for Monday's matchup: Bradley Beal.

The duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant continue to be effective as one of the best in the league, keeping the Suns afloat despite their rough start to the season with 58.6 points combined on average.

With Beal down for the count, it would be safe to assume that guards Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon will play a sizable role in the Suns' offense which is already reliant on Durant and Booker producing game-by-game.

Allen is on pace for his best season shooting the ball, making his shots at a 48.2 percent rate overall, including a remarkable 45.1 percent from deep. On the other hand, Gordon has gotten more comfortable with his fit in Phoenix, averaging 13.2 points per game on decent shooting splits.

Where to watch: ESPN - 10:30PM ET