Highlights Chelsea stand firm on £50m+ fee for Conor Gallagher, with Aston Villa, Tottenham, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid linked.

The Euro 2024 deadline is not crucial for Chelsea, who are open to waiting for Gallagher's price to increase.

The player is keen to work with Enzo Maresca but is focused on England duty right now.

Chelsea expect at least £50m for Conor Gallagher, who is heading into the final year of his contract.

Aston Villa have opened initial talks with Gallagher understood to be high on the list of their priorities this summer. Tottenham are also expected to make an approach.

Newcastle United appreciate Gallagher as well, but will only enter the race if Bruno Guimaraes is sold; and should that happen, Gallagher may have already gone elsewhere first.

Atletico Madrid are another club to watch, although nothing is advanced to date and Chelsea’s straight-fee stance could prove a stumbling block.

Chelsea Don't Need to Sell at Cut-Price

June Deadline not Vital

Chelsea are not looking to force Gallagher out via any kind of cut-price sale. They are expected to stay firm on their price. This is due to Gallagher’s excellent form last season and the leadership qualities he offers.

Chelsea are open to striking a fast deal before Euro 2024, but with the club calm about PSR breaches for 2023/24, the 30 June accounting-year deadline is not seen within the club as particularly relevant. What’s more important is getting a healthy fee at any point this summer if Gallagher is to depart.

Should clarity over Gallagher’s future fail to materialise quickly, Chelsea could therefore wait until after Euro 2024 in the hope his price increases further and new suitors emerge.

Chelsea don’t view their £50m+ price tag as excessive given Mason Mount was sold last summer to Manchester United in a £50m+5m deal with also a year left on his contract. Gallagher is in significantly stronger form than when Mount departed and was even dubbed 'priceless' in February by Mauricio Pochettino.

Aston Villa and Spurs Interest

Jhon Duran could be part of deal

The advantage Aston Villa may have, in order to cut down the cash outlay, is the ability to leverage 20-year-old striker Jhon Duran, who Chelsea still retain an interest in. Villa value Duran at £25-30m having paid £18m for the Colombian forward.

Spurs have a long-standing interest in Gallagher having explored a transfer 12 months ago. Back then, they felt £35m was an adequate fee, but would now have to raise their offer substantially to reach an agreement. They did not place an offer for Gallagher in January, despite rumours.

Gallagher has been a model professional as uncertainty builds over his future, and not for the first window.

John Duran 2023/24 Stats Games 37 Goals 8 Assists 0 Yellow/Red Cards 8/0 Minutes 1.097

Related How the Chelsea Squad Feel About Enzo Maresca Appointment The Chelsea board were unanimous in their decision to hire the former Manchester City coach.

Gallagher Excited About Enzo Maresca

“I’ve heard really good things"

Gallagher’s focus is currently on England, but he stressed whilst on international duty that he is keen to work with new Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca. “I’ve heard really good things about him,” he told Sky Sports. “And I’ve seen really good things. Myself and everyone at Chelsea are really happy and excited to work with him.”

Gallagher is not close to agreeing a new extension at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea’s policy is to put any player with less than two years left on their contract on the market. Todd Boehly confirmed this strategy in a recent interview with Sportico.

“A seven-year contract is really a five-year contract,” Boehly said. “This is because you are never going to let a contract expire to the last year. You’re either going to extend [with two years left] or start to see what’s best for the player and club.”

Gallagher’s demands are not the reason why he hasn’t extended to date. He has at no point asked for excessive wages. Talks have never even reached this advanced point.

It’s understood Gallagher simply expects to be one of the top ten earners at Chelsea – or a new club should he leave – reflecting his status as a senior player, regular starter and England international.

Chelsea know that selling Gallagher will count as valuable 'pure profit' on their books since he has come through their youth system. And this is why the club’s ownership may decide it makes financial sense to sell, even though they have huge respect for Gallagher as a player.

Chelsea fans would prefer Gallagher stays and made their position crystal clear with a huge Tifo in the Shed End during the 2-0 victory over Spurs that read, “Chelsea since birth.” But despite significant fan opposition, a sale remains a realistic possibility meaning Gallagher may have already played his last game Chelsea.

Stats via Transfermarkt.