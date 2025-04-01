Summary WrestleMania 41 could have its lowest attendance since 2006 due to rising ticket prices.

Ticket costs for 'Mania 41 have significantly increased compared to 'Mania 19.

Despite escalating prices, fans are still excited about the stacked card of WrestleMania 41.

With the WWE flying back to America to continue the Road to WrestleMania, an electric final night in Europe has excited the WWE Universe once again. As the feud between John Cena and Cody Rhodes intensified, Gunther brutalised Jimmy Uso in front of his 'Mania opponent, Jey. With the card slowly taking shape, one of the main issues fans around the world have with WrestleMania 41 is regarding ticketing.

The company is reportedly on course for its lowest-attended WrestleMania since 2006. Understandably, when factoring in ticket prices, WWE's habit of record-breaking gates has come at the expense of fans' hard-earned money. With fans unable to part with their cash anymore, a comparison to WrestleMania 19 has revealed just how much the prices have shot up over the years.

WrestleMania 19 vs. WrestleMania 41

The difference is jaw-dropping

Inflation has affected every aspect of life over the years. With costs progressively going up, the WWE Universe is starting to notice the growing trend of increased ticket prices. With certain Meet & Greet tickets for 'Mania 41 costing upwards of $400, a ticket to enter the Showcase of Immortals has seen people part ways with five figures worth of savings.

Not factoring in the numerous resale prices, which vary from seller to seller, a ringside seat at WrestleMania 41 initially cost $15,000. An eye-watering amount of money, that same seat at WrestleMania 19 was only just $400. The cheapest seats, which offer fans an obstructed view, were on sale for $500, which surpasses the cost of any ticket available at 'Mania 19. With tickets going for as cheap as $15 for the 2001 show, the WWE Universe is speechless at the increase in prices.

WrestleMania 19 WrestleMania 41 (roughly for one night) Ringside Price: $400 $4,000+ Floor Seating Price: $75-$100 $1,000+ Lower Tier: $60 $800+ Upper Tiers: $15-$45 $200+

WrestleMania 41 Card

The WWE Universe will get bang for their buck