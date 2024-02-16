Highlights The NBA Skills Challenge has evolved from an individual competition to a team format, making it more exciting and suspenseful.

The competition consists of different events, including a passing contest, spot-shooting contest, and a half-court shot, with teams accumulating points to advance to the final round.

Team Indiana, with home-court advantage and familiarity with each other's strengths, is a strong contender to win.

Quietly, the Skills Challenge has become a true staple of NBA All-Star Weekend. Since its inception in 2003, the format has undergone a few changes. Originally an individual competition involving some of the game's most talented ball-handlers, it has taken on a different life over the past few years. Now, the premise of the event is built around a trio of teams with three players on each squad.

The result? A much more exciting and suspenseful event. While most fans tune into All-Star Saturday night for the Three-Point Contest and Dunk Contest, the Skills Challenge is the perfect appetizer. Adding a team element has created more of a sense of urgency for the participants. With a versatile field, there is plenty to look out for during this year's competition.

Skills challenge format and recent history

Changed from an individual contest to a team competition in 2022

Since 2003, the Skills Challenge has changed a lot. It was a four-man, individual battle when it began 21 years ago. Gradually, the number of players expanded to 6 or 7 by 2013. Then, the league implemented a tournament-style bracket for a while that eventually matched guards up against skilled big men.

Two years ago, the competition underwent its latest overhaul — four rounds of events where each team accumulates points to advance to the last round.

Recent History of the Skills Challenge Year Winner(s) 2020 Bam Adebayo 2021 Domantas Sabonis 2022 Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen 2023 Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton

The best part is that there is something for everyone. The traditional, "relay-style" event that defined the early stages of the Skills Challenge comes first, followed by a passing contest, a spot-shooting contest, and, finally, a half-court shot.

Teams must earn points in each event to get to the last round. Once there, the fastest team to hit a basket from midcourt is crowned as the winner. That alone makes it almost impossible to predict the outcome. It's frantic and exciting at the same time - you never know when or which player will knock it down.

Sizing up the competition

Indiana is looking to hold homecourt Haliburton, Mathurin, and Turner

This year's Skills Challenge has plenty of variety with an impressive group of multi-faceted teams. The first one, comprised of all former first-overall picks, features the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

Like last year's hometown winners (Team Utah: Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton), the Indiana Pacers are repped by Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner.

Rounding things out is the All-Star trio of Trae Young, Scottie Barnes, and Tyrese Maxey. Each squad genuinely features its own dynamic, which makes for a very intriguing contest. Banchero, Edwards, and Wembanyama will be extremely fun to watch — even with the team format, big men have fared well recently.

Who doesn't want to see Banchero and Wembanyama make passes on the run, navigate through obstacles, and attempt half-court shots? It's the perfect display for them to showcase the full scope of their games. Edwards is the perfect complement to them as well - his supreme confidence and shooting ability are huge boosts for them to come out on top.

Skills Challenge Competition Odds Team Odds Banchero, Edwards, and Wembanyama +140 Haliburton, Mathurin, and Turner +210 Barnes, Young and Maxey +160

Team Indiana is a strong candidate to win for multiple reasons: they will have the home crowd loudly supporting them, and they are familiar with each other's strengths and weaknesses, which should play a role when determining strategy. It will be easier to decide who goes first and which spots to take shots in during the second round.

Haliburton seems perfect for the Skills Challenge - he will likely be a lynchpin for them during the passing round. And if Indiana does advance to the finals, it's safe to bet on him to eventually cash it from halfcourt.

Lastly, the All-Star trio of Barnes, Young, and Maxey will likely play loose, fun, and free. In fact, they already have a leg up in the competition before it even starts. Both Young (2019) and Barnes (2022) have participated before, so it's easier for them to settle in.

Though execution is most important, Barnes should really thrive since he's the only one in the entire competition with experience in the team format.

Still, the unpredictability of the Skills Challenge, namely the halfcourt shot in the finals, creates a thrilling atmosphere for both contestants and fans. Likely the most overlooked event a decade ago, it's turned into a must-see TV that rarely disappoints.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings.